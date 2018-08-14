Nvidia Q2 Earnings: Crypto, Gaming, Datacenter, And Turing Architecture

After Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) Q2 beat and Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) miss on Q2 earnings release (ER), it looks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to deliver yet another great report card on August 16, for Q2 2019. However, Nvidia’s ER is most likely overshadowed by the growing speculation that the chip maker will release the long anticipated update to its GeForce GPU line. Last Thursday, NVDA surged 2.49% amid a report surfaced to suggest that Nvidia is stockpiling close to one million GeForce GTX 11s in order to meet the demand for a Q3 or Q4 launch. Late Monday, Nvidia further surprised the market by announcing the first Touring architecture which reportedly can render graphics six times faster than their Pascal-based chip sets. As NVDA has recently lost close to 10% from its all-time high, an upbeat Q2 earnings report and GPU update could be what Nvidia needs to break out from the current level.

Crypto, Gaming, and Datacenter

The good news is that Nvidia has fended off Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) recent assault on the GPU market and has proven to be less affected by the volatility of the cryptocurrency. All segments across the board have delivered growth rates exceeding expectations. Ironically, Nvidia's only potential bad news may be a result of its own success. The smaller revenue share segment shows the largest growth potential; Datacenter delivered 71% year-to-year revenue growth (Figure 3) but represents the smallest end user, contributing less than 22% to revenue (Figure 2).

For the first time in Q1, Nvidia's GPU business, representing 86% of Q1 revenue, also dictates the company's 77% year-to-year revenue growth, which is significantly higher than the 33% Tegra Processor growth rate. As a result, Nvidia's near-term overall growth rate may show an unexpected improvement since the historical "growth dilution" from a large revenue base may not materialize this time.

Since it is widely expected that the loss in crypto and the slowdown in gaming needs to be offset by the secular growth trend in datacenter, in the following sections, I will examine the 2018 growth outlook for Nvidia's largest or fastest-growing segments.

Gaming

Gaming is still Nvidia's largest revenue segment. It increased from 41% in 2015 to the most recent 53.7% (Figure 2). On the other hand, gaming also has a lower growth rate than the Datacenter segment, although it has returned to an impressive level around 68% (Figure 3). However, gaming growth is expected to continue due to upgrades to chips that use Nvidia's Pascal and Maxwell GPU architecture.

As the popularity of E-sports increases, the demand for mid-range/higher GPUs, the 3-5 years GPU refresh cycle, and matching product releases, the company expects that its gaming revenue will grow in a mid-teen rate. While the IDC predicts PC gamers will rise 4% a year throughout 2020, Nvidia's desktop GPU market share will reach 80% by then (Figures 4A and 4B). Since MAU is highly correlated with the desktop GPU sales, it stands to reason that Nvidia's long-term GPU's CAGR will be halved from the most recent 25% to 12%-14%. The company's gaming sales rose 13% a year during the past five years.

However, Akram’s Razor has provided preliminary evidence that graphic card demand has been down 30% month to month from Gigabyte’s June Revenue Data. This sign of early slowdown in the gaming industry seems to be consistent with the Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing (TSM) Q3 revenue guidance down and the speculation of excess supply of GPU as a result.

Margin Leveraging

In the meantime, Nvidia fully enjoys the "margin leverage" that operating margin increases with the revenue growth (Figure 6). It appears that Nvidia's early investment in Artificial Intelligence may finally start paying off. With a steadily rising margin at 50%, the street has estimated that the GPU's 2018 operating margin will exceed 55% (Figure 5).

Datacenter

As a company, Nvidia can "leverage" its overall margin from its high growth and high margin Datacenter (Figure 6). Datacenter's "value-based" pricing structure delivers over 75% gross margin, compared with the company's average of 50%-55%. Although the Datacenter segment only contributes around 20% of the total revenue, growing at a triple-digit rate gives Nvidia a significant room for penetration.

On the other hand, the concentration of a handful of large corporate customers may pose a serious supply chain risk. More than 62% of Nvidia revenue has been driven by the top 18 cloud and OEM/IP customers (Table 1A). According to Bloomberg's Anand Srinivasan, Nvidia's Datacenter revenue visibility to these large firms may be "limited to 1-3 quarters" depending on whether the purchase is for internal or external system chip use. Although the 25% revenue exposure to the high-performance is less volatile, the remaining 15% of its Datacenter sales are for desktop virtualization, which is subject to slowing PC shipment. The cyclical exposure of these large firms' IT budget makes the Datacenter's recent 109% revenue growth unsustainable. With revenue shares growing steadily over 20%, the growth rate is also conservatively halved to 70% (Figure 3).

Automobile

Currently, the Automobile segment has a revenue share between 5% and 6%. However, this is the segment that, with its long-term investment in deep learning, system training, inference and high-performance computing, will provide Nvidia an $8 billion AI car opportunity by 2025 (Table 1 below by author). While advanced driverless car chips are higher-priced and carry higher margins, they're purchased by fewer vendors and make up a small portion of Nvidia's auto sales.

