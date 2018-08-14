Earnings Strength Bodes Well For Stocks

Key points

We see corporate earnings strength, particularly in the U.S., extending through year-end, as upbeat guidance signals company confidence.

The Turkish lira hit record lows amid rising worries about Turkey's fragile economy, sending jitters across emerging markets (EM).

Economic data are likely to show Chinese growth holding up, as Beijing loosened financial conditions in the face of rising trade conflicts.

U.S. companies are leading another outstanding earnings season globally. Firms beating expectations have been rewarded with rising stock prices, even as investors fret about rising economic uncertainty, trade frictions and a strong U.S. dollar. Our analysis of corporate guidance suggests company confidence is on the rise - giving us conviction that earnings strength can power on in 2018 amid solid global growth.

Company executives in the U.S. have become more upbeat. Almost 80% of the companies in the MSCI USA Index that offer guidance have raised their full-year forecast for earnings, sales or both so far this year, as the chart above shows. This compares with an average of 63% since global financial crisis ended. The optimism is widespread: More companies across all sectors have revised up their guidance this year than the post-crisis average.

Health care and information technology, with a combined 40% of the index's market cap, have traditionally had relatively high upward earnings revisions - and are exceeding this bar in 2018. Consumer sectors have modestly lagged the average rate of upward revisions in the broad index. Some of these companies are citing dollar strength and rising input costs that can be hard to pass on to consumers, our analysis of second-quarter earnings call transcripts shows.

Onward and upward

We see earnings growth being driven by more than one-off stimuli, such as the U.S. tax cuts. A solid global economy - with our BlackRock Growth GPS pointing to room for upward revisions in global growth forecasts - has been supporting high revenue growth. U.S. companies reported 10% annual revenue growth in the second quarter - the strongest in nearly seven years. Sales growth for EM companies is on par with that in the U.S., our analysis shows, although just one-third have reported so far for the latest quarter. Europe and Japan are relative laggards with 5% revenue growth.

Rising trade conflicts have been front and center in the markets and the media. So far they have had limited impact on global earnings - or the earnings outlook. There are exceptions: Consumer discretionary firms were among the first to feel the pinch from tariffs. Case in point: Global auto and household appliance makers guided earnings lower after the U.S. slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Corporate executives in most other sectors are expressing confidence that much of the increased cost can be passed on.

We expect earnings growth, dividends and share buybacks - not multiple expansion (rising price-to-earnings ratios) - to drive equity returns over the coming quarters. We see solid fundamentals underpinning global growth and supporting corporate earnings, though geopolitical risks such as trade conflicts are amplifying economic uncertainty. See our BlackRock geopolitical risk dashboard for our latest assessments.

We believe portfolio resilience is critical against this backdrop. We prefer companies with strong balance sheets and solid earnings momentum. We find these primarily in the U.S. We also like EM equities supported by economic reforms, improving corporate fundamentals and reasonable valuations, but see escalating trade conflicts and a stronger U.S. dollar as potential risks. A currency crisis in Turkey highlights the risks in EM economies dependent on external funding, and argues for a selective approach.

Week in review

The Turkish lira plummeted on heightened economic stress and rising tension with the U.S. Fears around European bank exposure helped the turmoil spread. The specter of more U.S. sanctions on Russia sent Russian assets tumbling.

The VIX index, a gauge of equity market volatility, rose to a two-week high as the crash of the lira rocked markets. Volatility in Italy's bond market picked up ahead of the new government's budget submission. Market reaction to tit-for-tat tariffs between China and the U.S. and a diplomatic spat between Canada and Saudi Arabia was limited.

China's inflation numbers were higher than expected. Solid U.S. inflation data for July should keep the Federal Reserve on its normalization path, we believe, even if inflation may have peaked for now.

Week ahead

Date: Event Aug. 13 The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) monthly oil market report Aug. 14 China retail sales and industrial output; ZEW economic sentiment Aug. 15 U.S. retail sales, industrial production Aug. 17 University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers

