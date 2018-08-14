Digging Deeper Into Tanger

What does a deep look at the latest earnings presentation show?

It should come as no surprise that when companies put together an earnings presentation that they have a simple tale they wish to sell. It should also come as no surprise that analysts use the slides from those presentations to present the picture they wish to tell. I know that is what I do. I take care in assembling the data, quotes and slides that best present the case I wish to make. Rather than avoiding information that runs counter to my thesis, I present it along with why that information is less important than the information that supports my thesis.

The main reason there are so often multiple articles written at any one time presenting both bull and bear cases for a particular stock, is that only rarely can a small set of metrics fully describe how a company is actually doing. Even less frequently is it the case that a small set of metrics can accurately predict the future of the company. Subtle differences in how much weight each metric is given can make a big difference in whether a company is seen as improving or deteriorating. With all metrics being aggregates, what goes into the number can make all the difference. Aggregation can easily hide things that could invert one’s view of future prospects.

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) is a complex company that has generated lots of controversy on how it has performed and will perform in the future. Both bulls and bears have made their case by assembling a set of metrics they see as supporting that outlook. I think a deeper look into the numbers will shed light on how Tanger is actually doing.

The slide above, from the latest earnings call presentation (although similar slides are in every presentation) is one that the bears mention regularly. I know if I were making a bear case this would be my very first piece of information. Cash rent is declining, what better argument is there for a case that Tanger isn’t doing well? And look at the clear downward trend in rental increases.

But is there a different story if you dig a bit deeper? Well first notice that this slide shows 2 different types of rent. One called cash rent and one called straight-line rent. What are these? Well, cash rent is pretty self-explanatory, it is the cash rent collected each month (or other lease term) from the tenant. So the actual rent amounts paid to Tanger from all of its tenants is down just under 1% from what it was paid at this point last year.

So what is straight-line rent. For many leases there are built in increases in the rent payments over time. The terms for these can get quite complex. While there is no doubt that a lease with increasing payments is more valuable than one with fixed payments, how does one account for all the various contract terms? Well, GAAP has decided on a method, and this is called straight-line rent. Basically what is done is all the lease payments due under the contract are summed and this is dividend by the number of lease payments. This average is straight-line rent.

So what does the difference in the increases between cash rent and straight-line rent tell us? Management did say in the conference call that they didn’t have much pricing power over the next year or two, and they are writing lease contracts that support that. It also tells me that tenants see short term weakness but think they future will be better. They could of course be wrong, but these lease contracts support organic growth going forward even if the next year or so have slow to no growth.

But wait, there is even more. Look at the third footnote. Tanger also gives details on rents from those tenants that for one reason or another aren’t getting concessions. And cash rents from these healthier tenants are up 5.8% this year. That sounds healthy to me. So from this data we can see the rent issues are not portfolio wide, but limited to tenants that are struggling (or in a center that is undergoing major renovation).

The vacancy rate is currently around 4%. That is clearly higher than one would like. But even though it has moved up a bit since last year, I still see that as a manageable level. Management is also giving rent concessions in an effort to keep tenants in stores. Since starting this program last year, around of third of tenants offered short term leases on below market terms have signed longer term leases at market rates. I want to see that conversion rate improve, but so far it looks like a prudent move to me.

The slide above illustrates my point about companies presenting data in a way that best tells the story they want to tell. Here they want to point out that the company is growing, so they present 6 month figures for both AFFO and FFO. Note that for the year so far, both metrics (total as well as per share numbers) are larger than they were for the same period last year. But the astute investors might wonder why the company is showing 2 quarters of results in a quarterly presentation. I’ll dig into those numbers later, but the short answer is because the company didn’t want the growth story under-cut by small declines in the total FFO and total AFFO numbers for the quarter.

Let’s dig even deeper and go into the 10-Q

The latest 10-Q can be found here.

Let’s first look at the rents collected.

