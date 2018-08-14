New York Community Bank: What Are Investors So Afraid Of?

New York Community Bank (NYCB) continues to sell off because of news that is both widely known and temporary. The shares are now trading at the lowest level since the 2009 banking crisis. With the shares trading below book value, and with a 6.4% dividend yield, it appears that an enormous amount of pain is already priced into the stock. Worries about compressing net interest margins are real, but at some point, it no longer makes sense to continue selling off on the same news that is both widely understood and temporary.

As many already know, New York Community Bank has recently been relieved of any concerns over whether or not they would be designated a SIFI, or Systemically Important Financial Institution. With the SIFI status off the table, many layers of non-interest expense can now be unwound. In addition, the balance sheet is now allowed to grow beyond $50 billion in assets. And while investors obsess and worry over rising short-term interest rates and the impact they have on funding costs, most of New York Community Bank’s loan book is based on multi-family mortgage loans that have an average life of just over three years.

This means that the rising deposit costs of today will give way to rising yields on the loan portfolio tomorrow. Meanwhile, New York Community Bank historically has had one of the best efficiency ratios among all banks, and without SIFI regulations, the efficiency ratio will improve, creating operating leverage and higher profits. It's time for investors to begin looking at tomorrow instead of only focusing on yesterday.

Worries about NIM and funding costs are temporary, and already priced in

Reading through headlines on New York Community Bank, it is very clear that investors are worried about pressure on the net interest margin, or NIM. If you listen to conference calls, analysts are always quick to ask for future NIM guidance. While the company doesn't give guidance further out than the current quarter, the net interest margin trend has been lower in recent years, and is projected to fall further this quarter. This is a result of deposit costs rising in an environment where new, higher rate loans aren't replacing older, lower rate loans quickly enough.

But this is not a permanent reality. New York Community Bank typically originates seven-year loans on multi-family commercial properties that are often refinanced after just three to four years. Rising interest rates have created a problem for New York Community Bank, but to anyone who has the capacity to look beyond the immediate future, this problem is anything but permanent.

For example, the current pipeline of loans is pricing at 4%-4.75%, but the existing portfolio is in the mid 3% range. To put into perspective how profitable New York Community Bank would be if the existing loan book were able to reprice at current rates, we can look in the 10-Q and see that they have $37 billion of multi-family and commercial real estate loans. To capture even just 1% more interest on this loan book would be an enormous benefit to the bank.

And while funding costs are likely to continue to rise, the reality is, interest rate cycles are just that. Cycles. They rise, flatten out, fall, flatten out, and rise again. Meanwhile, New York Community Bank has a multi-generational history of growth and profitability with almost non-existent losses, and in the end, their stellar operating performance through the cycle will be what remains standing. Not temporary margin pressures.

NYCB is growing its balance sheet for the first time in years

With the $50 billion threshold lifted, New York Community Bank was finally able to grow its balance sheet beyond the $50 billion level it had for so many years purposefully stayed under. In the most recent quarter, the bank grew assets at a 7% annualized rate, to $50.5 billion. On the conference call, CFO Thomas Cangemi indicated that 5%-6% loan growth is to be expected going forward. And again, while many investors obsess over funding costs, the reality is, all asset growth is going to be accretive to net interest margin dollars.

There is simply no way New York Community Bank will put loans on without a positive spread. Yet investors, by trading the stock down well below book value, are treating the stock like that is exactly what New York Community Bank will do.

Another area that investors can look forward to seeing growth in is the specialty finance area. This is an area that is relatively new for New York Community Bank. This division loans money to large, investment grade corporate borrowers to finance inventory and asset purchases. In the entire time this business has been in existence, New York Community Bank has realized zero losses, and this business is growing at 25% per year.

The ultimate focus for investors should be on the fact that all asset and balance sheet growth will be accretive to earnings. Period. The simple fact that New York Community Bank is now allowed to grow their assets beyond $50 billion is very under-appreciated by the market right now. The best part is, there really isn’t any near term, or even medium-term limit on growth anymore. New York Community Bank could double their assets to $100 billion and still not have to worry about SIFI status.

