AMD Shorts Apparently Not Impressed

A couple of weeks ago I admitted that I was surprised by the rally in chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) after its Q2 earnings report. However, I also stated that I believed shares were catching up to where they should have been in the first place given continued strong results. While the company strengthens its place in the industry and the stock continues to soar, I'm simply amazed by the number of skeptics that remain in the market.

(Source: Seeking Alpha AMD page, seen here)

About a month ago, I detailed how it seemed that we had finally turned a corner. Short interest in AMD was finally coming down, nearly 15% off its peak at the end of June. The trend continued in the first part of July, with another couple of million shares covered. At that point, short interest was more than 31 million shares from the high, a decline of 16.1%.

However, the end of July report shows a slightly different story. As you can see in the chart below, short interest actually rose by almost 6.4 million shares in the back half of the month, the largest increase in more than three months. Earnings were reported after the bell on the 25th, so shorts had some time to cover given the large rally. Apparently, more non-believers came in.

(Source: NASDAQ AMD short interest page)

What I really don't get is why there is so much negativity surrounding AMD right now. The company is clearly making a run at Intel (INTC), forcing the chip giant to make some bold moves to fend off the competition. Don't forget, Intel is in the midst of looking for a new CEO right now, a decision that could impact the firm's future for years to come.

While AMD's Q3 guidance might not have been the greatest, the company did announce a Q2 beat and has been delivering impressive beats in the past five quarters. We have continued to see analysts hiking their numbers, with the table below showing how things have improved in recent years. AMD has also moved to GAAP profitability, which could be sustainable at this point.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

We are also just over half a year away from the maturity of AMD's 2019 senior notes, which bear interest at a 6.75% annual rate. According to the company's recent 10-Q filing, there was $153 million left outstanding on this debt issuance, but after the quarter ended, $11 million in principal amount was settled with treasury stock. While this means a little more dilution, it also means the company continues to reduce its high yield debt. This has meant a gradual short-term improvement in annual interest expenses, seen below, but over time there has been a significant reduction.

(*author's projection for this year. Source: AMD quarterly and annual filings, seen here)

While AMD's second quarter report wasn't the blockbuster some were hoping for, it was enough to send the stock to new multi-year highs. Unfortunately, it apparently did not do enough to chase the way the massive short seller crowd, who actually increased their total positions during the back half of July. Given AMD's continued revenue growth and profitability improvement, I can't even imagine how high this stock could go if we actually saw short interest return to a more normal level, say 100 million shares.

