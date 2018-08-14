Whither Tesla After The 'Secured Funding'?

The consequences are dire: either jail time for Tesla’s CEO,or at the very least a material distraction in achieving production and profit targets for Quarter 3.

There is negligible probability that Elon Musk has indeed already secured funding for a buyout of Tesla at $420 - see below.

Needless to say, it is conjecture (but as you’ll see based on fact and valid inference).

No repeat here; the article will try and outline - based on existing facts and inference - how the current chapter of this electric hyper-charged story will unfold.

Over the last two weeks, more has been written about Tesla than probably any other stock - ever - over the same time span.

If you missed the most riveting saga in finance this decade, it's Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). And Q3 '18 is a Rubicon moment, endorsed and set by the CEO, when GAAP profits and cash flow targets ‘will turn positive’. I strongly believe the epic tweet was the result of Elon’s sudden realisation his self-attested goals are unattainable; a panicked ruse to avoid the oncoming tragedy.

Alas Musk’s rebellious and maverick personality may lead to consequences far more dire than a halving of Tesla’s market value. All to be revealed before/at the third quarter’s release.

Watch out below, Tesla shareholders.

Could 8 words and one figure hold more significance? This is Elon Musk’s tweet on 7 August that set the wheels of Tesla onto an epic journey that no mere mortal (or Martian) can accurately predict. At the outset, it’s worth summarising why this message electrified the world:

- Twitter is not a conventional medium of communication to a global investor base for a +$50bn company, governed and regulated by the SEC.

- Such a momentous change in a listed company’s fortunes would ‘conventionally’ be made by the Board of Directors during off-market hours; note it would be made by the Board.

- The details of Musk’s plan, have mystified both analysts and investment banks. One glaring question: is his vision, of retaining loyal shareholders and his institutional roster, even possible? Musk draws an analogy to SpaceX, but it was never public then privatised!

- On a more mundane level, how does a company that loses about $2bn/year manage to leverage itself to service and pay the debt that facilitated the transaction? Don’t ask me, ask Musk.

The inescapable conclusion: Musk was untruthful

OK first question: Could Musk genuinely have secured the funding when he tweeted? Yes or No.

If yes, all’s clear. However, let’s stick to earthly logic and reality. The question that begs asking: Is it even remotely possible, that Musk had arranged ‘secure funding’ for a record going-private transaction ($72bn at the stipulated $420/share) without the faintest whisper on Wall Street (hitherto a community as secure as a colander on ‘secrets’)? The answer is NO.

And if that’s not evidence enough, this will bowl you over! Did you know that Tesla’s Board of Directors (BOD) requested Musk to divulge more information on his financing plan? Let that sink in, as it’s crucial in my narrative that follows. If the BOD has made it explicitly clear that they haven’t the faintest notion (and thereby covered their own fiduciary backs – they had to, you see, it was either the BOD or Musk to answer at the SEC altar) of Musk’s financing plans, how can one place any credence on a ‘highly irregular’ CEO’s tweet! Could a $72bn transaction be ‘secured’ in total isolation of the BOD?

No!

So what are the consequences?

First, the easiest pragmatic solution: Could there be a way for investment banks to ‘solve the problem’ by securing a back-dated agreement, so as to ensure there was indeed a secured funding commitment when Musk tweeted. After all, the fees for the proposed transaction would certainly sway a cabal whose ethics have often been found lacking… ’subordinated to the profit motive’ as egregiously depicted by the wave of misdemeanours during and after the Great Financial Crash.

My answer to that is also a definitive ‘No’. The SEC is so acutely tuned into every whir from this engine, that no investment bank would dare to play with a couple of dates, and postulate terms were signed and in place when Musk tweeted. The SEC will pursue Tesla with all their might, scouring the email trail via servers to ensure this infamous saga leaves no room to doubt the potency of the SEC. The alternative, of turning a blind eye, would open the portals of potential misconduct so gravely that the very raison d’etre of SEC oversight and regulation would be in jeopardy.

No, I have no doubt that Musk will have to face the punishment of issuing a market-moving untruthful statement. The penalty will be as severe as the company’s grand profile, to imprint the deterrent rationale deep into the minds of any director of a listed company.

Wait, what about the Saudi Sovereign Fund?

