New iPhones: At What Price And Why It's Important

A surge in iPhone sales is coming; that’s what many analysts have been predicting but it hasn’t quite happened yet. Last quarter unit sales were up just 1% but if you compare that to the same quarter following the launch of the popular iPhone 6, it would be down 13%. This isn’t necessarily a problem because the higher selling price of iPhones drove revenue by 20% last quarter. Furthermore, customers are sticking with Apple and the install base of iPhones is growing. That being said, there were still hundreds of millions of people who bought iPhone 6/6S and many of them (including myself) have not upgraded. Although our phones work fine, most of us can’t keep them much longer and this is why analysts believe a surge in iPhone sales from upgrades is imminent.

Many analysts thought that iPhone X would yield the “supercycle” but many customers were confused. It looked next generation, but it was 50% more expensive than previous iPhones and launched alongside iPhone 8, which looked outdated and no different than iPhone 6. It is rumored that Apple will introduce three devices next month; an iPhone X replacement, a bigger version of it, and a “cheaper” iPhone. It is rumored that this device will have the same edge-to-edge display along with Face ID, but without using the OLED display technology that made Apple (AAPL) raise the price of iPhone X significantly to maintain margins. With no certainty, analysts are estimating that this device will cost as low as $600 and as high as $769. Either way, this device may be Apple’s volume iPhone and the cost of it is important, especially in regards to Apple’s margins – you know, the very reason why Apple is worth over $1T.

Three iPhones

Rumors are rumors but when it comes to iPhone, these rumors are usually facts. The rumors are suggesting that Apple will introduce three devices next month. First, a direct replacement to iPhone X that will use the same 5.8” OLED screen with performance upgrades. Second, a larger “Plus” version of this device that has a 6.5” OLED display. Third and lastly, a cheaper, mid-sized iPhone that uses a 6.1” LCD display. In addition to the LCD display, the downgrades are suspected to include less RAM/performance, an inferior body design, and a single rear camera. They are also speculating the removal of 3D Touch, which comes as a surprise to me given that this technology is available on iPhone 6S. I won’t dive further into the fine details but mockups are suggesting the high likelihood that all three devices will have an edge-to-edge display and Face ID. This is a leap forward from iPhone 8 and the uniformity of these devices will push users to upgrade to the “next generation” of iPhone. I believe this will bring a surge in sales, but at what price point?

Source: KGI Research, MacRumors

What will the price be?

Nobody is sure what the price of this “cheaper” iPhone will be; Ming Chi Kuo believes it will start between $600 and $700 while Katy Huberty of Morgan Stanley is leaning between $699 and $769 (Source: TheStreet). iPhone 8 starts at $699. I am siding with Katy for two reasons. (My reasons rely on Apple not producing a highly inferior, low quality device as it did with iPhone 5C several years ago) Firstly, it does not make sense for Apple to go backwards on pricing. The introductory prices of iPhone have gradually increased over time and a device that features Face ID, an edge-to-edge display, and superior performance to iPhone 8 should not be priced less. Secondly, Apple has shown us that customers are willing to pay more for smartphones. The average selling price of iPhone jumped 20% last quarter to $724; this is higher than the starting price of iPhone 8 and accounts for ongoing sales of iPhone 7, 7+, 6S+, and 6S devices with starting prices between $449 and $669. If Apple maintains the $1000+ pricing on its OLED iPhones, this cheaper iPhone will certainly become the volume device and making it any cheaper than iPhone 8 will hurt gross margins.

Maintaining Gross Margins

Even though iPhone X is priced $350 higher than iPhone 7, on a year-over-year basis Apple’s gross margin remained relatively unchanged. The problem with iPhone X was that the cost of that fancy OLED display made it difficult for Apple to maintain margins without significantly raising the price of the device. Estimates vary, but it’s estimated that the display in iPhone X costs as much as $90 more than the standard LCD display in iPhone 8. It’s not because it’s edge-to-edge - it’s just that OLED is expensive.

Apple has a margin of approximately 60% for iPhone, which means that if an OLED display costs $90 more to produce, in order to maintain margins Apple will charge the customer as much as $220 more for that feature. Of course, the cost of the higher performance, stainless steel chassis, and dual rear camera should bring us close to the $300 difference in cost between iPhone 8 and iPhone X. Amongst the three iPhones, if Apple uses an edge-to-edge LCD display for the cheaper device the cost should be similar to iPhone 8. If so, Apple has a very important pricing decision to make. Will it be cheaper than iPhone 8, suppress margins, and rely on the $1000+ iPhones to stabilize margins. Or will it be the priced similar or slightly more than iPhone 8, effectively maintaining or boosting margins without the need of relying on $1000 devices? I’m leaning towards the latter; it will also make it easier for Apple to maintain higher price points for its OLED devices. My guess and hope: $749, a slight price drop of $899, and $999 for the Plus. If Apple goes any higher, bravo. Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) most recent 4-digit pricing gives Apple plenty of pricing power.

Conclusion

The smartphone industry is a category that Apple singlehandedly swooped and today it consists of over 60% of its revenue and likely a higher percentage of its profits. This is something that makes investors very concerned because $1T is a lot of money to be held by effectively one pillar. The reason why Apple has been able to do this was because of it’s ability to profit off of these devices. Apple has the best build quality, the lowest cost structure, and the greatest brand in the industry. Samsung’s newest Galaxy Note 9 uses the selling point of a stylus and very funny “Ingenius”ads. Tests from Tom’s Guideshow that the year-old iPhone X is better and faster than the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in almost all aspects. Apple designs its own processors, lowering costs and eliminating competition and overall giving Apple a big advantage. Assuming that the successors to iPhone X will only widen the gap, Apple has the green light to charge whatever it wants. As an investor, the more the better.

