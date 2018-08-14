Micron: No Longer A Commodity Manufacturer

The following is a copy of the "Micron and Artificial Intelligence" presentation from the 2018 ValueX conference held in Vail, Colorado. In the presentation, I make an argument that Micron (MU) is no longer a commodity memory manufacturer. If you are not familiar with Micron, we included some industry and company notes below the video. Please enjoy.

Introduction

Micron Technology (MU) has historically been a supplier of DRAM computer memory which makes up approximately ~70% of its total revenue. Over the last decade, the company has expanded into the NAND flash memory market (SSD Storage). In mid-2013 Micron completed the purchase of Elpida, a Japan-based DRAM manufacturer, and in December of 2016, it purchased Inotera, a Taiwan-based DRAM manufacturer to scale its DRAM production. To date, Micron has been a leading computer memory supplier.

Presently, Micron is working on 3D XPoint memory, a nonvolatile and paradigm shifting memory that shares properties of both NAND and DRAM. 3D XPoint is slated to launch in the 2nd half of 2019. We believe Micron is no longer a commodity manufacturer (see video presentation above for details).

2015-2016 Micron Price Collapse

In 2015, a price war between Samsung and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) (OTC:HXSCL) triggered by memory oversupply drove DRAM and NAND prices down. SK Hynix's stock plunged 35% while Micron's stock fell significantly from $35 at the peak in late 2014 to as low as $10 in the summer of 2016. However, in 2016 Micron switched to new production nodes that helped reduce the manufacturing costs for both NAND and DRAM. Now, according to a recent UBS report, Micron is better positioned to take on both Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix than ever before. Based on the same report, Micron is ahead of SK Hynix and slightly behind Samsung in terms of DRAM manufacturing efficiency.

Micron's Current Competitors

Competitors are arranged in order of market share in the list below. Percentages are roughly estimated based on data from Q4 2017.

DRAM: Samsung (46%) | SK Hynix (29%) | Micron (21%) | Nanya (OTCPK:NNYAF) (2.5%)

NAND: Samsung (38%) | Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) (OTCPK:TOSYY) (17%) | Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) (16%) | Micron (12%) | SK Hynix (11%) | Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) (6%)

3D XPoint: Intel | Micron

Chinese NAND Competitors

While the number of global memory manufacturers has consolidated significantly over the last several years China's effort to grow its own semiconductor industry has worried investors (to say nothing of President Trump's trade war with China).

Tsinghua Unigroup (TU) is a Chinese government-backed and controlled conglomerate with emphasis in high tech industries. TU earmarked $84 billion to promote homegrown memory technology. Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC) is a subsidiary of TU. YMTC designs, develops, and produces NAND. At the moment they have only one fabrication plant (FAB) under construction but with 2 more planned. YMTC is currently only capable of producing 32 and 64 layer NAND. UNIC Memory Technology (UNIC) is the marketing arm of YMTC. Currently, UNIC purchases 64 layer NAND chips from Intel and resells them under their own brand to local SSD manufacturers.

Chinese DRAM Competitors

Xi'an UnilC Semiconductors has started selling DDR4 DRAM chips produced in house earlier this year. It is unclear what process they are using. Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. and Innotron are both separately working on setting up 22nn 300mm DRAM production. Projections for 2021 peg China's domestic memory vendors capable of producing 300,000 wafers per month which will represent roughly under 10% of the worldwide memory production, if they are successful in scaling. Current production is near zero.

IP Issues with Chinese Producers

It is unclear if all of the above mentioned Chinese manufacturers have proper IP licenses to produce memory products and sell them outside of China or to multinational companies inside China. If they fail to secure proper IP licenses, they will not be able to sell their products to the likes of Apple, Dell or HP.

Upcoming Catalysts

Increased memory demand from machine learning applications. The AI Revolution is coming. Autonomous cars will require 40GB of operating memory and upwards of 1TB of storage per vehicle. Further, 8k video is coming. More data has been recorded in 2017 than in the previous 5,000 years, and we are just getting started. 3D XPoint will create a new memory paradigm and usher in a new era of memory-centric computing.

Investor Takeaway

Micron has a long history of excellent execution. They are firing on all cylinders and we believe that they deserve a much higher multiple than the 5x earnings multiple that the market is giving them right now.

If they are able to execute on 3D XPoint and there's good market uptake I think we should see a significant renewed interest in Micron and a departure from the old narrative of "cycle, cycle, commodity supplier." If they can deliver on nonvolatile addressable memory which is well integrated with operating systems such as Linux and Windows they can create an entirely new memory class and address the growing demands of machine learning.

Our previous price target for Micron has been $70 to $100. Those targets have not changed for now as much depends on the software support and implementation of 3D XPoint as an addressable system memory. However, with smooth software implementation and AI industry uptake Micron can easily skyrocket. We try to stay away from making short-term predictions because Mr. Market is maniacal and often acts insanely especially when it comes to this stock but our long-term outlook on Micron remains extremely positive.