SIFI costs are being unwound and NYCB’s efficiency ratio is improving

The other side of the story is the fact that, for many years, New York Community Bank has been adding layers of non-interest expense in anticipation of becoming a SIFI. This would have required higher levels of regulation by the Federal Reserve, and with that came a mountain of expenses that pushed New York Community Bank's efficiency ratio from the high 30% to nearly 50%. Now, thanks to the new changes to regulations, New York Community Bank no longer needs to worry about DFAST. Liquidity coverage ratios are no longer required, nor is resolution planning. In addition, CCAR filings are not required going forward.

CEO Thomas Cangemi feels that with these burdens lifted, New York Community Bank could go back to an efficiency ratio in the low 40s. For those who are unaware of what this implies, the efficiency ratio is the ratio of non-interest expense (overhead) as a percentage of net revenue.

With layers of non-interest expenses now being unwound, this will create operating leverage for the bank, and in turn increase net income. Last year non-interest expense was $641 million. Non-interest expense is currently running in the $540 million annual range, and the target for 2019 is $500 million. The $40 million of incremental savings will be a direct benefit to pre-tax income.

New York Community Bank has $1.4 billion of excess cash earning just 1.91%

As of the most recent quarter, New York Community Bank had $2.2 billion of cash on the balance sheet. Management made it very clear on the conference call that they target just $800 million of cash going forward under the new banking regulations. This opens the door for this $1.4 billion of excess cash, which currently yields just 1.91%, to be redeployed into higher earning assets such as Treasuries or variable rate securities.

The spread between 1.91% and the current market for Treasuries and variable rate securities, which yield 3.0%-4.0%, will allow New York Community Bank to easily earn an incremental $25 million annually once this excess cash is redeployed.

And while $25 million on its own isn’t enough to write home about, it represents just one more lever to pull to improve future earnings. When we add this with non-interest expense savings and balance sheet growth, New York Community Bank has three very real paths to grow earnings, yet no one appears to be giving them credit, or even paying attention.

The 6.4% dividend does all the heavy lifting for you.

The best part for new investors is that the current stock price already reflects an incredible amount of pain and frustration from shareholders who have sold this stock down by nearly 50% over the past few years. At current levels, the stock is not only below book value, but the dividend yield is a giant 6.4%. To anyone who has the ability to view their investment as ownership in one of the most historically efficient, consistently profitable, and lowest risk banks in the world, the 6.4% yield can provide a large portion of their total return while they simply wait for the current rate cycle to play out.

Eventually, rates will stop climbing and flatten, and no doubt, they will fall again. At that point, there could be a rush of investors clamoring for shares in a bank that has exposure to a liability sensitive balance sheet and high quality underwriting. Trust me, by the time this happens, you won't have a chance to buy this stock below book value with a 6.4% dividend yield.

And think of it another way. If an average mutual fund struggles to generate total returns above 10% per annum, and New York Community Bank already pays 6.4% out in cash dividends, an investor who buys today at $10.61 would only need to see their shares rise by 38 cents per year, or 3.2 cents per month going forward to achieve a double-digit annual rate of total return. The fact that institutional money won't touch this stock because it's out of favor can work directly in the favor of the small investor who simply has patience.

What are investors so afraid of?

I find myself scratching my head at how investors are missing one of the clearest values in the market. Ultimately, I don't think investors are oblivious to value indicators such as a 6.4% dividend yield and a stock trading below book value. I think it simply comes down to impatience and a "what have you done for me lately" attitude.

When fund managers see an out of favor stock with a chart that is trending from the upper left to the lower right, they may see value, but they more likely they see their clients fleeing them for owning such a "terrible" stock if they were to actually buy it. It is this short-term-oriented thinking that prevents most fund managers from outperforming, but this same thinking creates incredible opportunities for those who are willing to take the contrarian view.

At current prices, New York Community Bank shares would need to rise 20% just to reach book value. When the cycle is working in its favor, New York Community Bank will trade well above book value, and given the quality of the company, it should trade well above book value at all times.

It was not even three years ago this stock traded as high as $19 per share. The time to buy this stock is now. With a 6.4% yield, there is incredible downside support for the shares. With SIFI regulations lifted, the balance sheet growing, and expenses falling, earnings will finally stop declining and then begin growing. It's time investors stop worrying about everything that has gone wrong and start worrying about all of the things that will go right in the future.

