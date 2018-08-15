Nymox' Removal Of Its Marketing Application Suggests That The Company Believes Its Drug Will Be Rejected

If Nymox files an NDA (New Drug Application) with the FDA, we believe the FDA will respond with an RTF (Refuse to File) action.

When NYMX eventually reports feedback from regulators, we believe they'll be told their studies aren't sufficient for approval, and the stock will also fall 50%+.

We believe the company management knows its studies were insufficient to demonstrate efficacy and therefore, withdrew its marketing application in Europe.

Nymox is in a similar situation as Ampio as we believe their post failed phase 3 trial studies are not sufficient evidence of efficacy of fexapotide.

Recently, Ampio Pharma met with the FDA and their recent trial was deemed not sufficient to prove efficacy of their drug. The stock fell 78% on August 8th.

Earlier this month, Ampio Pharma (AMPE) fell 80% overnight because the FDA informed the company that its recent phase 3 trial was insufficient to demonstrate efficacy. We believe Nymox (NYMX) is in a similar situation to Ampio, with studies insufficient for approval, and the stock will soon crash the same way once the company reports regulator feedback.

We believe Nymox management is also not confident that its drug will get approved, since last month it removed its marketing application to the EU. We believe the company removed it to delay the inevitable. We believe these recent developments are evidence that our bearish call on NYMX is moving closer to fruition.

Ampio Pharma Crushed - A Bad Sign For Nymox

In addition to Nymox, we have been very bearish on Ampio Pharma. You can see our reports on Ampio here and here. On 8/7/18, Ampio Pharma revealed to investors that upon speaking with the FDA, the FDA said their latest phase 3 trial wasn't sufficient to file a BLA (Biologic License Application). They filed an 8-K which states (emphasis ours):

We met with the FDA in July 2018 and have received a letter in response thereto. In the letter, the FDA stated that it considers the AP-003-A trial to be an adequate and well-controlled clinical trial that provides evidence of effectiveness of Ampion and can contribute to the substantial evidence of effectiveness necessary for approval of a BLA, but that as a single trial the AP-003-A study alone does not appear to provide sufficient evidence of effectiveness to support a BLA."

Upon the news, the stock fell 77% the next day. The lesson shareholders learned is it doesn't matter how good the company or investors think the drug is, or even if the FDA thinks it's an effective drug - a sufficient clinical trial is required in order to approve it. We believe it's clear that regulators will give Nymox the same response as they did Ampio because we believe their studies following their phase 3 trial do not provide sufficient evidence for FDA, or European Medicines Agency (EMA), approval.

We believe that Nymox is in an even worse situation than Ampio is. At least Ampio conducted a formal clinical trial. Nymox didn't do another trial after its two phase 3 trials failed. It only did follow-up studies several years later on participants involved in the clinical trials. Follow-up studies aren't even trials. We made this point and explained our logic and evidence in our first bearish article on Nymox published on 2/1/18.

It appears that Nymox' management also believes its drug will get rejected. The company withdrew its marketing application for fexapotide in Europe. We believe the company has no logical reason to withdraw the application if they think the drug will get approved. We contacted Nymox to see what their point of view was and if they had a good explanation. But the company does not seem to want to answer. We sent Nymox an email with questions and didn't receive a response. The specific questions asked are listed later in this report. We also had two separate colleagues email the company, and they also never received a response. We called the investor relations at the given number 800-936-9669 and were told by a receptionist to leave a message. Our message was not returned. The receptionist said there are no set hours for investor relations. If anyone is able to contact the company and successfully ask the questions we have listed later in the report, please let us know.

Nymox had submitted its marketing application for fexapotide to five European countries in May 2017. Nymox applied using the "decentralized method" to only a portion of Europe rather than the entire EU. In the report, we explained why we believed fexapotide would be rejected, mainly because it failed two large phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or enlarged prostate.

We predicted in our previous article that the Nymox marketing application would get rejected. But, alas, we will not see the results for at least another year because Nymox has pulled its application and will replace it with one that encompasses the entire EU. We consider this a win for White Diamond research and NYMX bears. We believe that instead of facing a rejection, Nymox decided to remove the application and delay the inevitable. If the company expected the drug to be approved, we don't see any advantage for Nymox to pull its application before an answer was received. Instead of risking a rejection, the company effectively removed itself from the game.

