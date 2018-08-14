The U.S. Will Benefit From Turkey's Crisis

After months of complacency, Wall Street has finally found something to be seriously worried over. The new focus of investors’ attention is the collapse of Turkey’s economy and its potential spillover impacts on other emerging markets. In today’s comments I’ll explain why Turkey is likely to produce only short-lived - and relatively shallow - weakness for the U.S. stock market, and should present another buying opportunity once the immediate concerns surrounding Turkey’s crisis have dissipated.

Concerns over Turkey’s economic crisis have been blamed for the recent U.S. stock market weakness. The lira dropped 16% against the U.S. dollar on Friday and fell a further 9% on Monday. The lira is down by about 45% since the start of the year, while Turkey’s benchmark stock index has also come under selling pressure of late. Elsewhere, India’s rupee currency fell to an all-time low versus the dollar. Emerging markets currencies have been hard hit in the wake of Turkey’s crisis.

The spreading crisis in many emerging countries serves to highlight a common denominator which affects all of them, namely the strength of the U.S. dollar. As Mitch Goldberg of ClientFirst Strategy recently observed, “many emerging market governments and corporations borrowed massively in dollars and now face increasing cost-of-debt service” due to the dollar’s increasing strength. Consider the following exhibit of the U.S. dollar index (DXY), which shows the greenback’s gains since April.

Source: BigCharts

The negative impact of the rising dollar on the emerging markets can also be seen in the following graph of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). Since many emerging markets are export-driven and commodity-oriented, a stronger dollar serves to depress commodity prices which are priced in dollars and can also undermine emerging market bonds. It’s not difficult to see then why the stronger dollar is weighing heavily on emerging market equities.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, ongoing concerns over the potential effects of a trade war have had a negative impact on China’s equity market. China has been one of the worst performers globally so far in 2018, according to CNN Money. CNN also noted that economists believe that the tariffs will likely be felt by China’s economy during the second half of the year. Shown here is a graph of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), which provides some idea of the extent to which China’s stock market has suffered.

Source: BigCharts

Investors are worried that the weakness in China and the emerging markets could severely hurt U.S. equities. There’s no denying that on an immediate-term basis there have been signs of spillover weakness in U.S. stocks, including a reversal in the 52-week new highs-new lows polarity on the NYSE. For Monday’s session, the new high-new low differential on the Big Board was 1:3. Meanwhile the Nasdaq has seen a steady increase in stocks making new 52-week lows in the last couple of weeks as trade tariff and emerging market worries mount.

The increased new lows on both major exchanges tell us that investors are hedging their bets by unloading emerging markets ADRs, which can be seen by scanning the list of the new 52-week lows on both exchanges.

In my previous commentary I noted that Monday’s trading session would likely set the tone for the rest of the week. I mentioned specifically that if most of the major indexes closed Monday under the 15-day moving average it would likely mean more follow-up weakness in the days ahead. As of Aug. 13, the Dow, the S&P 500, the NYSE Composite (see chart below), as well as the small-cap and mid-cap indices, were all under the 15-day MA. Only the Nasdaq remains above its 15-day MA. The fact that most indices are under the 15-day MA while the new 52-week lows are mounting suggests that technical weakness has increased to the point where the sellers will likely become emboldened to finally make a stand. After being held at bay for the last few weeks, short sellers will have at least a temporary advantage as long as the emerging markets are under pressure and the dollar index is rallying.

Source: BigCharts

Fear is normally a bullish factor when the market is internally strong. In an internally weak market, by contrast, fear can feed on itself in the immediate term. Therefore as long as the NYSE new 52-week lows remain above 40, I recommend that investors hold off on making new purchases and wait for the latest wave of fear to dissipate.

When Wall Street’s latest fear finally subsides, it will be the U.S. stock market that ultimately benefits as the relative price strength of U.S. equities compares to other global markets, along with continued strong corporate earnings growth, will attract foreign flight capital. What’s more, the strong dollar has served as a safe haven for foreign investors seeking safety from the emerging markets turmoil and this serves to further U.S. economic strength. For these reasons Turkey’s crisis could well turn out to be the next big buying opportunity for U.S. stocks in the next few weeks.

Turning our attention to the 20-day price oscillator for the S&P 500 Index, I would note that while the oscillator is no longer flashing an overheated signal for the market it hasn’t yet returned to an acceptable level. This indicator is my favorite measure of how “overbought” or “oversold” the U.S. stock market is on an immediate-term basis. The 20-day oscillator on Monday registered a +23 reading, which is within the neutral zone and a big improvement over last week’s “overbought” readings. However, a buy signal in this indicator is made only when the 20-day oscillator falls below zero and into negative territory before reversing. The lower the oscillator falls into the negative, or “oversold” zone, the stronger the subsequent reflex rally in the S&P 500 tends to be which follows. Once the 20-day oscillator signals a completely sold out stock market, we should have another entry point for initiating short-term trading positions. For now, though, no new trading positions are recommended since more internal improvements need to be made in the coming days before the market is ready for its next sustained rally phase.

Source: WSJ

On a longer-term basis, however, investors should continue to maintain bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, transportation, and real estate sectors, as well as the tech sector (notwithstanding the recent choppiness of the NASDAQ). I also recommend raising of stop losses on existing long-term positions, as well as taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.