American Hotel REIT: Improving Operating Margin May Be An Early Sign Of A Turnaround

Investment Thesis

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTC:AHOTF) (TSX:HOT.U) (TSX:HOT.UN) saw an improvement in its gross operating profit margin in the past quarter. We believe its margin will continue to improve as its property improvement plans are progressing well. In addition, American Hotel's recent change in external hotel manager should help it to improve its operating efficiencies. This will result in significant cost savings. Its shares are currently trading at a significant discount to its net asset value. Its dividend is also attractive with a dividend yield of 10.4%.

Source: Company Website

American Hotel’s Improving Margin

Below is the chart that shows American Hotel’s gross operating margin and its year-over-year change in the past two years. As can be seen from the chart below, the company’s gross operating profit has been on a declining trend until this past quarter. Following five consecutive quarters of year-over-year decline in its profit margin, American Hotel’s profit margin has finally increased year over year in the past quarter. In Q2 2018, the company’s profit margin of 42% was an improvement of 130 basis points year over year.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Reasons why we believe its margin will continue to improve

We are nearly halfway through its PIP projects

American Hotel is currently undergoing major renovations in many of its hotels. This is because under the terms of the applicable franchise agreement, American Hotel is required to complete various property improvement plans within 18 to 24 months of the acquisition date. While American Hotel’s PIP projects have resulted in earnings disappointments and margin compression in the past few quarters (e.g. guest displacement, operation interruptions), it has the potential to generate higher revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) in the future. Below is the table that shows American Hotel’s scheduled PIP projects in 2018. As the table below shows, there are 3 ongoing renovations in Q3, and that 2 of these projects will be completed in the third quarter. Once its PIP project in its Embassy Suites in Columbus is completed, American Hotel will have completed 971 guestrooms. There will only be 758 guestrooms remaining. Once these projects reach completion in 2019, we expect its revenue and earnings to be positive.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Change in external hotel manager should be beneficial

On April 26, 2018, American Hotel officially switched hotel management responsibilities for all of its 114 hotels to Aimbridge Hospitality from One Lodging Management. The main purpose of the switch is so that American Hotel can rely on Aimbridge’s experience to implement new technologies and improve its operating efficiencies. The company has started a new housekeeping training program to minimize the time it takes to turn over a room. American Hotel expects this initiative will result in US$600 thousand of annual savings. Aimbridge’s purchasing power should also helps American Hotel to identify cost savings for food, beverage and cleaning supply contracts.

The following table shows American Hotel’s operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue in this past quarter and a year ago. As can be seen from the table, its total expenses as a percentage of total revenues have declined to 58% in Q2 2018 from 59.3% in Q2 2017. In fact, we are already seeing improvements in each of the three categories (operating expenses, energy, and property maintenance).

Q2 2018 Q2 2017 US$000s % US$000s % TOTAL REVENUES $89,911 100.0% $69,452 100.0% Operating expenses $44,802 49.8% $35,227 50.7% Energy $3,391 3.8% $2,734 3.9% Property maintenance $3,956 4.4% $3,191 4.6% TOTAL EXPENSES $52,149 58.0% $41,152 59.3%

Source: Created by author; Q2 2018 MD&A

Improving RevPAR and ADR

We believe last year’s acquisitions have really helped American Hotel to improve the overall quality of its portfolio. The company now has a portfolio of strong premium branded hotels. Despite the fact that the company continues to face operational interruptions from its PIP projects, its average daily rate continues to increase. Its ADR of $98.66 in Q2 2018 is much higher than last year’s $93.07. Its revenue per available room of $77.65 was also much higher than last year’s $70.92 (a growth rate of 9.5%).

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Risks and Challenges

Hotel industry is highly cyclical

Investors should keep in mind that the hotel industry is highly cyclical. This means that in an economic recession, American Hotel’s revenue may be impacted negatively. This is because business activities will be reduced and consumers will cut their leisure spending.

Impact of seasonality

Hotel industry is also highly seasonal and Q2 and Q3 are typically the high seasons. This is important to know as its payout ratio do fluctuate quite a bit between quarters. For example, its payout ratio was only 74.3% in Q2 2018, but it was above 100% in Q4 2017 and Q1 2018. Hence, investors should not be concerned when its payout ratio went up during the low seasons.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Attractive valuation

American Hotel’s current share price of US$6.25 per unit is significantly below its net asset value of US$8.5 per share. On the other hand, its U.S. peers are trading near their NAVs. This means American Hotel is currently trading at a significant discount. We believe part of the reason why American Hotel is trading at a discount to its NAV is because it is listed at Toronto Stock Exchange. For most Canadian investors, it takes more effort to understand the hotel industry in the United States. In addition, Canadian investors are subject to 15% withholding tax for any dividends earned because its businesses are located in the United States.

American Hotel currently pays a dividend of US$0.054 per unit. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 10.4%. This is much higher than its peers’ dividend yields of 5-7%.

Investor Takeaway

As we have indicated in our article, we are starting to see early signs of American Hotel’s turnaround as the company gradually completes its PIP projects. Its shares are currently trading at a significant discount to its U.S. peers. We believe the time is right for investors to take advantage of its high dividend yield and low share price. We believe its share price will gradually trend higher as investors regain confidence.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.