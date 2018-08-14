Dividend Aristocrat Analysis Of Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Now, I love dividend aristocrats. I believe most of the readers should know that by now. When it comes to dividend aristocrats, I find it very difficult to find undervaluation in this current market. Further, the research has made it hard to find a dividend aristocrat with not just a great yield, but with a tremendous dividend growth rate to boot. A few weeks ago when running my stock screener metrics, which you will see below, a dividend aristocrat definitely caught my eye and began to blip on the radar screen.

The stock that I am referring to is down 17.7% year-to-date! Earnings are growing, but their stock price is going down? That's a dividend investors favorite correlation. Without further-ado, I am referring to Illinois Tool Works (ITW). ITW is a top 200 company in the world, with revenue that is estimated to cross $15 billion this year, based on results through six months of over $7.5 billion. They are the manufacturing leader of industrial products and equipment, employing over 50,000 people. When you think of original manufacturing auto equipment, welding, polymers & fluids - you should think of ITW. Recently, they announced their second quarter earnings, which we will take a look at.

On July 23rd, ITW announced their second quarter earnings, in an electrifying press release. Top-line revenue was up over 7%, through six months, compared to 2017. Further, operating income was up 9.3% through six months, compared to last year and the real impact here was selling & administrative costs kept constant. Last year had a $15 million dollar legal settlement that resulted in a benefit, therefore, if you take that into consideration - results look better. Then, with the lowered tax rate to 21%, this led to an income tax expense of $425 thousand versus $445 thousand or a 4.49% decrease and this is even with higher income. However, I don't want to just look at the operations. Let's take a look at the balance sheet.

When I look at the balance sheet, I am focused on their current assets and current liabilities, as well as the current and quick ratios associated with those balance sheet items. This helps in my evaluation of how liquid they can be and for solvency purposes. We will compare the balance sheet to December 31st, or their annual reported figures. At June 30, 2018, ITW had current assets of $6.1 billion versus $7.3 billion at December 31, 2017. The current liabilities were $3.5 billion versus $3.1 billion at the end of 2017. Therefore, the current ratio is now 1.74 versus 2.35. This means that they can cover current liabilities 1.74x over with their current assets. Though they had a heavy decrease in this ratio, this is still substantially higher than the 1. This means that they can cover current liabilities 1.74x over with their current assets. Though they had a heavy decrease in this ratio, this is still substantially higher than the 1.00x that I prefer to see. However, I want to evaluate their quick ratio, which removes inventory from the current asset equation. Removing the $1.3 billion & $1.2 billion of inventory from June 30th and December 31st, respectively, reduces the ratio to 1.37 and 1.97, respectively. This quick ratio is still extremely impressive, as I usually don't expect this to be over 1, but in their case, it is and we are happy for it. Therefore, they are very solvent if emergencies were to come into play.

Why else am I excited about ITW? Well, given their strong performance and results above, they also announced a massive 28% dividend increase, from $0.78 to $1.00 per share, per quarter. Since they have announced this dividend increase, their earnings were stronger than ever, with a rock solid balance sheet, I am wondering what their current dividend metrics are, given their recent stock price. Therefore, we must run it through our Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener and see how their metrics stand up!

Here, I'll break down their price to earnings (P/E) ratio, dividend yield, dividend growth rate, and payout ratio. These metrics when combined together - along with the assessment of the additional investments it's made and its financial performance - help form a conclusion on whether or not to invest in this company in conjunction. Let's go through each factor below.

1.) Dividend Yield: We will use the current price of $135.89 (8/13). ITW's current dividend is $4.00 per year. This calculates to a dividend yield of 2.94%. Their 5-year dividend yield average is 2.00%, so 94 basis points above that. Why? As stated earlier, they are down over 17% to date, with a 28% dividend increase.

2.) Payout Ratio: Typically, we use a 60% payout ratio threshold for stocks to pass our screener. According to Yahoo Finance - 18 analysts estimate $7.59, on average. Therefore, with $4.00 per share in a dividend and earnings of $7.59, the payout ratio equals 53%. This is below the 60% threshold we like as a ceiling. I am loving this, so far, as it shows they still have room to grow the dividend but still continue to reinvest back into the company.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate and History: As stated, ITW has a dividend growth streak of over 54 years. Rain, snow or shine - they have always increased that dividend. They announced that 28% dividend increase, but what does their 5 year dividend growth rate look like? The 5-year dividend growth rate is 15.5%. The dividend yield of 2.94%, with a massive double digit dividend growth rate, this is becoming a dividend investor's dream.

4.) Price to Earnings Ratio (P/E): At a current price of $135.89, with expectations of $7.59 in earnings, this equates to a P/E ratio of 17.90. This is very solid, as the S&P 500 average P/E is 24.44, therefore, ITW is significant below the overall market.

Illinois Tool Work's Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

What more can I say? Their earnings are up over 17%, year-to-date, and it's not just a cost cutting strategy. They actually are increasing their top-line revenue by a significant amount. They also haven't had any significant acquisitions recently, so this is purely ITW.

Their balance sheet also provides a deep level of protection to crisis scenarios, which they have shown in their dividend history - they not only survive, but thrive. They can take on more debt without feeling too much strain on the cash flow.

The question is - what is there not to like? Their P/E is below the average, their yield is almost at 3%, a dividend growth rate in the healthy double digits, plus they have room to grow their dividend? I am loving this as a dividend stock investment. However, what do you think of ITW? Think they are a stock to be on the lookout for? Thank you again for stopping by, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.