A plausible panacea might have been an Arabian Night. On the same day as the Musk tweet, the Saudi Sovereign Pension Fund (PIF) disclosed it had accumulated a 3% stake in Tesla. The fund in theory, with $250bn in assets has the capacity to fund a majority stake in the Tesla $72bn buyout - this would also explain Wall Street’s ignorance.

Alas, just hours ago, an exclusive on Reuters with sources close to PIF denied any such interest. Note, only hours later, a new article surfaced on my screen, that Saudi was still contemplating a buyout. Crucially, it’s worth emphasising this is the last ‘Hail Mary’ that could save Musk and Tesla.

However, if that were the case, would PIF venture a bid at a 20% premium, especially in light of Tesla’s precarious status? Would PIF invest about $70bn, a third of its entire asset base, on a company whose CEO might end up in jail if we, the PIF, didn’t come riding to the rescue… a company whose zealously-watched forthcoming quarterly results might halve the share price?

That’s a rhetorical question to percolate through your grey matter in the ensuing - doubtless dramatic – days. This issue will reverberate through Tesla’s core in the near future, at least until the 3Q results.

My Conclusion: Elon Musk made an untruthful market-moving statement on Twitter; the SEC will thus conclude shortly. I have no desire to witness the incarceration of a fellow (ex) South African, but I fear his conduct renders him a perfect example for the SEC to demonstrate its vigil and power, especially since Tesla’s BOD has denied any knowledge of the deal two days after the fatal tweet, paving the way for a straightforward case of market-manipulation.

How did Tesla’s wheels fall off so dramatically!

To understand this question, one has to delve deep into Tesla’s psyche: the maverick persona the CEO, Elon Musk, has created, sustained and thrived upon; the cult-like following he generated, a youthful environmentally-conscious group who believe Musk’s mission is to save our planet from fossil fuel combustion; the discipline imposed by Wall Street for tangible measurable targets; and most importantly, the uncanny ability of the CEO to convince investors to defer Tesla’s financial sustenance perpetually into the future.

Media offers a multitude of articles on why bulls believe Tesla will continue to appreciate, so I pick the most recent here, and one that justifies a valuation of $1 trillion in the future.

Without delving into the minutiae of Tesla’s history, I believe the day of reckoning, when Tesla is finally forced to demonstrate its profit-generating faculties (delayed since Musk confidently vouched to be cash flow positive in 4Q 2016) is the next quarter, September ’18 results. This is best exemplified by the fact that, no fewer than six times in the second quarter ’18 conference call, Tesla asserted (independently and when questioned), in the direct words of Musk during opening statement:

I feel comfortable achieving a GAAP income positive and cash flow positive quarter every quarter from here on out

And later during the Q&A session:

Yeah, I'd say highly confident of being cash flow positive and being GAAP profitable in Q3.

Whether Tesla or Elon like it or not, whether you agree or not, the line in the sand has been drawn. The day of reckoning, where Tesla has to prove its credentials as a potentially profitable enterprise, where the CEO has drawn the final morsel to save his credibility, the moment is here. It’s the September 2018 results where Tesla is obliged to demonstrate it is cash flow positive and GAAP profitable for the quarter. And thus fuel the bull thesis.

Before we turn to the climax of my narrative, I need to highlight the market reaction to the 2nd quarter results. Overall, the EPS was disappointing and below consensus, as was the stated spurt of production to 5,000 model 3s in July, post results. However, the share surged on the conference call on 2 August (again, this is purely my opinion as causality is impossible to verify), that the company was still ‘highly confident’ of its positive Q3 GAAP and cash flow forecasts. Here is the graph following the results. The subsequent spike relates to August 7th, which may well be posthumously classified as the most expensive tweet in history.

So we arrive at my final twist in the Tesla/Musk narrative for this chapter.

Why would Musk make such an unfounded, baseless and potentially criminal tweet?

Let me premise this section (and conclusion) by stating that I don’t possess any supporting direct evidence. Well, neither does anybody on how or why this saga unfolded as it did.

This is my conjectural conclusion:

On August 7th, it suddenly dawned on Musk, in the early hours of another sleep-depraved night, that his widely avowed statement, the line drawn in the sand by none other than Musk himself, that his claim, of being GAAP and cash flow positive for Q3 was impossible. And when this news hits the market, Tesla’s valuation – if still a listed company – will face a material downdraft.

