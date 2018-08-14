Spark Therapeutics: This Appears To Be A Dip Worth Buying

The data from the company hemophilia A clinical trial combined with the slow ramp in Luxturna led to a 35% decline in price. This appears to be an market over-reaction.

Spark received the first gene therapy product approval in U.S. High expectations led to disappointing initial results which contributed to the price decline.

Today's approval marks another first in the field of gene therapy - both in how the therapy works and in expanding the use of gene therapy beyond the treatment of cancer to the treatment of vision loss - and this milestone reinforces the potential of this breakthrough approach in treating a wide-range of challenging diseases. --Scott Gottlieb FDA Commissioner

In December 2017 Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) received the first FDA gene therapy approval targeting a disease caused by a gene mutation. The gene is RPE65 which, when defective, stops producing the protein essential for normal vision leading to retinal disease. Last December Spark and collaboration partner Pfizer (PFE) also published interim data from their phase I/II gene therapy clinical trial for hemophilia B. The data showed remarkable Factor IX activity after a single treatment leading to the virtual elimination of Factor IX replacement concentrate use and a 97% reduction of the annualized bleeding rate of patients. Spark immediately became a leader of gene therapy. Today the stock is down 35% from its recent high and worthy of consideration as a long-term buy.

This article is part of a series on genomic medicine which is poised to transform healthcare over the next two decades. My first article entitled Genomic Medicine: Catch the Gene Therapy Wave is a primer providing context for this article.

A cure for blindness

An FDA approved one-time treatment to cure blindness is a compelling and valuable nascent market opportunity. A cost of $850,000 is staggering presenting a coverage challenge. That combination is one of the reasons for the market dislocation for Spark. That said, there are over 200 gene mutations linked to inherited retinal disease or IRD and a growing list of clinical gene therapy trials pursuing them. Spark today as at the forefront.

Luxturna launched in 1Q18 generating $2.4 million in revenue with only a couple approved ocular gene therapy centers. Expectations were much higher for 2Q18 but progress remained slow. Luxturna reported only $4.3 million of revenue and 9 approved treatment centers. This is one of the two primary reasons for the drop in the stock price.

Two reasons why I think this is a short-term issue:

This was the first approved gene therapy in the U.S. which puts Spark in the position of leading a paradigm shift in pricing, billing and insurance coverage. Why do I believe this is a short term issue? Because the first two approved autologous CAR-T cell therapies, Novartis's Kymriah and Gilead's (GILD) Yescarta, are both showing a similar slow treatment uptake yet no one doubts that curing cancer is cost-effective at $400,000. It will take more time than a couple quarters to work through the coverage issues and price negotiations relating to installment pricing outcome-based reimbursements and durability extended payments.

Spark licensed Luxturna commercialization rights to Novartis (NVS) in 1Q18. Having an established Big Pharma partner in these markets is critical given this is the first commercial product from Spark.

Hemophilia B

Hemophilia is a rare genetic bleeding disorder in which insufficient blood protein needed for clotting or factor IX is produced. Spark has been so effective with their clinical trial for hemophilia B that a new clinical gene editing trial from Sangamo (SGMO) has been unable to recruit patients in the U.S. They reported continued progress in May 2018.

Collaboration partner Pfizer began a phase III trial for SPK-9001 in July 2018 which marked the end of Spark's development responsibilities. I expect to see some milestone payment triggered in the 2H18 but no disclosure on that has yet been made. This combination of reduced internal development spending and a possible milestone payment provides both added capital flexibility and increased pipeline investment. Both should be long-term beneficial to the company.

Hemophilia A

The second negative catalyst contributing to the stock sell-off was the preliminary data for Spark's hemophilia A gene therapy trial. This data was perceived as underwhelming. Two patients had therapy-related immune responses that were considered a safety issue. In addition the factor VIII activity was confusing and inconsistent. The company believes the market reaction to the data was unwarranted. They believe the factor VIII production is within therapeutic range and the immune response can be addressed by a tapering course of steroids prior to treatment. In either case the results reported by clinical competitor BioMarin (BMRN) remain impressive though even they also saw some questions arise about treatment durability recently. It remains probable that Spark will overcome these issues and become the second hemophilia A commercial therapy, though eventually I expect to see a gene editing solution if factor activity from gene therapy is not durable.

Other 2Q 18 operating results

Spark recently received two sizable cash infusions which helped bring their cash runway to a comfortable 3.8 years.

$105 million was received in 1Q18 from Novartis as previous discussed.

$110 million was received in 2Q18 from selling their priority voucher or PRV.

The Pfizer collaboration revenues represent recognition of prior upfront payments. The revenue component to track going forward is the Luxturna revenues. I suspect it will take a couple more quarters before this begins showing the adoption expected by the analyst community going into 2Q18.

Operating expenses declined in 2Q18, consistent with the end of phase I/II for SPK-9001 and the hand-off to Pfizer in July. As Luxturna demand increases and coverage occurs we should see incremental spending in SG&A.

Summary

Spark reported stellar results for their hemophilia B product candidate, now in phase III. Spark has the only approved gene therapy to treat congenital inherited blindness. Both of these are valuable assets that appear under-appreciated by the market. The market dislocation was primarily a reaction to confusing clinical data on the hemophilia A product candidate. It's too early to say for sure if this significantly or modestly reduces the outlook for this product, but in either case the valuation today seems like an opportunity worth considering.

The following table shows my gene therapy tracking group for comparison purposes. The enterprise value of Spark appears compelling relative to the group.

Investor be forewarned: This is a very volatile space. Many of the trials are being initiated for rare diseases for which there is no alternative treatment. These patients are dealing with serious medical issues and life expectancy, at times, is quite short, accelerating FDA approval to provide some possibility of improved quality of life. These conditions are likely to lead to news similar to that of Juno last year, which led to a significant drop in valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGMO, GILD, PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.