We Believe Nymox Is Playing The Biotech Game And May Be Misleading Investors

When the news that Nymox removed their application first came out, the announcement was written in a certain way that it seemed like good news. On July 2, 2018, Nymox published an announcement titled: "NYMOX Announces Expanded Marketing Plans".

In the announcement it states:

The Company has initiated the process and is taking the necessary steps to submit an expanded application for Fexapotide Triflutate (FT) to the European Medicines Agency for approval. The prior application in the EU will be replaced by the new expanded application."

As stated above: "the prior application will be replaced by the new one." Since there is a different regulatory body that oversees the European Medicines Agency (EMA), then, as far as we know, Nymox will have to start over from scratch with the application process.

The market initially took Nymox' announcement as positive, as on the day of the announcement the stock rose 10% to close at $3.70 after opening the day at $3.36. However, the stock has gradually dropped since then, closing at $3.24 yesterday. We find this news as negative for shareholders, and positive for those who are short NYMX.

Here are what some biotech analysts bearish on NYMX said about the move:

We asked biotech short-seller, @BuyersStrike on twitter, what he thought of Nymox' decision. He responded:

Regarding Nymox, they never really want to file for reals because then they would get rejected, so I think this is just to keep the puff press releases going.

We agree with the views of these two biotech experts. Why didn't Nymox just try and get it approved with the decentralized method first, and then expand to the entire EU? Upon approval, Nymox could then immediately distribute to those five large countries which comprise the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, France, and Spain. Then, Nymox should have no problem expanding to the remaining EU countries, and then to the US, and then to the rest of the world.

We would like to hear the point of view of the company regarding the application replacement. As stated in the first paragraph of this report, we and colleagues have not heard back from the company. The following are questions that we would like Nymox management to answer:

Why was the first marketing application replaced, why not wait for the results before submitting the next application? Have you received feedback at all to the first application? If so, what was the response? How much did the first application cost Nymox to submit? How much will the new application cost? Will Nymox now have to start from scratch with the new EU marketing application and wait another year or more for the results? What did the FDA say in your pre-NDA meeting?

The fact that Nymox' IR has not responded to these questions tells us that the company is avoiding the issue, and our conclusions are correct. Whether you're a Nymox bear or bull, you should want the company to answer the above questions.

The FDA Will Likely Respond With A Refuse To File (RTF) Action To A Nymox New Drug Application (NDA)

On 2/5/18, Nymox announced that it had a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA and that the NDA will be submitted by the Company later this year. Nymox didn't report the response of the FDA at the pre-NDA meeting. We assume if it was positive, then Nymox would've reported it. If it was a negative response, then Nymox doesn't have to report it.

Nymox has not yet filed an NDA, even though their pre-NDA meeting was over six months ago. We believe if Nymox did file an NDA, the FDA would quickly respond, within a couple months, with a Refuse To File (RTF) action.

As explained here, an RTF can be issued if: "the submitted justification for reliance on a single trial is inadequate (for a demonstration of effectiveness)". We believe Nymox' post phase 3 trial studies are inadequate for a demonstration of effectiveness and therefore will result in an RTF.

An RTF action can be damaging to a company's finances and reputation. For example, Catalyst Pharma received a RTF action from the FDA on 2/17/16. Its stock fell 37% on the news. It had filed its NDA in December 2015, so the RTF was issued about two months after the filing.

The Nymox Bulls Point Of View

Nymox had submitted the marketing application over a year ago. Bulls should not be happy about the removal. An extensive NYMX bull case was published on Seeking Alpha on 2/28/18 by contributor Stan Piland. The article is titled: "Nymox Pharmaceutical May Have The Best Risk/Reward Profile In Biotech". This article explained why he believes the European regulators will likely approve fexapotide. It states: "Fexapotide can be a blockbuster drug" with peak worldwide revenues of "$6.5B-$9.7B". If the drug has potential for approval, then why would Nymox want to delay approval for at least another year in the EU? It's delaying the potential revenues, and also delaying treatment to patients who are in need. As far as we know, Nymox pulled the application and needs to start over from scratch. This should be a disappointment for Nymox shareholders who believed that approval would've happened.

