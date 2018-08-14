Earnings Preview For Cisco-- Not Much To Get Excited About Ahead Of The Report

An interesting similarity in the chart from last summer and this summer make it worth watching after the report.

Networking hardware giant Cisco Systems (Nasdaq: CSCO) is set to report earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday, but I don’t see much to entice investors to take action ahead of the report. The fundamentals are a little above average, the sentiment is neutral to bullish, and the stock has been caught in a range for the last six months.

Breaking it down further, we see that Cisco has only averaged earnings growth of 4% per year over the last three years. Earnings did grow by 10% last quarter, and analysts are only expecting earnings to grow by 9.3% per year over the next five years.

Sales grew by 4% last quarter, but sales have actually declined at a rate of 1% annually over the last three years. Sales are expected to grow by 2.6% in 2018 and 3.1% in 2019.

The management efficiency measurements are a little better than the earnings and sales growth. The return on equity is at 18.6%, the profit margin is at 32.3%, and the operating margin is at 25.8%.

No Bearish Sentiment Toward the Stock

The sentiment toward Cisco is relatively neutral with a few indicators that are reflecting optimism. The short interest ratio is at 1.96 and it has fallen over the last few months. The ratio was at 2.69 in mid-May and the total number of shares sold short has dropped from 55.04 million to 40.12 million since then. This reflects growing optimism toward Cisco as short sellers abandon their positions.

Analysts are somewhat neutral toward the stock. There are a total of 27 analysts following Cisco with 19 rating it a “buy” and eight rating it a “sell”. This is probably a little higher ratio of buys to holds than it should be given the lackluster fundamental performance over the last three years.

As of last Friday, the option activity was somewhat neutral as well. There were 136,681 puts open in the front two months of expiration cycles and there were 188,551 calls open. This puts the put/call ratio at 0.725. It is also worth noting that Cisco’s average trading volume is 21.3 million shares, so neither the calls nor the puts represent a day’s worth of trading volume.

The Stock Has Been Caught in a Range Since February

Cisco had a nice run in the second half of 2017 and that took the stock price from the $30-$32 range up to a high of $45.44 in March. Since mid-February, the stock has been caught in a range between $40 and $46.

I did notice a pattern from last summer that caused me to take a little closer look. From the earnings report in May ’17 through the earnings report last August, the stock was stuck in a range between $29 and $31.50. After the earnings report last August, the stock gapped down and then moved lower for two more days. That marked the low in the stock before it took off and gained over 50% in the next seven months.

Jump ahead to the earnings report in May ’18 and we see that the stock gapped down like it did last May and has since been in a range between $41 and $44.50. The range-bound period has allowed the 52-week moving average to catch up and it has brought the overbought/oversold indicators down. Neither the 10-week RSI nor the weekly stochastic readings reached oversold territory, but the stochastics got close. The RSI did dip below the 50 level since last August.

No Need to Play the Stock Ahead of Earnings

Given the fundamental analysis only being a little above average and the sentiment being mostly neutral, I don’t see the need to jump in and play Cisco in either direction ahead of the earnings report. However, given the pattern in the chart and the similarities between last summer and this summer, I think it’s worth keeping an eye on after the earnings report.

If the stock dips for a few days after the earnings report on Wednesday, it could take the stock down to its 52-week moving average. If that is the case and the moving average holds as support, that is a buying opportunity in my eyes and I would be looking for a similar move to what we saw last year with the stock gaining 50% over a seven-month period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.