As a loyal devotee of reason, I don’t expect you to believe such a pivotal statement without any support. And as no direct evidence can or is proffered, I’m obliged to establish my credibility. I’m an analyst, a chartered accountant numbers guy, down to the core. Numbers make me tick, more so than words. Numbers speak to me, but rather than post my detailed Tesla earnings model, I provide one statistic that speaks volumes. The table below illustrates the absurdity of Tesla’s current valuation. It compares the Market Valuation of the listed OEMs versus the cars each sold in 2017.

The most salient question the graph above asks is "What is Tesla's current valuation imputing for a future steady state in production and profit?"

Assume this scenario five years from today: Tesla increases production by a factor of 10, that it builds one million cars; those cars yield a gross profit margin of 40% (current auto margin is 20.6%) and the average price of a car is $60,000; operating expenses scale up by a factor of 4, to accommodate the charger network and some scale economies; take tax off at 25% rate and interest at a 5% for a debt base that only doubles in 5 years.

You will note that each of these assumptions are optimistic. (Optimistic for any well-grounded analyst, but clearly not the future Musk envisages). The point of my exercise is, what do these assumptions deliver as the net profit for Tesla in 5 years. They would deliver a net profit of $3.6bn. Meaning if we assume the grand assumptions above, Tesla's Market Cap to this projected profit is a P/E ratio of ($60.2/$3.6) of 16.7X. And how does that compare to the behemoths in the industry like General Motors (NYSE:GM) or Ford (NYSE:F): GM's P/E today is ($12/$1.02) 11.7X; for Ford the ratio is ($9/$1.39) 6.5X.

In other words, the current valuation of Tesla (market cap $60.2bn) is imputing assumptions vastly more optimistic than my best realistic scenario outlined above. This leads to my total contempt of Tesla's current valuation. It also supports my conviction there is virtually zero likelihood the Musk has secured funding for a takeout price 20% above Tesla's current value.

To crystallise the issue, why in the world would the Saudi Sovereign Fund buy Tesla when they could purchase General Motors or Ford at virtually half the relative price, companies that actually make profits today, and have the same EV intentions as Tesla's, and who have a demonstrably better track record in achieving targets! Now do you see the strength of my conviction that 'Musk does not have funding secured at $420!'

As for Q3, I have bashed and stretched my model’s assumption to the n’th realistic degree. And there is no way Tesla is GAAP positive in 3Q. I concede, I don’t have the same certitude with cash flow, as they might stretch creditors further, or book a huge ZEV credit… so in this case, cash flow might be managed to produce a positive figure.

However, GAAP EPS - in my wildest permutations - does not even come close to a positive number. For starters, GAAP EPS includes the cost of ‘Salary-Based Compensation (SBC)’, which amounted to $197m in Q2, that needs to be covered. OK, there are numerous articles on Seeking Alpha that cover the earnings numbers, (@coverdrive, author of linked article, the partner of quarantined @Montana Skeptic, is in my estimation, head and shoulders above the rest. Here is their co-authored article on Q3, “I Believe Musk Is Bluffing About Tesla Q3 Profits”).

But in simple summary, Tesla needs to generate a gross profit of at least $1.2bn to cover their GAAP operating expenses. That equates, on revenue of $4bn for Q3, to 30% for the gross margin, compared to a gross margin of 20.6% for Q2, which already encompassed the Model 3 ramp-up. And as a Tesla bull, if you thought that was achievable last week, imagine the chaos now as the SEC and class action suits distract management daily.

30% gross margin? Forget it, as painfully demonstrated in linked article above. I posit the impossibility of positive GAAP EPS suddenly dawned on visionary Musk and this resulted in the ‘epically irregular’ tweet. On August 7, when his visionary mind suddenly condescended to the coming quarter and his unequivocal and unconditional humiliation. There you have it, the source of the recklessness, and the intractable current problem that stems from his tweet.

Tesla is about to lose a material portion of its market value on quarter 3 results. As suggested from the Mkt Cap/Car Deliveries table posted above, even a 50% haircut in Tesla’s price would still leave its valuation the highest amongst the OEMs. Tesla’s slide might be sooner if the SEC comes to a prompt judgement on the tweet enquiry. I hope the Saudi Sovereign Fund is listening. Sometimes it’s better to wait than seek the headlines.

