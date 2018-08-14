PVH Corp. Has 25% Upside Thanks To Organic Growth And Margin Improvements

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Marko Cus Babic as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

I believe PVH Corp. (PVH) is on track to post excellent FY18 results and beat earnings forecasts on the back of sustained high growth in emerging markets, solid recovery in developed markets, and margin improvements. I expect the stock to reach $190 by Feb. 1, 2019.

CK's and TH's strong brands and their position in the affordable luxury segment will allow PVH to benefit from the rising middle classes in emerging markets and their desire to display social status. TH's brand share is currently only 72% and 32% of CK's share in the Asia Pacific and Latin America, respectively, which offers opportunities for further penetration as PVH can use its expertise and resources from the CK expansion to grow TH. Likewise, the iconic CK underwear segment holds only a 0.4% and a 0.5% brand share in the two regions (2.5% in the U.S.) which is another opportunity for growth. This is especially true in China where, according to Euromonitor, the underwear market is expected to grow at 5.3% CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

In developed markets, we see the erosion of mass brands as consumers seek personalization and a special relationship. We are witness to premiumization and the "Trade Down to Trade Up" trend. Both of PVH's headline brands address these trends with persuasive advertising campaigns and have created a social consensus about their brand positions. In addition, CK's new high-end By Appointment line will improve the image of all CK brands which should prove profitable when consumers are looking for premium, high-quality products. The all-new CK Performance line may tap into the booming athleisure segment.

As international markets come to represent a greater share of PVH's revenue, the margins are expected to improve. Moreover, faster growth of CK and TH in the U.S. compared to the lower-margin Heritage brands will have the same effect.

While international markets generally come with higher selling, general, and administrative expenses, we can still expect a higher operating margin in FY18 due to the absence of extraordinary expenses that were incurred in FY17 - e.g., the Li & Fung termination.

Figure 1: Revenue Growth by Segment

Source: PVH FY17 10-K and author's own estimates.

Company Overview

PVH Corp. (previously Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation) is a global apparel company. The firm owns a large portfolio of clothing brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, and others (brands other than CK and TH are collectively known as Heritage brands). Some brands, like Kenneth Cole New York, Speedo, and MICHAEL Michael Kors, are licensed from third parties. The company designs and markets its products, while the production is outsourced. Due to its large portfolio, PVH is well-positioned to sell at various price points, in multiple channels of distribution, and to diverse audiences.

PVH's directly operated businesses consist primarily of wholesale sales, the operation of digital commerce sites, and the operation of retail stores. The company also licenses its brands to third parties.

Figure 2: FY17A Revenue by Segment ($m)

Source: PVH FY17 10-K.

Geographically, North America accounts for 54.2% of the total revenue; 45.8% comes from international markets. CK and TH are relatively more important than Heritage brands; they account for 82.5% of total sales.

As it's true for many apparel companies, the most important drivers of revenue are macroeconomic conditions, particularly the unemployment level, disposable income, and consumer sentiment. Due to CK's and TH's distinctive brand images, fashion trends are also somewhat important.

PVH sources finished products from an extensive global network of suppliers, mostly from Asia. Purchasing commitments are made two to six months prior to production. The company's two main clients are retail customers and (department) stores. The five largest customers account for 18.9% of revenue, with no single one accounting for more than 10%.

PVH's main competitors are other apparel companies in the affordable luxury segment such as Ralph Lauren (RL), VF Corp (VFC), Tapestry Inc (TRP), and Ted Baker London (OTCPK:TBAKF). While the industry is very fragmented and competitive, PVH has some pricing power which stems from branding and advertising.

Table 1: Financial Ratio Analysis (5Y Averages, Except Valuation Ratios)

Source: Wharton Research Data Service.

Industry Analysis

Figure 3: Five Forces Driving Competition in the Apparel Industry

Source: Author's own estimates.

The apparel industry is very fragmented - in the United States, the top 10 companies account for 22.7% of sales (10.6% in China) and no one company accounts for more than 7% of sales (2% in China). In addition, there is relatively little diversification among industry operators. Resultantly, competition between firms in the industry is fierce.

While some operators produce their own products, many companies, including PVH, do not. Instead, they buy clothing from numerous manufacturers often located in low-cost countries. The power of these suppliers is medium because there are many of them and their service is not unique. On the other hand, many manufacturers are large companies with many buyers which increases their power against any one buyer.

PVH and similar firms have two main customers: retail customers and (department) stores. The former have little power because of their small order sizes and branding and advertising. Their power is mostly derived from the large number of brands to choose from and low switching costs. Department stores, on the other hand, make large purchases and are vital for the apparel companies' success, giving them more negotiating power.

Barriers to entry into the industry are extremely low especially since production can be outsourced. The threat of entry has intensified over the last years due to the ever-faster fashion cycle and new distribution channels. There are very few substitutes for apparel - e.g., second-hand and bespoke clothing.

