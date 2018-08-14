Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Redhill Receives NoA, Regeneron Gets CRL, Stemline NDA Under Review

Stocks in News: RDHL, REGN

RedHill Bio nabs U.S. patent covering RHB-104 and RHB-204

Discussion: RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) received a Notice of Allowance for its new formulation covering RHB-104 in Crohn's disease and RHB-204 in pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections. The notice allows the patent to be valid until at least 2029. Apart from Crohn’s Disease, the company has diverse program pipeline. The program includes other indications such as H. Pylori infection, migraine, and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections.

RedHill Biopharma’s (RDHL) RB-104 recently succeeded in Phase 3 clinical trial on Crohn's disease patients. Primary endpoint of remission at 26th week against the data from placebo was achieved. The statistical difference was significant. Compared to the 23% remission, 37% patients in the drug-treatment group achieved remission at 26th week. Secondary endpoints were also met by the study. There were no safety concerns or discontinuation due to major adverse events. Another extension study which is open-label is currently going on.

The stock of the Israel-based $194.23M company was inching towards its 52-wk high for the last two months. The share price hit its 52-wk high at this apparently positive news to touch $14. This was a +48% change. However, the gain was quickly lost due to a spoiler in the data analysis.

Recent data states that out of ~1.6 million Americans with inflammatory bowel disease (‘IBD), 0.78M suffer from Crohn's disease and another ~9M with ulcerative colitis. It is estimated that each year 6 to 15 new cases of Crohn's disease are diagnosed per 0.1M people.

The latest trading price of the stock climbed down dramatically from that peak range and is trading at $6.07. The latest price is closer to the lower half of the 52-wk range of $4.30-$11.49.Due to high burn rate expected of such a company in several late-stage trials and close to several upcoming commercialization, the $36.35M cash may not be enough for the company to successfully conclude all these without raising further capital.

FDA rejects Regeneron's application for 12-week dosing of Eylea for wet AMD

Discussion: FDA issued a CRL to Regeneron Pharmaceutical’s (REGN) marketing application for a 12-week dosing schedule for EYLEA (aflibercept) in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet ‘AMD). However, EYLEA was previously approved for four- and eight-week dosing after three initial monthly doses.

In other News:

FDA accepts Stemline's marketing application for Elzonris for rare type of blood cancer, action date February 21, 2019

Stemline Therapeutics' (STML) marketing application for ELZONRIS (tagraxofusp) is now accepted for review by FDA. The candidate is indicated for treatment of a rare and aggressive type of blood cancer called blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. The drug previously received both orphan drug and breakthrough therapy designations. PDUFA date is February 21, 2019.

FDA accepts UCB's marketing application for midazolam nasal spray for seizures

UCB's (OTCPK:UCBJF) marketing application for midazolam nasal spray indicated for acute epileptic seizures is now FDA review. The candidate already has Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations. PDUFA date is sometime in Q1 2019. Earlier in June the rights of the drug was acquired by UCB from Proximagen.

Shire submits NDA in Japan for INTUNIV in adults with ADHD

Shionogi & Co , a partner of Shire plc (SHPG) submitted NDA for the manufacture and marketing of INTUNIV (guanfacine hydrochloride extended release) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (‘ADHD) in adults in Japan. INTUNIV is approved as a treatment for child and adolescent patients with ADHD in Japan since March 2017.

FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Xolair for food allergies

Roche Group (OTCQX:RHHBY) member Genentech announced that the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Xolair (omalizumab). Xolair is indicated for the prevention of severe allergic reactions following accidental exposure to one or more foods in people with allergies..

Cellectar Bio's CLR 131 nabs RPDD status for rare pediatric cancer; shares up 16% premarket

FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) to Cellectar Biosciences’s (CLRB) CLR 131 for Ewing's sarcoma. In response to the positive news, the share price moved 16% up on average volume. Ewing's sarcoma is a rare pediatric cancer that grows in the bones or soft tissue.

Cellect Bio teams up with Cell2in to improve stem cell quality

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) announced collaboration with South Korea's Cell2in to improve the quality of stem cells.

MeiraGTx gene therapy an Orphan Drug in U.S. for colorblindness

MeiraGTx Holdings' (MGTX) AAV-CNGA3 gene therapy is now designated as an Orphan Drug for the treatment of people with achromatopsia (color blindness) caused by mutations the CNGA3 gene. COMP, the EMA advisory group, already adopted a positive opinion backing Orphan Drug status in Europe for the same indication in last June.

ArQule's ARQ 531 shows encouraging action in preclinical studies; shares up 2% after hours

ArQule (ARQL) published positive data from preclinical studies of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor ARQ 531 in Cancer Discovery. The company claims that the results showed inhibition of both wild type and mutant BTK in blood cancer models. AbbVie's (ABBV) IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) and ARQ 531 demonstrated similar inhibition of wild type BTK, but the latter showed better inhibition for mutant BTK.

Acer on track for Q4 NDA for Edviso for vEDS

In its Q2 results Acer Therapeutics (ACER) indicated its progress towards submission of U.S. marketing application for EDSIVO in vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (‘vEDS) in Q4. The company stated its intention to request priority review of its application.

Investors not enamored with Alnylam's pricing strategy with Onpattro; shares down 8%

The FDA Approval of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s (ALNY) RNAi therapeutic ONPATTRO (patisiran) for hATT seems to have created more dissatisfaction than approval among the investors. The two problems with the approval are guessed to be company’s pricing approach and narrow range of patients approved.

FDA OKs Medicure's sodium nitroprusside injection

Medicure's (OTCPK:MCUJF) generic sodium nitroprusside injection 50 mg/2mL single dose vial is now FDA approved for treatment of adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crisis. The drug is indicated for control of hypotension in order to reduce bleeding during surgery and for acute congestive heart failure.

VolitionRx up 14% on encouraging data on Nu.Q in prostate cancer

VolitionRx (VNRX) announced positive data from a proof-of-concept study evaluating its Nu.Q assays for the diagnosis of high-grade prostate cancer. The five-assay panel developed by the company correctly identified 94% (sensitivity) of the cancers and 84% (specificity) of true negatives. The company is planning to conduct larger studies.

Eiger Bio completes enrollment in mid-stage study of avexitide in post-bariatric low blood sugar

Phase 2 enrollment of 18 subjects is now complete for Eiger BioPharmaceutical’s (EIGR) clinical trial of avexitide (exendin 9-39) in post-bariatric surgery patients who experience hypoglycemia after meals. Hypoglycaemia is the condition of very low blood sugar level. The trial is estimated to be completed by October.

Mustang Bio teams up with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to develop gene therapy for bubble boy disease

Mustang Bio (MBIO) announced its collaboration with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to develop an ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency. The disorder is also known as bubble boy disease and is the commonest form of the disorder.

