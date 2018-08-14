It's All The Dollar's Fault

Looking deeper at the situation, however, leaves one with the conclusion that this current turmoil was self-inflicted by Turkey and other emerging market nations.

Certainly, it is easy to focus on the rise in the value of the dollar that began in February and that has gotten stronger as the year moved on.

The current turmoil in world markets centering upon Turkey and Turkey's economic and financial sectors is being blame by many on the strong US dollar.

John Authers of the Financial Times put so gently,

“The dollar’s strength, more than anything, will determine whether Turkey’s severe problems turn into a wider crisis. “Much of the rest of the emerging world would now look attractive—were it not for the continuing strength of the US dollar.”

There you have it - it is all the fault of the United States.

And this is spite of the fact that President Donald Trump has argued for a weaker dollar ever since he was elected in November 2016. He was talking down the dollar in early December 2016.

Yes, it was the fact that longer-term interest rates in the United States were so low for so long that emerging market countries binged on dollar-denominated debt. It was the fault of the United States that emerging market countries completely threw aside any kind of fiscal discipline in order to take advantage of the historically low interest rates. It was the fault of the United States that more than a few emerging market countries faced major battles with inflation over this time.

The Institute of International Finance says the combined indebtedness of 30 large emerging markets rose from "163 percent of GDP in 2011 to 211 percent in the first quarter of this year.”

All this is being laid at the feet of the United States.

And, up until just after the start of the year, no one seemed to really worry too much about the situation in the emerging market countries.

Into the new year of 2018, the economic growth of these countries was above that being experienced by the more developed nations.

Furthermore, current account deficits were lower than had been the case historically.

Perhaps the most important fact last year was that the value of the US dollar was declining, just as Mr. Trump had hoped it would in late 2016 and early 2017.

All systems seemed to be flashing “go” - even though the Federal Reserve System seemed to be intent on raising its short-term policy rate of interest. Then the picture started to deteriorate.

The US government passed a tax reform bill in December 2017, which boosted deficit predictions for the future, and a new budget bill passing the US Congress in late January 2018 resulted in predictions of even greater deficits. The Federal Reserve kept raising its policy rate.

And, the United States economy started to show some pickup over the modest pace achieved during the current recovery. Guess what?

The value of the US dollar started to strengthen.

On February 1, 2018, the value of the US dollar relative to the Euro and the British Pound hit a near-term low and the US Dollar Index (DXY) also hit a neat-term low. Since then, the value of the US dollar has gotten stronger and stronger.

Argentina experienced problems first, with the pressure rising on the Peso in May. Then Turkey started to feel the heat. And, others are beginning to sweat - Brazil, which has an important election coming up this fall, South Africa... with other countries, like Chile, Mexico and Malaysia, suffering from high non-bank US dollar debt. The Russian Ruble has also suffered recent weakness related to sanctions place upon it by the United States government.

Certainly, the fault of the US dollar and the United States!

But, wait. I am not giving in to this “blame pointing” quite so easily.

I have written for several years now that the low US interest rates were a result of massive amounts of risk-averse monies throughout the world seeking safe-havens to protect themselves from the economic distress and financial dislocation that was taking place throughout the world.

These monies flowed into the “safe-haven” of the United States beginning in late 2009 and accelerated through 2010 and into 2011. This flow of money distorted longer-term US interest rates, specifically driving the yields on the 5-year and the 10-year US Treasury Inflation Protected securities (OTC:TIPS) below zero. A lot of money flowed out of these emerging market nations at this time because of the financial stress they were facing.

And, although these yields rose back above zero, there still sufficient risk-averse monies remained in the US to keep the yield on TIPs and the nominal yield on Treasury securities below historical norms. I have written about this behavior many times.

This same behavior was exhibited just last week in the Turkey-situation. I wrote about how risk averse monies were flowing into the United States due to the disruption caused by the Turkey-situation and how this was impacted longer-term US Treasury yields.

This situation is just another example of how inter-related world financial markets have become these days. In addition, it points to the problems that central banks, especially like the Federal Reserve System, which has become, de facto, the central bank of the world, now face when making policy decisions.

There seems to be no question that Federal Reserve actions to raise interest rates have impacted the value of the US dollar…which has impacted, in the case under discussion, the currencies of emerging market nations and their dollar-denominated debt loads.

But, the free flow of funds around the world has certainly helped to create a situation in which the longer-term rates in the United States and the world are distorted because of changes in investors perception of risk.

One cannot, therefore, ignore the fact that many emerging market nations acted in a very undisciplined manner, taking advantage of the historically low interest rates on longer-term debt, a situation that they helped to create in an earlier time period. So, the current environment is one that has come about through cumulative actions that built upon one another to contribute to the present dilemma.

The major concern here is that there will not be another shift in the risk assessment of investors that might lead to further movements in international monies into investment safe-havens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.