Figure 1 Latest Quarter

The good news is that collected rents increased. The not so good news is that rents on existing properties fell $400,000. This was due to more empty space and rent concessions given to keep tenants in their stores. The good news is that this decline was more than made up for by rents from the new Fort Worth center and the expanded Lancaster center. The mixed news is that the amount of payments from lease termination declined. Its mixed, because less cash isn’t good. But if this means that fewer leases are being terminated, that is good. At this point I need to look deeper to see if the decline in the termination payments is due to fewer lease terminations, or just fewer tenants in a position to make these payments when the ended their lease.

Figure 2 First Half of the Year

The 6 month figures don’t show anything much different. Almost the entire improvement in the 6 month figure (above twice the 3 month figure) is due to termination fees collected last quarter.

Next up is the table showing the calculations from Net Income to FFO and AFFO. And here we can see that FFO (and AFFO too) declined by some $350K. This isn’t entirely surprising given the slight uptick in vacancy rates and the slight decline in cash rents. This is somewhat mitigated by the increase in the year to date figures and in the fact that the per share numbers increased. The small decline in the number of shares outstanding increase the amount of cash per share to pay the dividend, so this means the dividend is better supported. That is a good thing, even if it’s not so good that FFO declined.

Above we see the table where the calculations from net income to NOI (Net Operating Income) are detailed. Bears will point out that Same Center NOI declined for both the quarter and the year to date numbers compared to last year. And they are right that that isn’t so good. But this is just a factor of the small uptick in vacancy rates and the small decline in cash rents, it’s not an additional bad sign. And it is mitigated by the fact that the total portfolio NOI increased over both periods. And that is with the Fort Worth and Lancaster centers being open less than a year. Fort Worth in particular, being new development, has significant potential for more rent.

The YChart® above shows CFFO (Cash Flow from Operations) over the last 5 years. The trend shows growing cash generation. This is a very good sign.

In this YChart® I plot how well covered the dividend is by CFFO. Clearly late 2016 was a tough time, but since then coverage has significantly improved. Let’s look at some projections to see how well the dividend is covered.

In the above projection, I assume that CFFO for the next 12 months matches what Tanger did in 2017 (even though in the latest quarter CFFO increased from its 2017 value). I also assume that there will be a dividend increase totaling a penny for the year (even though I don’t make that assumption in calculating my buy price later). I also assume that over the next 5 years the dividend will increase around 2.2%, which is approximately the amount of the last dividend increase. There are no preferred shares currently outstanding, so no allowance is made for paying dividends on them. I also assume that the share count will grow 2% a year, even though it has declined over the last year (I want to see if there is coverage for the dividend if the wheels come off, so let’s have the wheels come off).

Given all those parameters, CFFO still exceeds the dividend 5 years down the road with the CFFO shrinking 11% each year. This is far more pessimistic that management’s guidance, and I don’t think any of the bears call for such dramatic declines either. I think the dividend, and the 2% a year I predict for dividend growth is very safe. And even though FFO and AFFO will probably shrink this year (management has issued guidance to that fact), I just don’t see CFFO shrinking that much. Remember, CFFO grew last quarter even while AFFO shrank.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List(which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see SKT has grown its dividend each year for 25 years.

I will use the current quarterly dividend payment of $0.35 annualized as the amount of dividend payments for the next 12 months. I will use 2.2%, about the rate of increase for the last dividend increase, as the 5-year dividend growth rate. I will use 0% as the terminal dividend growth rate based on the current fairly high yield.

Using these parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream is $24.10. That sets my buy price at anything under $24. At this time, given the very solid dividend coverage I see, I do not need any additional margin of safety. Currently, SKT is trading between $23 and $24 and so is a good buy at this time. Dividend growth investors should evaluate whether adding it to their portfolio makes sense for them at this time.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward I want to see two things. Management has said they are focusing on filling up the vacant space in their centers. So I expect to see the vacancy rate stop increasing and eventually start to decline. I also want to see fewer tenants given short term leases at below market rates and more tenants who already have such deals converting back to longer leases at market rates. While a third of those extended such terms have already converted back, I want to see that number go over 50% before the year is out.

Conclusion

Tanger certainly is operating in a challenging environment. Some tenants have over-extended themselves and some will likely go out of business. Looking at the whole picture, I think the hardest part has now passed. At this point, I still see SKT prices as being a good value and, as a dividend growth investor, Tanger looks to be a good long-term investment.