Industry operators' pricing power therefore stems from branding and advertising. These can create a semi-sustainable competitive advantage as is the case with PVH. CK and TH can afford to charge higher prices due to the brand images they have created over decades. However, these brand images need to be constantly maintained which requires high expenditure on advertising. In addition, markdowns and discounts can tarnish the reputation of (affordable) luxury brands which creates a problem during economic downturns when demand is low.

Figure 4: Industry Relative P/E (TTM)

Source: Wharton Research Data Service.

The apparel industry's (as measured by the SP1500 Textil Apl and Lux Gds index) relative valuation is heavily dependent on macroeconomic conditions, particularly consumer sentiment. Clothes are durable goods; therefore, consumers can delay new purchases during harsh economic conditions which lowers sales. Industry operators then respond with markdowns and fewer (high-margin) premium-priced products. Furthermore, higher unemployment lowers demand for business suits, shirts, and workwear. However, industry-level margin erosion and lower sales can lead to a lower valuation even during economic booms as we saw in the period 1995-2000.

On the other hand, higher prices of apparel products seem to lead to a higher absolute valuation of the industry but have a smaller effect on relative valuation. Similarly, my research indicates that operating costs such as shipping, advertising, labor, and cotton do not have a meaningful impact on the industry's relative valuation.

In 2017, we witnessed an increase in the apparel industry's relative valuation after the two difficult years that preceded it. The recent rise in relative valuation comes after many industry operators restructured their operations in an effort to cut costs. It is also a consequence of the higher economic growth in 2017.

Figure 5: Industry Growth Forecast

Source: Euromonitor.

Industry Trend 1: Premiumization and "Trade Down to Trade Up"

Consumers in developed markets increasingly seek better product quality and customer service, personalization, and a special connection with the brand. This has put mid-tier mass brands under pressure as companies face the decision between premiumization and commoditization. This trend first emerged in the mid-1990s as a result of higher disposable incomes and consumer confidence and has persisted to the present day, except for a short break during the financial crisis. However, if pre-crisis premiumization was focused mainly on product quality, nowadays the focus is on personalization and an emotional connection.

In addition, the 2008 economic downturn has drained middle-class consumers' wallets and changed their spending habits. Resultantly, the squeezed middle classes have been trading down on undifferentiated middle-market products, so they could trade up on quality, experience, and convenience.

This trend is central to the investment thesis. Over the years, CK and TH have managed to create a social consensus about their respective market positions and their distinctive styles which allows consumers to express their identity and feel a personal connection with every purchase. Moreover, CK's new super-premium By Appointment line will improve the image of the whole brand, thus offering a more premium feel to even those who opt for CK's lower-priced items.

In addition, PVH's placement in the affordable luxury segment puts it in prime position to take advantage of the middle classes who aim to trade up.

Industry Trend 2: Rising Purchasing Power and Growing Consumer Sophistication in Emerging Markets

The number of households with a disposable income over $25,000 in India and China grew at 8.3% and 13.4% CAGR, respectively, between 2012 in 2017 and Euromonitor expects it to continue growing at 14.1% and 10.4% until 2022. Simultaneously, we see the emergence of new types of consumers who place a greater emphasis on personal appearance and branding.

I expect PVH to exploit this trend by marketing to the middle classes who want to showcase their new status by buying affordable luxury clothing with internationally recognized branding.

Industry Trend 3: Casualization and Active Lifestyles

In both developed and emerging markets, we are witness to loosening dress codes and increased awareness about health and fitness. In addition, consumers are becoming less willing to give up the convenience and comfort that athletic wear can provide. Consequently, global athleisure clothing sales are growing at 8%, almost seven percentage points faster than the total apparel market. In China, government policies like the National Fitness Program are expected to result in a 10.9% annual growth of sportswear from 2017-22.

This trend presents a threat to the investment thesis. Currently, PVH offers a few products which border on athleisure - e.g., Tommy Jeans winter jackets, CK and TH sweatpants, some Heritage brand products, but athletic wear is clearly on the fringes of PVH's product range. This may change with the introduction of the new CK Performance line; however, the success of this brand is highly uncertain. The biggest problem with the Performance line is that it goes against CK's traditional brand image. While such a feat wouldn't be unprecedented, reconciling lines like 205W39NYC (recently worn by FLOTUS at a NATO summit sideline event) and By Appointment with Performance will be difficult.

Valuation

Table 2: Income Statement; USD in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts in USD and Share Counts in Millions

Source: Company data and author's own estimates.

Table 3: Summary Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement; USD in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts in USD

Source: Company data and author's own estimates.

The complete model is available here.

Figure 6: PVH Corp Valuation

Source: Author's own estimates.

Valuation using the DCF methodology suggests that PVH is significantly undervalued. The implied share price derived from the comparables' mean EV/EBITDA multiple (11.75 x; 1.74% implied terminal growth) and a 6.10% discount rate (based on the historical beta of 0.75) is $280.24 which represents an 85% upside. Using a higher discount rate (up to 9%) yields slightly, but not substantially, lower implied share prices - $213.22 to $252.54 (9.00 x to 11.75 x EBITDA multiple).

