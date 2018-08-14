Farmland Partners: Let's Not Forget What We're Buying Here

Too many investors are disconnected from the reality of what they own. They see little more than a computer screen with constantly changing numbers, and they read headlines without questioning anything. But at the end of the day, when you buy a stock, you are buying a real business with ownership in the underlying assets. For Farmland Partners (FPI) the past year has been a turbulent one. Critics have been very loud and very vocal about the company's flaws, whether real or perceived. We've seen calls for dividend cuts, accusations of overpaying for land, constant references to falling land values due to falling crop prices, and accusations of shady deals between the company and "related party tenants". On top of this we have a rising interest rate environment which always puts pressure on REITs.

All of this negativity and noise has certainly put pressure on the shares of Farmland Partners, which have now declined by 50% since their IPO. As a value-oriented, contrarian investor, this is exactly the type of scenario that grabs my attention. Not because I like problems, but because I recognize that problems (recessions, panics, wars, litigation, etc...) are what often lead to amazing prices. And while most people are aware of this reality, which is supported by hundreds of years of stock market history, in reality, very few people actually take advantage of it.

FPI data by YCharts

[object HTMLElement]

"Price is what you pay, value is what you get" "There seems to be some perverse human characteristic that likes to make easy things difficult" Warren Buffett

So let's first begin by reminding ourselves of what we are actually buying when we buy a share of Farmland Partners. First, the company owns around 165,000 acres of farmland across the United States. Most of this is in the Corn Belt and the Southeast, with the remainder in the Delta, the High Plains, and on the West Coast. In all, the company has around $1 billion of farmland on its books. The company only has about 37.5 million shares and OP units, so for each share that costs $6.28 you are gaining control of over $26 per share of farmland.

Now, I'm not at all encouraging investors to ignore debt, as there is $17 per share of debt and preferred stock (and $9.33 of equity) on the books as well. But the reality is, when farmland values rise, as they historically always have, you get the full benefit of owning $26 of farmland for each $6.28 you invest. If farmland values rise by 10%, you inherently capture $2.60 of value. This equates to a 41% rate of value accretion, and it comes without any involvement in the management or the farming of the land. Best of all, this excludes the cash dividends received by the shareholder.

But aren't farmland values falling?

On the most recent conference call, Farmland Partners' CEO Paul Pittman made a comment that completely sums up my view of owning shares in farmland REITs. Essentially, he made a comment that investors should think of the farmland as the asset, and the dividend as the rent.

Because of the pressure on commodity prices over the past few years, there is a widespread assumption that farmland values must be down. But a recent Bloomberg article, citing USDA data, highlighted the exact opposite is actually true. Farmland values are actually at record highs, with a 1.9% increase over the past year.

Source: USDA/Bloomberg

We can argue back and forth about why farmland values are rising. Perhaps it's rising crop yields, rising productivity, scarcity of land as farmland is lost to development, or perhaps it is simply the endless money printing going on at the Federal Reserve. Perhaps it's all of the above. Either way, the argument that Farmland Partners' NAV is declining makes no sense. The evidence is there. The company is actively selling farms at a profit as you read this. And the USDA data confirms that these aren't cherry picked sales. So if farmland values are rising, let's go back to the earlier point that with Farmland Partners, your $6.28 investment gives you the economic benefits of owning $26 per share of farmland. The 1.9% farmland price appreciation over the past year implies 50 cents per share of NAV accretion/capture.

Price and value have nothing to do with each other in the short-term, and Farmland Partners' stock price just keeps getting cheaper, while its value keeps increasing. So on to the next argument that critics often make.

Shareholders don't actually benefit from farmland appreciation do they?

One of the most common arguments I come across on Seeking Alpha and in the investing world is the assumption that shareholders do not benefit from farmland value appreciation. Over the short-term, this may be true. But the reason this may be true in the short-term is more about the disconnect between stocks and their underlying assets than it is about reality. After all, shares of stock do represent a partial interest in the underlying company and its assets, therefore farmland price appreciation should directly impact the intrinsic value of the shares of the company that own the farmland. But investors ignore value and obsess over price every day in the market. One company can sell for less than the cash it has in the bank, while another can sell at one hundred times revenue. In the short-term, the stock market is essentially a popularity contest. In the long-term, fundamental value wins every time.