This week’s economic data could show economic growth is holding up in China, albeit at relatively subdued levels. Beijing loosened financial conditions after rising trade conflicts and a campaign to rein in credit growth threatened to derail economic growth. July retail sales may be a tad higher than the 15-year low hit in May. Industrial output may have risen moderately from the previous month, consensus estimates suggest. But rising trade conflicts with the U.S. may start to affect the economy. For now, our BlackRock Growth GPS is consistent with our expectation for continued solid growth in china. The state of the economy and trade risks are set to dominate discussions at the annual summer retreat of China’s top leaders.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps -0.2% 6.0% 16.2% 1.9% U.S. Small Caps 0.8% 10.6% 24.5% 1.2% Non-U.S. World -1.3% -3.9% 3.9% 3.2% Non-U.S. Developed -1.5% -3.0% 4.0% 3.4% Japan -0.9% -2.3% 7.3% 2.3% Emerging -1.0% -6.7% 2.9% 2.9% Asia ex-Japan 1.0% -4.8% 5.3% 2.7%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries 0.5% -0.9% -1.2% 2.9% U.S. TIPS 0.5% 0.1% 1.0% 3.0% U.S. Investment Grade 0.3% -2.1% -0.4% 3.9% U.S. High Yield 0.1% 1.5% 3.5% 6.3% U.S. Municipals 0.2% 0.0% 0.6% 2.7% Non-U.S. Developed -0.5% -2.7% -1.7% 0.9% Emerging Market $ Bonds -1.3% -4.4% -1.8% 6.5%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil -0.5% 8.9% 40.3% $72.81 Gold -0.4% -7.1% -5.9% $1,211 Copper -0.3% -14.6% -3.6% $6,190

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD -1.3% -4.9% -3.0% 1.14 USD/Yen -0.4% -1.7% 1.5% 110.83 Pound/USD -1.9% -5.6% -1.7% 1.28

Source: Bloomberg. As of August 10, 2018

Notes: Weekly data through Friday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

Asset Class View Comments Equities U.S. Unmatched earnings momentum, corporate tax cuts and fiscal stimulus underpin our positive view. We like momentum. We prefer quality over value amid steady global growth but rising uncertainty around the outlook. Financials and technology are our favored sectors. Europe Relatively muted earnings growth, weak economic momentum and heightened political risks are challenges. A market dominated by value sectors also makes the region less attractive in the absence of a growth upswing. Japan The market's value orientation is a challenge without a clear growth catalyst. Yen appreciation is another risk. Positives include shareholder-friendly corporate behavior, solid company earnings and support from Bank of Japan stock buying. EM Economic reforms, improving corporate fundamentals and reasonable valuations support EM stocks. Above-trend expansion in the developed world is another positive. Risks such as a rising U.S. dollar and escalating trade conflicts argue for selectivity. We see the greatest opportunities in EM Asia. Asia ex Japan The economic backdrop is encouraging, with near-term resilience in China and solid corporate earnings. We like selected Southeast Asian markets but recognize a worse-than-expected Chinese slowdown or disruptions in global trade would pose risks to the entire region. Fixed Income U.S. government bonds We see rates rising moderately amid economic expansion and Fed normalization. Longer maturities are vulnerable to yield curve steepening but should offer portfolio ballast amid any growth scares. We favor shorter-duration and inflation-linked debt as buffers against rising rates and inflation. We prefer 15-year mortgages over their 30-year counterparts and versus short-term corporates. U.S. municipals Solid retail investor demand and muted supply are supportive, but rising rates could weigh on absolute performance. We prefer a neutral duration stance and up-in-quality bias in the near term. We favor a barbell approach focused on two- and 20-year maturities. U.S. credit Sustained growth supports credit, but high valuations limit upside. We favor investment grade (IG) credit as ballast to equity risk. Higher-quality floating rate debt and shorter maturities look well positioned for rising rates. European sovereigns The ECB's negative interest rate policy has made yields unattractive and vulnerable to the improving growth outlook. We expect core eurozone yields to rise. We are cautious on peripherals given tight valuations, political risks in Italy and the upcoming end to the ECB's net asset purchases. European credit Increased issuance and political risks have widened spreads and created some value. Negative rates have crimped yields - but rate differentials make currency-hedged positions attractive for U.S.-dollar investors. We are cautious on subordinated financial debt despite cheaper valuations. EM debt Valuations of hard-currency debt have become more attractive relative to local-currency bonds and developed market corporates. Further valuation support comes from slowing supply and strong EM fundamentals. Trade conflicts and a tightening of global financial conditions are downside risks. Asia fixed income Stable fundamentals, cheapening valuations and slowing issuance are supportive. China's representation in the region's bond universe is rising. Higher-quality growth and a focus on financial sector reform are long-term positives, but a sharp China growth slowdown would be a challenge. Other Commodities and currencies * Declining global crude inventories underpin oil prices, with geopolitical tensions providing further support. We are neutral on the U.S. dollar. Rising global uncertainty and a widening U.S. yield differential with other economies provide support, but an elevated valuation may constrain further gains.

* Given the breadth of this category, we do not offer a consolidated view.

