Facebook: Long-Term Thesis Remains Intact

Investors in it for the long haul should stay put, and average down; those in it for a quick buck should look elsewhere at these levels.

Facebook's (FB) shares recently sold off by over 20% after hours on July 25th, despite beating analysts’ bottom-line estimates. Management slashed their guidance for the year, also noting some less-than-favorable expectations for FY19 and beyond. Although we have long been bullish on Facebook and continue to see upside potential in the company’s share price, management’s comments should not be taken lightly nor dismissed.

FB data by YCharts

On one hand, the company is investing heavily into the big picture, which is expected to drive value for the long term. On the other hand, this all comes at a price: slowing top-line growth and tightening margins in the near term. As a result, investors who are in for a quick rebound should consider other investments. For long-term investors, this is just a bump in the road, and another window of opportunity to get on board.

Q2 Highlights

Revenue in the quarter came in at $13.2 billion, up 42% y/y. Mobile ad revenue, which comprises 91% of Facebook’s total ad revenue, came in at $11.9 billion, and was up ~50% y/y. European regions witnessed a slowdown in ad revenue growth greater than other regions, partially impacted by the recent GDPR rollout. The average price per ad increased 17% y/y, with impressions up 21% y/y, driven by feed on Instagram and Facebook.

Going forward, management expects revenue growth to continue decelerating into 2H18, with the growth rate declining by high-single digits. We continue to see various ways for Facebook to grow revenue, with ad pricing at the top of the list. The company is able to provide immense value to advertisers, much more than any traditional means of advertising, and with that should come a premium. With few substitutes, and many small businesses already dependent on the company’s advertising solutions, pricing power is quite strong – and can complement other top-line growth strategies.

On the cost side of the business, Facebook’s operating expenses as a percentage of sales was down by ~56 basis points y/y, although COGS (as a % sales) rose by over 200 basis points. As a result, Facebook’s operating margin contracted ~291 bps y/y, to 44.3% in Q2. Looking ahead, management expects the company’s operating margin to trend towards the mid-30% range over the next few years and anticipates cost growth exceeding revenue growth in FY19.

On cash flows, Facebook generated roughly $2.84 billion in free cash flow, down over 27% from the same quarter last year ($3.92 billion), due to increased capital expenditures (“CapEx”) in the quarter. CapEx totaled ~$3.5 billion in 2Q18, versus $1.4 billion in 2Q17. Management plans to continue growing capital expenditures beyond FY18 in order to support global growth, and ongoing product needs – FY18 CapEx guidance is at $15 billion.

After piecing everything together, results were not bad – although the guidance was certainly not favorable. When running the numbers management dished out in the call, we see considerably less upside in the near term, and could see the stock lagging for the next quarter. We believe there are many avenues which management can pursue to continue fueling top-line growth and margin expansion, although we question whether management's actions will meet our expectations.

Looking ahead, we will continue to invest heavily in security and privacy because we have a responsibility to keep people safe. But, as I've said on past calls, we're investing so much in security that it will significantly impact our profitability. We're starting to see that this quarter. But, in addition to this, we also have a responsibility to keep building services that bring people closer together in new ways as well. Source: 2Q18 Earnings Call

Zuckerberg has made clear that the company is focusing on long-term value, sacrificing short-term profits in the process – the time has come, and those wishing to trade Facebook in the next quarter for a quick rebound should be cautious. Bulls in it for the long term? Buying a company with double-digit revenue growth (even in the 20-30% range), strong margins, free cash flow, and a healthy balance sheet, at a 25x forward earnings multiple is a no brainer.