A declining stock price doesn't mean that shareholders are not benefiting from farmland appreciation. And over long periods of time, it's simply not possible for a stock to trade at such an extreme discount to intrinsic value. There are too many levers a company can pull to close the gap. The board of directors and management have the ability to react to whatever Mr. Market throws at them. If a stock is too far below intrinsic value, insiders buy and share repurchases occur. We have already seen that with Farmland Partners. If the valuation gap gets wide enough, the entire company can be sold, or taken private. At current valuations, share repurchases, even ones funded by asset sales, make the most sense.

The dividend cut and aggressive buyback is in the best interest of shareholders

Because of the extreme disconnect between price and value, the entire strategy of management and the board of directors has shifted. This is a good thing. It shows that the board is acting and reacting in the best interest of shareholders, as opposed to just plowing down the same path. The reality is, depending on the share price, the strategy should change. If Farmland Partners shares were trading at $12, it would make sense to issue shares to acquire farmland. Under book value, it made sense to repurchase shares, which is exactly what Farmland Partners did. With the shares now trading at half of management's estimate of NAV, there simply isn't any alternative that is superior to buying back stock. Fortunately for shareholders, this is exactly what Farmland Partners is focused on today.

Since the former payout ratio prevented any share buybacks out of internally generated cash, the dividend cut is a very intelligent move, and quite frankly, one that I have supported for quite some time. If we assume that AFFO comes in at the bottom of the newly forecasted range of 30-34 cents, this now leaves 10-14 cents that management can use to repurchase shares without selling farmland or adding leverage to the balance sheet.

And Farmland Partners is taking it one step further, by actually selling farms at a premium to book value, and using the funds to buy back shares at a giant discount to their book value and NAV. As crazy as it may sound to shrink your company in order to buy back stock, remember, Farmland Partners has $9.33 per share of book value, and management believes its NAV is closer to $12 per share. The stock is trading at $6.28. At this price, it’s worth more dead than alive, and therefore, selling farmland to buy back shares at $6.28 is far superior to even holding farmland.

The other advantage of the dividend cut is that going forward, assuming the share price rebounds to a more normal level, Farmland Partners can now acquire farmland without issuing as many shares, as they will have some excess cash that was generated internally.

What is the downside from here?

At the end of the day, you are buying $9.33 of equity, or $12 of NAV for $6.28. Meanwhile you get "rent" of 20 cents per year on your $6.28 investment. If you think about it in terms of real life, who wouldn't want to buy a house for just 50%-70% of its appraised value? Most investors would jump at that opportunity. They wouldn't refuse to do so because the rent rates are temporarily soft, and they most certainly wouldn't sell a house for half of what it was worth because rents weren't going up. Yet over the past year, this is exactly what investors have done with Farmland Partners' stock.

But at this point, who is left to sell, and what is their reason for selling? I've long argued that a dividend cut was already priced in. Well, Farmland Partners cut their dividend, and the stock went up. Farmland Partners cut their AFFO guidance, and the stock went up. Now we have a $38 million buyback in place, which is enough to buy in more than 15% of shares at current prices. And Farmland Partners doesn't exactly have a lot of liquidity in their shares. The simple fact that the company is likely to become the largest buyer of their shares leads me to believe that there while there may be significant volatility in the share price, there will be very limited downside going forward.

Investors should remind themselves what they are actually buying here

As difficult as it may be to block out noise, the reality is, when you buy shares of stock in a company, you are buying a partial interest in that company and everything it owns. With Farmland Partners, a $6.28 investment gains you a fractional interest in a company with 165,000 acres of farmland that is 100% occupied.

For your $6.28, you receive 20 cents per year of “rent” in the form of a cash dividend. More importantly you gain control of over $26 per share of farmland. Historically, farmland has been a fantastic investment, and here we have the ability to buy it at an enormous discount to what anyone could ever buy it for in the real world. To top it all off, you don’t even have to do anything. Just check in once per quarter, and go on with your life.

Remember, price is what you pay, and value is what you get. There is no reason to make something that is so easy, so difficult.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.