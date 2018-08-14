NAND And DRAM Oversupply And Morgan Stanley's Downgrade Of Applied Materials

Applied Materials, which has been underperforming the equipment sector for the past six quarters, will report this oversupply impact in its upcoming earnings call.

Large capex spends by memory companies in 2016 and 2017 has resulted in NAND and DRAM oversupply, impacting equipment suppliers.

Korean memory maker SK Hynix’ (OTC:HXSCL) shares fell more than 4% on August 6 after Shawn Kim, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, decreased SK Hynix’ target stock prices for increased supply of server DRAMs in the fourth quarter, sluggish growth of DRAMs, and the beginning of an oversupply of NAND chips. He noted:

“As the price of DRAMs will slightly increase in the third quarter, SK Hynix will make short-term profits exceptionally. However, the DRAM cycle will be balanced in the fourth quarter. With an overall downward tendency in the NAND sector, SK Hynix, which is relatively weak in NAND chips, can face difficulties.”

The same Morgan Stanley analyst lowered his ratings of fellow Korean memory supplier Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) back on November 27, 2017. The basis at the time was mounting pressure on NAND prices.

I first started presenting analyses of the drop in NAND and DRAM prices in an April 12, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron Technology Will Be Impacted By Lower DRAM And NAND Prices As Competitors Increase Capacity.”

I continued to update forecasts in subsequent Seeking Alpha articles because the tight supply-demand of the DRAMs and NANDs is easily impacted by small perturbations in industry dynamics, such as Micron Technology's (MU) fab shutdowns this year on nitrogen gas dispensing system malfunctions – twice. Chart 1 below is an update of the SK Hynix chart.

Chart 1

3D NAND technology improves density and reduces production costs for NAND memories by vertically stacking multiple layers of cells, which is partially responsible for the drop in NAND ASPs. NAND price decreases have been faster than DRAM due to the faster-paced migration to 3D stacking structures, enabling sharp reduction in unit prices. The other is greater capex spend on equipment to make NAND.

Chart 2 shows the percentage of 3D NAND for each of the suppliers, showing the aggressive shift in conversion of 2D NAND to 3D NAND by all suppliers as of mid-2018.

Chart 2

Chart 3 shows the WFE equipment spend for NAND and DRAMs between 2013 and 2017, according to The Information Network's report "The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts."

The large capex spend for NAND production 2016 and 2017 has now resulted in an oversupply condition and has resulted on a drop in NAND average selling prices (ASPs) over the past several quarters.

Chart 3

Chart 4 shows that actual revenue spend for NAND and DRAM. The strong jump in DRAM equipment spend in 2017 is now resulting in increased DRAM capacity, which is altering the supply-demand dynamics and will result in an oversupply situation in Q4 2018, which is manifest in DRAM ASPs as was illustrated in Chart 1.

Chart 4

Interplay Between Memory and Processing Equipment

This aggressive capex spend is now impacting the semiconductor equipment manufacturers and will do so through 2018.

On August 8, 2018, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore lowered his rating on the semiconductor equipment industry group to in-line from attractive. The wafer front end (WFE) semiconductor industry grew 37.3% in 2017. In January, I had projected a 10.5% growth in the market for 2018 and noted that growth in several Seeking Alpha articles. However, several equipment companies have lowered their forecast for the year to upper single digit forecasts, which correlates with the Morgan Stanley rating.

Analyst Joseph Moore also downgraded Applied Materials (AMAT) stock to equal-weight from overweight and trimmed his price target to $54 from $58. Taking a closer look, I’ve compiled QoQ revenue growth for the top equipment companies as shown in Table 1. All revenues are “equipment only” as I’ve eliminated service and spare parts from reported revenue.

AMAT reports after the market close on Thursday August 16, so its revenues are not included in the CY 2018 column. But I want to give readers some color on my expectations for revenue growth for the company. Revenue growth for CY2017 Q4 -- CY 2018 Q1 for all these companies was 11.8%. AMAT reported QoQ growth of 5.3%, underperforming the market.

Excluding AMAT’s revenue, the QoQ growth was 14.2% for these companies. Moving to CY2018 Q1 – CY2018 Q2, the market grew only 0.8% QoQ excluding AMAT revenues. The slowdown in growth corroborates the Morgan Stanly action.

European lithography ASML (ASML) supplier grew 18.8% in Q2 following an underperforming Q1, while fellow European deposition equipment supplier ASMI (OTCQX:ASMIY) grew 25.7% in Q2, also following an underperforming Q1. Israeli process control supplier Nova Measuring (NVMI) lost market share to American competitors KLA-Tencor (KLAC), Nanometrics (NANO), and Rudolph Technology (RTEC).

Table 1 is skewed by Screen Semiconductor, which exhibited a huge QoQ gowth of 88.5% followed by a 43.9% drop the following quarter. I attribute this strong swing to revenue pullins by the company to maximize revenue growth within its fiscal year which ended in CY 2018 Q1. I discussed how companies used these tactics in a May 2, 2018 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Revenue Pull By Japanese Competitors Could Distort Market Sentiment For Applied Materials.” Other Japanese companies Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY) and Hitachi High Technologies (OTC:HICTF) also dropped in Q2 following revenue pullins in Q1.

To further hone in on AMAT’s expected revenue, I refer readers to an August 1, 2018 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Lam Research Is Up On Weak Outlook - What's A Trough?”

Lam Research (LRCX) competes directly with AMAT in deposition and etch equipment, and both companies have a high exposure to Memory suppliers. Chart 5 shows equipment billings for the past 4½ years by month for North American equipment manufacturers. The falloff for June 2018 is unprecedented, supporting my contention that the uncertainty in the WFE market will impact AMAT.

Chart 5

Investor Takeaway

As what typically happens in the semiconductor industry, manufacturers tend to overshoot the market with respect to equipment purchases. Companies attempt to adjust capex spend to meet product demand, using just-in-time manufacturing and inventory control programs. In 2017, memory suppliers were faced with huge demand growth 61% (in revenue terms) and initiated a rampant capex spend that caused the WFE equipment industry to grow 37.3%.

But the industry appears to have overshot, and WFE equipment growth is now tempered to be only 10% or less for 2018. This despite the fact that revenue by memory companies continues to exhibit strong growth. Table 2 shows revenue growth of Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix between 1H 2017 and 1H 2018.

Table 2 – Memory Revenue Growth HoH 1H 2017 2H 2018 HoH % Change Samsung (KRW bn) 13,857 22,605 63.1% SK Hynix (KRW bn) 12,982 19,091 47.1% Micron Technology $M) 4,648 10,214 48.3% Source: The Informaton Network (www.theinformationnet.com)

Since AMAT has a large exposure to the memory market and revenue, revenue will be impacted by pushouts by Samsung Electronics, as well as lackluster logic outlook from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), which has reduced its estimate for sales revenue growth in 2018 and its capital expenditure budget. Samsung Electronics’ memory equipment investments are set to drop to 11 trillion won ($9.9 billion) in 2018, which comprises DRAM investments of 9 trillion ($8.1 billion) and NAND investments of 2 trillion won ($1.8 billion).

AMAT has been underperforming the overall semiconductor equipment market for several quarters. I noted in a February 5, 2018 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Sizeable Changes In Semiconductor Equipment Market Share In 2017,” that AMAT’s CY 2017 market share of the overall equipment industry dropped to 27.0% from 28.8% in CY 2018. I see this trend continuing in CY 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.