Table 4: DCF Sensitivity Analysis

Source: Author's own estimates.

PVH's current forward P/E, forward EV/EBITDA, and forward EV/revenue are 15.8 x, 10.6 x, and 1.5 x, respectively.

Table 5: Relative Valuation

Source: Yahoo Finance, JPMorgan Equity Research.

The comparables used in this valuation are VF Corp. (VFC), Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL), Hanesbrands, Inc. (HBI), Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. (KORS), and Tapestry, Inc. (TPR).

The three multiples suggest a wide range of possible fair value points. Forward EV/revenue is the most optimistic as the mean multiple (1.8x) points to a share price in the $190 to $195 range (25% upside). Forward EV/EBITDA, on the other hand, is more conservative with the comparables' mean multiple of 10.8 x - just slightly over PVH's current 10.6 x. Forward P/E falls in the middle; the comparables' mean forward P/E implies a share price around $170 (11% upside).

The two methods of valuation together suggest a target price range of $185 - $195 (19.8 x P/E or 1.8 x EV/revenue) with $190 being the point estimate.

Catalysts

The main catalysts for this investment thesis are the FY18Q3 and FY18Q4 earnings releases as the company tends to record the highest level of sales in those two quarters. The earnings releases will thus reveal whether the company has managed to capitalize on its organic growth opportunities and at what cost.

Sensitivity Analysis

Bearish Scenario

In the composite bearish scenario, I consider a 3.2 percentage point fall in top-line growth from FY17 to FY18E (to 4.64%). This considers potential slowdowns in both North American (1.62 pp fall; no growth) and International sales (5.06 pp fall; 10% growth). This scenario models moderate macro deterioration (especially slightly higher unemployment), or alternatively, a relatively significant unfavorable shift in consumer tastes. It is not representative of a severe macroeconomic downturn which would likely result in meaningfully negative growth.

Should revenue growth fall to 4.64%, I predict that EPS would be $8.12 and $8.98 in FY18E and FY19E, respectively (compared to $9.60 and $10.58 in the base case). The comparables' mean forward P/E multiple implies a slight downside compared to the current price ($143.2 fair value), while the EV/Revenue multiple still suggests a share price of $185. The DCF implied price range would fall to $235 - 275.

Bullish Scenario

The composite bullish scenario considers the opposite case, that top-line growth rises to 11.05%. This scenario models a moderate acceleration in North American and European apparel sales growth and an improvement in the department stores industry. In addition, it assumes better-than-expected growth in emerging markets.

In the bullish case, EPS in the coming two years would rise to $11.14 and $12.26. The fair value implied by the forward P/E multiple would rise to $196.7, while the EV/Revenue multiple would point to a fair value of $198.5. The DCF implied price range would rise to $235 to $378.

Figure 7: Scenario Analysis

Source: Author's own estimates.

Table 6: Gross Margin Sensitivity Table (EPS)

Source: Author's own estimates.

Table 7: Operating Margin Sensitivity Table (EPS)

Source: Author's own estimates.

Risks to the Investment Thesis

Macroeconomic downturn

The apparel industry is extremely sensitive to macroeconomic conditions, especially the level of unemployment and consumer sentiment. Using WRDS data I found that the SP1500 Textil Apl and Lux Gds index underperformed the S&P 500 during every economic downturn in the last twenty years. This can be almost entirely attributed to low/negative earnings rather than changes in valuation. Another crisis would therefore significantly hurt PVH's top and bottom lines and the share price. As the economy is moving into the late stage of the economic cycle this risk is becoming increasingly relevant.

Foreign Exchange Risk

Around 50% of PVH's revenues come from outside North America which makes the company particularly vulnerable to exchange rate risk. PVH benefits from a weaker dollar since that means larger dollar amounts when foreign currency is converted to USD. Over the last five years, forex market movements have caused swings of up to $500m in PVH's comprehensive income. The management expects exchange rates to have a positive effect in FY18, however, their unpredictability means that they remain a risk.

Unfavorable Shifts in Consumer Tastes

PVH's both main brands, CK and TH, are very distinctive. CK's style is contemporary, bold, progressive, and minimalist, while TH is known for its "classic American cool with a preppy twist" designs. Simultaneously, athleisure is becoming increasingly popular and the dress codes have been loosening for years. This is somewhat negated by the changing attitudes toward appearance on the part of some men. Nevertheless, CK's and TH's unique brand images make it harder for PVH to participate in certain shifts in fashion trends which could negatively impact the top line.

Other risks include sovereign risk, reputational risks, changes in tax and trade policies, changes in international tourist flows etc.

Conclusion

PVH is a prime example of a growth-at-a-reasonable-price stock. We can expect the company to produce high single-digit growth in FY18 as a result of great performance in developing markets and a solid recovery in the U.S. Moreover, margins will improve due to a greater share of international sales in total revenue. Simultaneously, intrinsic and relative valuation together point to the stock being moderately undervalued. I give PVH a Buy rating with a price target of $190 to be reached by Feb. 1, 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.