Growth Prospects

Looking back, Facebook’s management did bring up some interesting points which are worth discussing. Among them included the company’s widespread use of artificial intelligence, which would help Facebook focus on more important subject matters as opposed to just management posted content. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg notes this by stating:

Our investments in AI mean that we can now remove more bad content quickly because we don't have to wait until after it's reported. It frees our reviewers to work on cases where human expertise is needed to understand the context or nuance of a situation. Source: 2Q18 Earnings Call

In the first quarter, the company removed nearly all (~90%) graphic content through the use of AI. This is worth noting, given the wide range of applications in which AI is used; but also, because it could lead to beneficial material impacts (i.e., lower costs) further down the line. Other areas which could drive growth in the coming years is the launch of IGTV, which would give Facebook a small presence in streaming – and although Facebook may not be the leader in the streaming game, having a presence in the market is desirable and opens the door to new business opportunities.

I'm really excited about video too. And this quarter, we launched IGTV. People are watching less TV, but more video, but most video is not yet optimized for mobile. IGTV will help solve that problem. It's designed specifically for mobile and makes watching long-form vertical video from creators easy. There's a stand-alone IGTV app, but you can also watch within the Instagram app, so that means the entire Instagram community has been able to use it from the start. Source: 2Q18 Earnings Call

There continues to be untapped potential in Facebook’s other social media platforms: primarily Instagram and WhatsApp. The company is bringing new features to these platforms, with Stories having taken off; features which are being added encourage user interaction, only fueling more improvements.

Stories continue to be a big part of the future of sharing too, and they're growing quickly across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger. While we started off just implementing the basic Stories format, we've now moved well beyond it, and have built lots of new features like polls, questions, and collaborative stories and groups and events. And we're also making progress developing Stories into a great format for ads. We've made the most progress here on Instagram, but this quarter, we started testing Stories ads on Facebook too. Source: 2Q18 Earnings Call

With WhatsApp, Facebook is pursuing various monetization strategies, and has touched upon WhatsApp for businesses not too long ago. Now, they’ve mentioned their activity in payments in India – a region seeing rapid population growth and development. Management notes the strong feedback received and is awaiting the “green light” from the government – it’s important to note how management states the interest in rolling this out for other countries.

The other major trend we're seeing is the shift to more private messaging. There's a lot to build here. We've been testing payments on WhatsApp in India, and it gives people a really simple way to send money to each other and contribute to greater financial inclusion. And of the people who have tested this, feedback and usage have been very strong. All signs point to a lot of people wanting to use this when the government gives us the green light. And in the meantime, we've broadened our focus to building this for other countries, so we can give more people this ability faster. Over the next five years, we're focused on building out the business ecosystem around messaging on WhatsApp and Messenger. Source: 2Q18 Earnings Call

Goldman Sachs recently reiterated their buy rating on the company, citing the rapid growth of Instagram impressions, which more than tripled year over year; spending in this category was up 177% y/y among North American customers.

Valuation Update & Takeaway

When comparing Facebook against peers, the company continues to trade at an incredibly low multiple despite the strong growth and remaining prospects. The upside remains significant, with shares trading at just 25x FY18 earnings.

Looking at public comps, peers are turning up an average net/EBIT margin of 24%/23% in the LTM. Facebook, on the other hand, was able to turn up a net margin and operating margin of 44% and 49%, respectively. In the most recent quarter, Facebook’s net margin came in at nearly 39% which is still much higher than its peers.

When factoring out the company’s capital structure, which is quite healthy ($44 billion in cash, no debt), the company is trading at roughly 16.6x LTM EBITDA, vs. the peer median of 16.8x. The market appears to be pricing Facebook similar to peers, despite Facebook turning up stronger margins and growth. Even with management’s lower revenue growth guidance, and mid-30% EBIT margin, the company continues to be in a much stronger position relative to peers.

In the past month, Facebook traded as high as 36x LTM earnings; even a 30x multiple for a company growing at this pace is incredibly low in our opinion.

The downside does not appear to be too far away, and as a result, we believe the risk/reward is more than worth it, given the considerable upside and growth avenues available; we continue to commend management’s focus on the big picture, which we see driving value in the long term.

We reiterate our buy rating, but lower our FY18 price target to $215 (from $250) on 30x the analyst consensus for the year of $7.18 EPS. This reflects upside by year-end of over 19%. Yet, in the long term, we believe the upside is significantly higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.