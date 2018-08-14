Aptevo Therapeutics Continues To Impress

The company's Hemophilia B drug IXINITY achieved record revenue, and growth is accelerating at a very high quarterly pace.

Aptevo Therapeutics' (APVO) Q2'18 results were impressive. The company beat both on the top and the bottom line, with revenue coming in at $6.83M, an increase of 93.5% Y/Y, and EPS of $-0.58, $0.07 better than expected.

However, the big surprise was the revenue growth of the company's Hemophilia B drug IXINITY. As the chart below shows, revenue is growing by leaps and bounds.

(* Please note that I could not find the exact revenue figure for IXINITY in neither the Q4'17 press release nor the company's 10-K report. The 3.3M figure was estimated by me for illustration purposes. All other revenue figures are from the company's quarterly press releases).

Please note IXINITY revenue increased over 50% Q/Q. If sales of IXINITY continue at a similar pace over the next 4 quarters, it is not inconceivable IXINITY revenue over the next 12 months might exceed $50M on a yearly run rate.

And according to a report from Grand View Research (dated Jan 2018), the global hemophilia market was valued at $9.86B in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% until 2024. So no matter how impressive IXINITY revenue growth might seem today, this is a huge market and APVO is only scratching the surface.

Second, let me say that APVO has an impressive record of bringing to market products from its pipeline. Please remember that back in September of 2017, the company sold three of its marketed products (WinRho SDF, HepaGam B, and VARIZIG) to Saol Therapeutics for a total consideration of up to $74.5M.

Assuming IXINITY revenue reaches $50-$70 million in yearly revenue over the next 18 months or so, what might this mean for APVO's stock?

1) To begin with, IXINITY alone might be worth more than the current market cap of the company. Today's market cap of APVO is about $100M.

2) It's not inconceivable that the company's cash burn will go to zero in the next 2 years, or even register a profit.

3) It's also not inconceivable that a major drug company might want to buy IXINITY to enhance its portfolio with a hemophilia drug.

So the way I see it, IXINITY alone is enough to drive the price of APVO's stock, at least for the next several years.

Also take notice that APVO is in the cutting edge immuno-oncology and hematology therapeutics space. The company's humanized monospecific antibody Otlertuzumab, is currently in Phase 2 clinical development, and is being investigated for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma.

APVO414 currently in Phase 1 clinical development, is a humanized bispecific ADAPTIR molecule that binds to prostate-specific membrane antigen and CD3. The APVO414 mechanism of action is to redirect T cells to kill PSMA-expressing tumor cells.

Now I cannot tell you a lot about the science behind the above products in development however, if the company brings them to market over the next several years, it might mean billions for shareholders.

Again, please take notice that APVO is still only a $100M market cap company. And because I have a wild imagination, I see a lot of zeros behind the current market cap if the company registers any success with its pipeline. For more information about the complete pipeline of the company, please follow this link.

Turning to the balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $57.6M. At the current cash burn rate per quarter (about $13M), the company has about 4 more quarters left before it will need money.

However, if IXINITY's revenue continues to increase at the current pace, the need for more financing might be stretched out very far in the future, or the company might not need to raise additional financing at all.

In either case, I think that even if the company needs to raise money in the future, it will probably happen from a much higher stock price, so any future dilution will probably be very small.

The company does not have a lot of analyst coverage. As of Friday 8/10/20018 (the day after results), Piper Jaffray maintained coverage with an overweight rating for APVO shares, but bumping up the price target to $11, from a previous target of $9 (ratings here).

Roth Capital also covers the company, and had a previous price target of $12 for APVO shares as of 4/11/2018. I am guessing Roth Capital will also increase its price target the next several days.

I am also hoping more analysts initiate coverage and expose this company to their clients over the next several months. This might light a fire under the stock price.

Please note in a previous article I upgraded my price target to $5 a share when the stock was trading at $2 (please consider: Aptevo Therapeutics Likely Worth At Least $5 A Share.)

I do not have a price target this time around, preferring to adopt Piper Jaffray's $11 target, and Roth Capital's $12 target. In both cases, if they are right, investors might be rewarded over 100% over the next several quarters.

Bottom line

Biotech stocks are very difficult to value in the best of circumstances, and the risk is high. However, in the case of APVO, the risk/reward ratio is in our favor.

The company is currently burning about $13M in cash per quarter, so it probably has enough cash for at least 4 quarters. However, if IXINITY revenues grow the way I think they will, this might be stretched out by a lot. In fact, there is a chance the company might not need additional financing at all.

Also important is that APVO is still a micro-cap in the biotechnology space. At the current market cap of about $100M, the chances of making money far outweigh the possibility of losing. The reason is IXINITY might be worth several times the current market cap over the next 12-24 months.

In addition, the company has a rich pipeline in the exciting immuno-oncology and hematology therapeutics space.

Also let's not forget analysts have a price target that exceeds 100% of the current price. While analysts are not always correct, having a stock with a price target in excess of 100% of today's price is always nice.

I have been long shares for some time now, and I will continue to hold APVO shares for the foreseeable future. Finally, as far as biotech stocks go, I think APVO offers one of the best risk/reward opportunities I can think of in the space.

