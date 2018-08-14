Honeywell's Focused Business Structure Looks Appealing

The spinoff of the Homes and Global Distribution and Transportation "Turbocharger" divisions is expected to be completed this year.

Note to readers

I am going to preface my article by indicating my financial model and analysis is analyzing Honeywell with the spun off divisions of Homes and Global Distribution and Transportation Turbocharger divisions included.

Synopsis

Honeywell (NYSE: HON) is a diversified industrial conglomerate undergoing a divestiture/spinoff of their Homes and Global Distribution and Transportation Turbocharger divisions to focus their core operations on the segments of Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company is focusing their core operations on faster growing and better margin business segments, while unlocking shareholder value through the divestiture of the Turbo and Home businesses.

The stock looks interesting at these price levels because the valuation is attractive (19 times current year EPS estimates) and the dividend yield of 1.92% is sufficient enough to merit collecting income while the company repurchases shares and increases shareholders overall claim to retained earnings.

Financial Analysis

The company is growing the top line in the low single digits ~ 3% and they have a healthy balance sheet. The balance sheet is strong and not highly levered with a LT Debt to Equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a reasonable debt load with only $12.7 billion in long term liabilities outstanding and remarkably low debt service costs. The AA credit rating is a testament to Honeywell's credit worthiness and likely will remain stable for the foreseeable future. With the announced spin off of Homes and Global Distribution (named Resideo) and Transportation Turbocharger divisions (named Garret), Honeywell may utilize debt financing to make acquisitions and replace the revenue losses from the spin off. Operating margins will likely improve as the company will retain the higher margin business segments in the Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies and Safety and Productivity Solutions.

The company's return on equity has averaged around 25% for the past 3 years (excluding 2017 charges for Trump Tax Act) and the bottom line is benefiting from the lower tax rates passed under the Tax Act. The lower effective tax rate of 22% is a net gain of 3 - 4% based on the historical effective tax rates. The new effective rate should create about $300 ~ $400 in tax savings and additional net income for 2018.

Honeywell is the top positioned industrial conglomerate and I estimate they will continue growing their top line at annualized rate of ~3.5% because rising US GDP estimates and continued strength in aerospace/defense segments. At the end of Q2, overall sales increased 5.07% quarter over quarter to $10.91 billion. Performance materials and technologies sales increased the most out of all divisions rising 6.47% qoq, followed by home and building at 4.64% and aerospace at 2.04%.

The company is focusing their core operations on faster growing segments in aerospace and higher margin businesses. Aerospace sales account for 36% of total revenues as of the end of 2017. This segment is picking up and Honeywell has over ~$17 billion in backlog both in the defense and commercial sectors.

Aerospace Exposure

Honeywell derives their revenues from both the commercial and traditional defense spectrum. Honeywell's Aerospace segment participates in the Defense and Commercial aircraft segments by selling directly to OEM's, while also providing service and repairs. The trends in both industries are positive and Honeywell is well positioned to capture growth prospects in both. The defense sector is ramping and the largest contractors Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) revenues are rising increasing defense budget. The Trump administration has favored steadily ramping spending on defense and this is a positive. The commercial aircraft market is showing similar strength and sales are increasing as Boeing (NYSE: BA) revenues have risen 6.2% to $42.3 billion yoy (using the first 6 months of sales).

Capital Returned to Shareholders

At the start of 2017, the company authorized $8 billion dollars of repurchases on top of an already remaining $7.7 billion authorization. They also pay a $0.745 cent quarterly dividend, which equates to a yield around 1.92%. The payout ratio has maintained in the high 30% range and the company should continue raising the dividend as the EPS increases. The company returned over $5 billion dollars to shareholders during 2017 and they are on pace to return $2.2 billion in dividends and somewhere in the range of $3.4 billion for share repurchases for 2018. The strong operating cash flows and business visibility gives shareholders confidence the company will continue returning increasing levels of capital to shareholders.

Valuation

Taking into account the spin off to make Honeywell a more focused company, the peer group is beginning to sway more towards the aerospace and defense field and is justified in receiving a valuation tailored towards that industry. Currently, Aerospace comprises a third of sales and when the spin off is complete aerospace segment sales are estimated to comprise of ~40% total sales.

Using a valuation around 21 times 2018 earnings, I derive a fair value of $168 per share. (The uncertainty around the spin-off transaction will cause my estimates to differ materially). My target share price implies a 10.20% discount to fair value.

Based on an industrial industry valuation, Honeywell is trading to a historically high price to earnings ratio. However, the spin-offs of Homes and Global Distribution and Transportation segments should help the company unlock shareholder value and more operational focus.

Model Assumptions

(With old segments included)

From 2019 on I forecast free cash flows to grow at a 2.61% annualized rate, while net income grows at 2.73% and EPS at 4.26% driven by share repurchases reducing the outstanding by 1.4% a year.

I used a conservative share count reduction assumption, I modeled the company only repurchasing $2 billion of stock annually (which is significantly less than the ~$15 billion authorized). I assumed a 10% annual stock price increase when factoring the average purchase price in my share count reduction. The model calculated a share count reduction of 8 - 12 million shares per year over the next 4 years.

Takeaway

Honeywell is making the right moves to focus their business strategy and unlock shareholder value through the spin off of non core business segments. Valuation multiples in the industrial conglomerate space are elevated, but Honeywell is a company to own because of their increasing exposure to Aerospace and their ability to use leverage and acquire companies that can provide synergies to their core business segments. Honeywell is making the right moves to increase shareholder returns and adapt to the shifting business landscape.

Disclaimer: Copper Canyon LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor in Orlando, Florida. We have outlined our market commentary, and all information detailed in this article is not investment advice; it merely indicates the opinions and views of Copper Canyon LLC and its Investment Advisors. Any forward-looking statements or share price calculations should not be construed as Investment Advice and are for market commentary purposes only. Forward looking statements are not indicative of future performance and can not be interpreted as such. We have no responsibility to update any forward looking statements. This commentary was created by Dylan Quintilone, Investment Advisor Representative of Copper Canyon LLC. Copper Canyon LLC is a State of Florida Registered Investment Advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOC, lmt.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I manage client portfolios with positions in Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman Common Stock. My firm does not hold Honeywell Common Stock.