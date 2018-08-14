Windstream: Turning The Corner?

The recent results in the telecom space underscore a change in the sector. The shift towards high-speed broadband has helped stabilize results for the likes of Windstream (WIN). The telecom stock was beaten down on debt fears leading to dividend cuts and lawsuits, while the company is actually now positioned with solid free cash flows without the burden of paying quarterly dividends. The stock is a high-risk buy at these levels.

Broadband Future

The key to all of the telecom providers that lack wireless networks has been to find a business line that has long-term staying power. High-speed internet or broadband is the opportunity as consumers and enterprises increasingly move to needing a fast internet connection for all of their needs, including their video options beyond Netflix (NFLX). Multiple household members streaming OTT services and working from home just isn't going to work on slow internet connections.

With their new Kinetic internet offering, Windstream has finally turned the corner on this part of the business. In Q2, broadband subscribers grew for the first quarter since 2015. In the past couple of years, the telecom lost roughly 20,000 customers per quarter in the seasonally weak period.

Source: Windstream Q2'18 presentation

The company even confirmed the trend continued in July and reinforced plans to have net subscriber additions for all of 2018. An incredible achievement for an ILEC that had virtually ceded what should've been a successful segment to the cable operators. The segment doesn't even compete with national cable operators in 39% of the footprint, suggesting the only reason to lose customers is by not offering competitive services in the past.

Even strategic sales jumped to 50% of enterprise-wide sales. These deals have higher margins than the legacy business that featured integrated voice options due to high access fees. Windstream is quickly moving customers to these higher margin services.

Cash Flows Always Key

Back in 2017, the company was targeting free cash flows totals of $200 million due to the synergies from the EarthLink deal. The problem with the stock is that these cash flow figures continue to drip lower. The current estimate is for free cash flows of $145 million for 2018 depending on how one accounts for the $20 million pulled forward for the bond deals. The estimates are, though, higher than the $143 million free cash flows actually generated in the disappointing 2017. Without the bond deals, Windstream is actually forecasting a $22 million boost to free cash flows.

Source: Windstream Q2'18 presentation

The adjusted OIBDAR forecasts for 2018 are lower than the original forecasts for 2017. Windstream ended up hitting $2.01 billion for the year, so the high-end estimate for 2018 would only match last year.

The stability of maintaining financial targets is an initial good sign for a company that constantly watches expectations drip lower. Investors owning the stock now, though, get into Windstream on the other side of the dividend cuts and reverse merger along with this positive nugget for 2019.

On the earnings call, CEO Tony Thomas confirmed that the company remains on pace for 2019 results that would change the negative market view of the stock:

we remain confident in stating we'll grow EBITDA in 2019 as we exit 2018, and we feel more confident about that than ever before given the performance we saw in the second quarter.

Even with the stock rallying back over $5, Windstream only trades for a market cap of $210 million or roughly 1.5x free cash flow estimates. As usual, the stock trades at an incredible valuation assuming the company hits targets.

Though no data exists to back up any claims, both Windstream and CenturyLink (CTL) reported solid results, including a stunning guide up by the later right after the reversal of net-neutrality rules in late April. The move should favor network providers like Windstream that previously failed to capitalize on the exploding demand for faster broadband services and the reliance of video service providers on internet networks.

My biggest issue with actually stepping up and purchasing the stock is that the company generates about $1.5 billion in quarterly sales, yet the margin of safety in the stock is only free cash flows of about $40 million each quarter. The margin of safety in only about 2.5% for a company with about $5.9 billion in debt. If the free cash flows were squeezed even lower, Windstream shareholders would likely see the stock fall farther.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Windstream will blow past the ending 2017 levels above $10, if the company meets the projections for OIBDAR growth in 2019. The stock actually traded at this level prior to the reverse split back in 2016, which is equivalent to $50 per share now. Barring any negative outcome in the Aurelius trial, Windstream has upside potential for those willing to gamble on the high risks in the stock.

