Tesla: A Capital Raise In Disguise?

Elon Musk’s blog post of last week where he announces he’s considering to take Tesla (TSLA) private is a negative. In this article I'll explain why I believe it is an important negative development and may end up diluting current shareholders. More recently Musk filled us in on some of the unknowns.

First of all; we can assume shareholders believe the shares are a good risk/reward which explains why they hold those and not shares of another company. Musk proposes to them to get bought out at a ~23% premium to the close before the tweet. That’s not a large premium.

Musk dangles the alternative for shareholders to hold on to their shares but they would lose the option to A) sell B) buy more.

After acquiring Tesla shares with these options included, that doesn’t sound like a great deal to me. For example, there is value in being able to sell out at $200 if you figure out the ship is sinking or being able to double down if it becomes an even bigger lock.

I suspect Tesla is coming up with this proposal because A) The pressure of being an under capitalized public company is genuinely interfering with managements ability to execute.

I'll also say the cause for the difficulties they perceive is not the company being public. It is the fact that Tesla is a growth company in a capital intense industry that's under capitalized:

A private under capitalized company will still experience tremendous stress.

Because it will need additional capital on a regular basis. Deals will need to be struck and just like in public markets, private shareholders don't like to get diluted either.

Let me go over a few of Tesla's arguments made in its blog post:

As a public company, we are subject to wild swings in our stock price that can be a major distraction for everyone working at Tesla, all of whom are shareholders.

This is undoubtedly true. Alternatively you could pay your employees more cash and less equity. But that’s of course not a great option if the perceived value of your equity is much above its intrinsic value.

Being public also subjects us to the quarterly earnings cycle that puts enormous pressure on Tesla to make decisions that may be right for a given quarter, but not necessarily right for the long-term.

Some executives give in to that pressure and others don’t. Usually it’s the companies with an owner/operator as CEO who don’t. It's companies that need to tap the equity markets that are under the most pressure. However, when these companies are private the conversations with their banks aren't the most fun either.

Finally, as the most shorted stock in the history of the stock market, being public means that there are large numbers of people who have the incentive to attack the company.

I’m understanding this to mean: as the most shorted stock there are large numbers of people who have the incentive to attack the company.

That’s probably true. Unless a decreasing share price really hurts you or you depend on customer confidence as much as a bank does, it shouldn’t matter much.

Tesla sells cars. Companies like that don’t succumb to confidence crises like banks do.

It’s probably highly inconvenient for Tesla to have its share price under pressure because it is using the equity markets as the cheapest form of financing (issuing shares at a price far above intrinsic value tends to work out as an advantageous way to finance).

This is especially true for a company like Tesla that has a long-term, forward-looking mission. SpaceX is a perfect example: it is far more operationally efficient, and that is largely due to the fact that it is privately held.

This just doesn’t make sense. If companies tended to be more operationally efficient you’d expect public companies would tend to get competed away by their private counterparts. Sometimes, that happens but there are many public companies that dominate their markets and are highly operationally efficient.

First, I would like to structure this so that all shareholders have a choice. Either they can stay investors in a private Tesla or they can be bought out at $420 per share, which is a 20% premium over the stock price following our Q2 earnings call (which had already increased by 16%). My hope is for all shareholders to remain, but if they prefer to be bought out, then this would enable that to happen at a nice premium.

I wrote a draft of this article right after the $420 tweet broke. At that time I couldn't understand why anyone, in his right mind, would pay a 20% premium for a minority ownership stake he or she could easily have acquired in the public markets? It didn’t make sense. The M&A premium is often referred to as the control premium because the acquirer presumes to be able to create value through control.

At the time I concluded the only reason to pay a 20% premium is to buy a really large block you couldn’t get without affecting the share price. From Musk's latest update on the "secured funding" we know it is from a Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

But if shareholders have the option to stay in, the only way a buyer could be ensured of a large block is by giving up a percentage of the company. It either comes from A) current shareholders or B) if they don’t give up their shares, new ones are issued. Tesla would presumably prefer B) because capital would be raised. The only way to structure a deal without potential dilution through a capital raise would involve the Saudis taking the short end of the stick. They would potentially receive very few shares at a high ($420) price.

However, the structure envisioned for Tesla is similar in many ways to the SpaceX structure: external shareholders and employee shareholders have an opportunity to sell or buy approximately every six months.

Ok, so all this to go from quarterly earnings pressure to every six months? If it trades, as a shareholder or employee I’d prefer a more liquid public market.

Basically, I’m trying to accomplish an outcome where Tesla can operate at its best, free from as much distraction and short-term thinking as possible, and where there is as little change for all of our investors, including all of our employees, as possible.

After reading the initial blog post and the subsequent blog about the funding, I wouldn’t be thrilled to give up my liquidity in the highest shorted company in the market. To me this looks like Tesla is going to try and raise capital through an equity deal, private or otherwise. However, I don't necessarily put it beyond Musk to get it done at $420 a share. Gun to my head I'd take that money versus holding on to shares that are only traded every six months.