Nvidia's advanced chip content may be in a range of $600-$1,000 per car. Today's cars average about $450 in chip content with a big gap between lower-end cars, which carry more analog value, and high-end luxury cars that have advanced logic chips. The volume is not expected to rise for several years. Most of Nvidia's exposure remains in infotainment, which has less than half the Datacenter's margin.

In estimating the future price to sales multiples, I rely mainly on the forecast segment revenue in Table 2-A. Since Nvidia has been consistently profitable, the net profit margin will be a more relevant measure for margins. The net margin is estimated to range between 34.16% and 34.99% in the next few quarters. Other than the seasonality, the level of net margin is invariably affected by the adoption of PC outlook as well as margin leverage in datacenter. However, for all practical purposes, margin levels were never a key issue in revenue-based models.

It is expected that Nvidia's core business, main gaming and datacenter will still drive and overcome any bumps from waning crypto demand as it waits for more automotive revenue. During Q2, Tesla announced it was no longer going to use Nvidia chips for self-driving features in its cars, but Chief Executive Jensen Huang said after last quarter’s results that Tesla’s business was not material to Nvidia.

Analysts on average expect gaming revenue at Nvidia is expected to grow 47% to $1.75 billion from the year-ago period, with data-center revenue expected to jump 78% to $740.1 million. Auto-related revenue is forecast to rise 4.2% to $147.9 million.

How Did Nvidia Prices React to ERs?

In general, amid the earnings report, stock prices are reacting to (1) revenue surprise, (2) earnings surprise, (3) gross margin surprise, (4) guidance surprise, and (5) guidance changes. In order to better estimate the actual price reactions, we identified the actual relationship between Nvidia stock price reactions to these ER metrics. We used the last 12-year actual ERs (48 quarters) to correlate the post-ER 5-day stock returns to these factors. The historical relationship can be presented in Table 4A where the price impact of ER outcome is summarized.

For every 10% revenue surprise, the stock price increased by 2% while every 10% EPS surprise, Nvidia's price responded with a 0.80% rise. In this case, the impact from gross margin changes would have already been reflected by the EPS beat and showed little additional significance. The different reactions to different beats are uniquely interesting to Nvidia shareholders. It appears that, at least for last 12 years, Nvidia investors paid more attention to revenue than EPS. However, since revenue beats are often correlated with earnings beats, there may be some statistical ambiguity regarding the relative impact of the two factors. Additionally, guidance changes are more important than guidance beats. This is also understandable since analysts often base their estimates on management guidance; the bulk part of the impact has been already reflected by the revenue and earnings (estimate) beats.

Q2 Earnings Estimates

Using the above framework, we will be able to estimate the likely price impact given specific earnings estimates (Table 3). For Q2 2019 ER, the consensus earnings estimate ranges from $1.64 to $1.80 per share with Q2 revenue from $3.097 billion to $3.13 billion. Gross margin is estimated to be around 63.40%. Note that even without seasonality; Q2 revenue is usually lower than Q1 and Q3 revenue.

Per Earnings Whispers, Investor sentiment going into the company's earnings release has 79% expecting an earnings beat. Consensus estimates are for year-over-year earnings growth of 78.26% with revenue increasing by 39.46%. Short interest has decreased by 22.9% since the company's last earnings release while the stock has drifted higher by 0.8% from its open following the earnings release to be 10.3% above its 200 day moving average of $231.07.

Overall earnings estimates have been revised higher since the company's last earnings release. On Monday, July 30, 2018 we saw buying of 10,675 contracts of the $250.00 call expiring on Friday, September 21, 2018. Option traders are pricing in a 6.5% move on earnings and the stock has averaged a 6.6% move in recent quarters.

Nvidia has started collecting the fruit of its versatile platform that migrates from its original graphics-focused, parallel processing strengths into high-performance computing, cloud artificial intelligence, autos, and medical instruments. The application of its general-purpose GPU (GPGPU) use keeps expanding to make the cores more powerful and ease the bottlenecks in memory and connectivity between cores.

The data center segment, a main growth driver of Nvidia's high-end Titan series GPUs is receiving wider adoption as research institutions use GPU-accelerated computing system to get faster results. While the enterprise segment may still be small but with significant growth, Nvidia provides aftermarket imaging solutions using "Clara" for legacy instruments without waiting for new EKG or ultrasonic instrument sales, per Bloomberg.

Diverse applications of GPGPU in various industries demonstrate Nvidia's leading position in the AI training market. For example, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK: TCEHY) are using AI for recommendation engine. Financial services companies use AI for fraud detection and credit scoring. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are using AI to insert ads. Nvidia acknowledges that this $10 billion market, which is still in its infancy, needs programmability, low latency, and high accuracy.

