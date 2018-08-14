Zynga: Cash Burn Concerns Remain

As Zynga continues its spending cycle to pump out numerous average titles, questions will begin to rise regarding the legitimacy of the company's future.

This is has left Zynga with a concerning cash burn rate, which will likely soon require a dilution of investor holdings.

The Stock

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) develops, markets and operates social games played on mobile platforms and social networking sites such as Facebook. The company's offerings include Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker and the FarmVille franchises. As the casual gaming market shifted away from the Web/Facebook, Zynga's initial success fell apart, forcing the company to face several years of losses. Since reaching its lows in Feb 2016, Zynga's stock has rebounded back to a multi-year high due to investors' hopes regarding the company's new direction in targeting the mobile market:

(Source: Google Finance)

However, this strategy has not proven any form of success worthy of such a significant rise, and the company now faces increasing competition in an industry with no significant barrier to entry, and as such I will be looking to short Zynga as technical resistance around the $4 mark begins forming. I cannot see Zynga's current strategy of paying exorbitant R&D costs for minimal marginal revenue gains succeeding in the long term as the market becomes even more crowded. Flooding the marketplace with average titles will not result in any lasting success:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Zynga is now attempting to artificially boost revenue via acquisition, and has recently acquired privately-held mobile game developer Gram Games for $250 million in cash and a 'three-year earn out' based on the team’s profitability:

This acquisition brings to Zynga a talented team with a proven track record of developing highly engaging mobile games across multiple genres played by millions of people daily. Zynga expects its acquisition of Gram Games will be an additional catalyst to its growth and delivery of its long-term profitability targets.(Source: Zynga Investor Relations)

The merit of acquiring a development team based on one product which will lose value in a fast paced marketplace and whose key value is the creativity and skill of its personnel is questionable, as personnel can simply leave or have their productivity reduced as a result of being weighed down by the bureaucracy of being part of a larger firm. This strategy will also be forced to slow down as the firm runs out of cash to fund further acquisitions.

We generated operating cash flow of $41.1 million in the quarter, up 9% year-over-year. We ended the quarter with cash and short term investments of approximately $392 million. The sequential decrease in cash and short term investments is primarily driven by the acquisition of Gram Games and common stock repurchases.(Source: Seeking Alpha/Zynga Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript)

Zynga's consistently announced share buybacks are creating an illusion for bullish investors, who believe that Zynga's shares outstanding are shrinking, however, they are actually simply reverting the shares outstanding to mid-2017 levels:

ZNGA data by YCharts

Once Zynga's cash begins running out, this artificial upwards pressure on the stock price will cease, removing one of the main bullish arguments and a key support for the stock's current price.

Over Q2, the average number of Zynga’s daily active users (DAUs) fell below analysts’ expectations of 26.7 million (23 million). This is due to the phasing out of many popular older games which were unprofitable. Changes that Facebook has made to its platform due to increasing scrutiny on its business practices have also caused some friction in Zynga's user experience for some of their apps causing issues including new prompts and forcing continuous re-logins

Q2 is a dynamic quarter for our mobile audience, year-over-year average mobile DAUs and MA use increased 12% and 10% respectively. Sequentially, average Mobile DAUs and MA use decreased 8% and 4% respectively. In Q2, our mobile audience was impacted by unique events in the quarter including platform changes made by Facebook and our recent sunset of several older mobile games.(Source: Seeking Alpha/Zynga Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript)

Another concern is the huge portion of its balance sheet made up by intangible assets/goodwill. In such a fast moving space such as web/mobile gaming, the actual value of acquired goodwill is highly suspect as once popular franchises can quickly become worthless in the industry:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

As it currently stands, Zynga's stock is valued in the mid-range of the mobile games market:

ZNGA PS Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

As such, it is currently valued similarly (on a revenue basis) to The Stars Group. This valuation is absurd considering The Stars Group proven model and strong, profitable growth metrics:

(Source: The Stars Group/Yahoo Finance)

As such, I will be looking to short Zynga.

Shorting Zynga

Shorting a volatile stock such as Zynga is incredibly difficult as constant wild short-term swings leave shorts squeezed out of their positions, or facing massive losses due to substantial overnight moves. To avoid this, I would personally look at shorting via options (buying puts) to limit maximum risk.

As the implied volatility in Zyng'as stock has been elevated recently, I would recommend waiting for it to fall to its mid-term levels of 40 before entering any options position:

This chart provides an extremely simplified illustration of the possible risk/returns on this example for each day up to expiration (excluding option skew). The numbers represent the percentage of total trade size either returned/risked at each price/date. Note that the returns would improve significantly if entering a position at a lower implied volatility level:

These estimates are using the Black-Scholes formula to estimate returns at a range of dates and potential underlying prices, and are are based on implied volatility which is calculated from the current price of Shopify's options and the current price of its underlying stock. The overall P/L for any given point in time and price is the exit value less the total entry value. The largest unknown in the Black-Scholes formula is the Implied Volatility (IV). Given a constant IV, these charts will be correct in their price estimation, however since IV is a reflection of market sentiment and external variables, it is impossible to predict. Also note that these estimates do not take into account the bid/ask spread or any brokerage fees you may incur, and are simply for illustrative purposes only.

Conclusion

Zynga's profit will continue to lag behind its competitors into the foreseeable future due to the excessive R&D spending Zynga's games require to stay relevant. The sustainability of the recent substantial gains in Zynga's stock price despite the company's questionable modus operandi (pumping out numerous average titles to stay relevant) should begin to be questioned as Zynga's cash runs out, providing an opportunity for investors to enter short positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.