It's not common knowledge what the "decentralized method", also called DCP (Decentralized Cooperation Programme) application is and how the procedure differs from applying to the entire EU's European Medicines Agency (EMA). As far as we know, it's a similar process, as the five countries Nymox applied to are among the biggest and wealthiest in the EU. Stan Piland commented regarding a question on the DCP:

Not an expert, but I've heard the comparative benefits of DCP are that it costs less and is usually a little quicker. Important to remember that unlike the U.S., the target timelines provided by the EU are not binding. So things often take longer than expected. NYMX application was validated in September 2017, so I expect a decision sometime this summer. The company's most recent PR indicated they expect to provide an update by the end of 3Q 2018."

There Is Little Institutional Support For Nymox

Not many institutions back Nymox. No sell-side analyst covers the company. No big pharma company has shown interest in partnering up with Nymox to study fexapotide. Nymox hasn't even gotten the investment funds that invest in speculative microcaps to take part in its offerings such as Sabby Capital, CVI Capital, Empery Asset Management and Lincoln Park. Nymox has been able to convince wealthy individuals without healthcare backgrounds to buy shares. This is the same with Ampio, which also has no institutional backing or analyst coverage. Magne Jordanger, the big investor in Nymox' latest private placement offering, is a Norwegian real estate magnate.

Another millionaire investor and major holder without a healthcare background who has bought shares in several of Nymox' offerings, is James George Robinson. Mr. Robinson is an 83-year-old American film producer. His latest filing shows he owns about 3.1 million shares.

Share Dilution With A Steep Discount

As more time passes, Nymox will continue selling shares at current levels or lower. Nymox historically has diluted its shares a little bit at a time, per month, as we showed in our previous article on the company. Nymox burns $10-$15M per year, so will likely have to do another raise in the first half of 2019. If fexapotide was approved, then the stock price would go up substantially, and shares could be sold at a higher price.

In the meantime, the company continues to engage in private placements to raise cash. In the company's latest 20-F, it states:

During the year end December 31, 2017, the Corporation completed 14 private placements and placement of warrant excise raising a total of $5,038,705 in share capital. A total of 1,971,916 shares were issued for the private placement and warrant excise."

That's an average diluted share price of $2.55 per share. If Fexapotide would get approved in Europe, then the NYMX share price would rocket up, and the company would be able to get a higher price per issued share. Now, while the stock trades in the $3.00-$3.50 range, the company will have to continue diluting at around $3 or less.

The last financing the company did was filed on 4/26/18. The company raised $16.25M, the average price was 22% of the previous day's closing price. Most of the shares, $12M worth, was sold to one investor, Magne Jordanger, at $2.48 per share. That's a hefty discount. On top of that, Jordanger received 2.5M warrants at an exercise price of $8.00 per share.

Nymox reported $850k in cash at quarter ended 3/31/18. Assuming a burn rate of about $1M per month, its cash balance at quarter ended 6/30/18 would be about $14M.

Conclusion

We don't believe Nymox' post-phase 3 trial studies are sufficient to prove efficacy of their drug, Fexapotide. These reasons were presented in our bearish report on Nymox published earlier this year. Since Nymox announced the withdrawal of their Europe application on 7/2/18, we believe that's a sign that Nymox management also believes that their studies aren't sufficient for approval. They would rather withdraw their application than face a rejection and have the stock price plummet.

Ampio Pharma reported its meeting with the FDA on 8/7/18 and was told by the FDA that their recent phase 3 trial was insufficient to prove efficacy of its drug. Over the next two days, AMPE fell over 80%. We believe the same price action will happen to NYMX if the FDA gives them a similar response. Similar to AMPE, NYMX has no institutional investor support, no sell-side analyst opinion, around a $200M market cap (before AMPE crashed), and a low cash balance. On 2/5/18, Nymox announced that they had a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA. Nymox didn't reveal what the FDA said in the meeting, but announced that they will submit an NDA later this year. Nymox hasn't submitted an NDA yet, and we believe if/when they do, the FDA will swiftly respond with an RTF (Refuse To File) response for the reason that Nymox' post-trial studies for fexapotide are inadequate for marketing approval.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NYMX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.