Negligible Q2 Tariffs Risk

Given more than 66% cost exposures from Asian tech imports, Nvidia potentially has a lot to lose with Trump's 25% tariffs. From a previous post, if Trump's tariffs target tech goods "made in China," Nvidia may increase its cost by 16%. However, since Nvidia only has 25% U.S. sales, the net cost increase for Nvidia would be 4%. On the other hand, if Trump's tariffs target tech goods "made by China," Nvidia may only increase its cost by 0.2%. For all practical purposes, at least for Q2 2019, both Trump's tariffs and China retaliation tariffs should have negligible impact on Nvidia's Asian revenue. Click here to see the details of Nvidia's tariffs exposure.

Crypto Impact Already Factored in

Ironically, Nvidia's only "cryptonite" is the decline in crypto-mining demand, which could negatively affect the GPU market. It has been estimated that around 10% of AMD's revenue and 5-6% of Nvidia's revenue may be exposed to the volatility of the cryptocurrency, however, this crypto risk, which has been reflected in previous revenue surprises, has already been baked into the prices. In a previous post, I showed that most Bitcoin betas are virtually zero, suggesting that the NVDA stock reaction to crypto risk has been overstated. Maybe a more convincing piece of evidence for the crypto irrelevance on Q2 ER is from AMD's Q2 ER. On April 25, in contrast to most critics' predictions, AMD's Q2 revenue was not affected by the decline of cryptocurrency. AMD stock prices went up 15% and Nvidia up 4.5% on the same day. With a larger crypto exposure, AMD‘s beating Q2 revenue suggests that crypto impact on Nvidia should be soon dissipated.

Likely Post-Q2 Price Impacts

Based on the Street consensus of $3.1 billion Q2 revenue and $1.66 Q2 EPS, we were able to use the metrics reported in Table 4A to estimate the likely price impact across various actual outcomes. In Table 4B, we present the simple estimates based on the fact if each of the individual ER factor beats or not. The total price effect is the sum of all the factors simultaneous in the table. The price impact ranges from the best "all beats" best case of +6% to the worst case of "all misses" case of -7.92%. Our most likely case of +2.80% is based on the assumption that all Q2 beats are accompanied with a flat GM guidance for Q2. Note that the estimates in Table 2 assumed that the beat is around 10% beat in magnitude. If the actual beat is different from 10%, the price reaction will be adjusted by the appropriate proportion. The way to estimate the net impact is by summing up individual estimated price impacts across each row for each case.

I also estimated the price impact more accurately by considering the actual magnitude of the ER beats. To this end, we rely on the specific actual price reaction to a given size of the beats. Using these numbers, I was able to compute the corresponding stock return, given each combination of Q2 EPS and revenue outcome. The predicted 5-day post-ER returns could range from -4.5% to +6.28% (Table 4C). Based on our forecasts on Q2 revenue ($3.05 billion to $3.1 billion) and EPS ($1.66 to $1.80), my most likely return estimates are between -3.23% and 7.29% (in red).

Since there are many moving parts to affect price reactions, we are only able to show the two most-watched factors, revenue and earnings surprises at a time. The estimates were produced based on the assumption if Q2 guidance will be raised. To interpret the numbers, let's say that the pre-ER Nvidia closes at $254, the stock prices may be traded between $246 and $273 (Table 4D) corresponding to the 5-day return estimates (Table 4C).

Q2 Beat Already Baked In?

Historically, Nvidia has beat 8 of the last 8 ERs. For the last 60 days, there were 11 upward Q2 earnings estimate revisions, against zero downward revisions. There were 12 all but upward revisions for the current fiscal year and the following year. Nvidia has been notoriously known to beat the Street consensus routinely and by a wide margin, it would be unrealistic to assume that the market has not priced in this information. In fact, there is evidence showing that the market on average priced in about +1.92% going into a typical ER. In other words, if the ER outcome meets the consensus estimates, Nvidia stock prices have dropped by -1.92% (Table 1) for not "beating the beat." On this count, Nvidia's stock already rose more than 5% in last two days, apparently anticipating the forthcoming beats.

Early Arrival of the First Turing Architecture

To everyone's surprise, late Monday, Nvidia announced the release of the company’s first chip sets based on its Turing architecture, which will be in a line of products for content and games design. Reportedly, Turing can render graphics six times faster than their Pascal-based chip sets. Nvidia plans to offer three new graphics cards based on it in the fourth quarter: the Quadro RTX 8000, the Quadro RTX 6000 and the Quadro RTX 5000 GPUs. Specifically, the 8000 will come with 48 GB memory at an estimated price of $10,000, while the Quadro RTX 6000 with 24 GB memory should price at $6,300, and the Quadro RTX 5000 with 16 GB memory will price at $2,300.

Furthermore, Turing architecture features Tensor Cores that accelerate deep-learning training and inference, providing up to 500 trillion tensor operations a second. This level of performance powers AI-enhanced features for creating applications with powerful new capabilities. These include learning anti-aliasing, which is a breakthrough in high-quality motion-image generation, resolution scaling and video re-timing.

Q2 ER Price Lift?

The surprised early announcement may be exactly what is needed to satisfy the pent-up demand for the 4000 gaming craze. Nvidia's stock price around Q2 ER may be significantly lifted beyond the outcome of Q2 fundamentals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.