Marsh & McLennan Companies: A Not So Obvious Buy

MMC has proven its commitment to reduces the number of shares outstanding each year, increasing the value of the stock.

The Company

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) is a New York-based business offering advice in insurance brokerage, risk management, reinsurance services, and consulting.

The company operates in two main segments:

Risk and Insurance Services (~54% of Revenue)

Consulting (~46% of Revenue)

The two segments divide in the respective companies below:

(Source: Marsh & McLennan Companies)

Investment Thesis

Marsh & McLennan has been a leading insurance broker with consistent financial performance. The company has done a great job reducing the number of shares outstanding while increasing shareholder value. Combined with a solid company structure, I consider MMC a Long-Term Buy.

Consistent Financial Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a track record of consistent financial growth. This can be attributed to the individual success and growth of each of its subparts. The company has seen a steady increase in Revenue, Operating Income, and Earnings Per Share, all of which are great signs. More importantly for investors, the company had a record of consistent EPS growth.

(Source: Marsh & McLennan Companies)

MMC has always been on the safer side in terms of volatility. MMC currently has a beta of 0.8, meaning that it's less volatile than the market average. By itself, the volatility doesn't mean much, but the company has managed to produce strong returns with less volatility. The company has had a 357% Return since the end of 2009, putting up strong numbers.

(Source: Marsh & McLennan Companies)

Furthermore, MMC has made a commitment to increase its dividends per share every year. The company has stuck to that commitment and has allocated resources for dividends, share repurchases, and acquisitions. Thus, the number of shares outstanding will steadily decrease over time, making the share more valuable to an extent.

(Source: Marsh & McLennan Companies)

With a dedication to financial growth and a consistent track record, MMC is currently positioned to continue improving its stock value.

The Parts Come Together

MMC's individual businesses provide solid positioning and diversification for macroeconomic growth. Importantly, a commonality of each business under MMC is international presence. A break down of each business' global influence is provided below:

Marsh: Serves more than 130 countries, approximately 32,000 colleagues

Guy Carpenter: Offices in over 60 countries, approximately 3,000 employees

Mercer: Offices in 43 Countries, approximately 23,000 colleagues

Oliver Wyman: Offices in 27 countries, approximately 4,800 colleagues

Thus, the company's global influence has allowed it to form relationship with large multinational clients. Using the depth in each business, MMC has positioned in key markets around the world. This is most likely how the company has managed to have consistent financial growth, and I believe this is the driving factor to hit MMC's target long-term organic growth target.

Mentioning the track record once again, the company's individual segments have produced impressive metrics over the last 10 years. In the Risk & Insurance Services Segment, the company has produced a 14% CAGR over the last 10 years. In the Consulting Segment, the company has produced a 12% CAGR over the last 9 years. Furthermore, each individual business has solid, increasing revenue, all of which are in the billions. Thus, it's important to note that each individual business has added positive value to MMC. I believe this will only continue into the future.

Consequently, MMC has done an effective job of succeeding in multiple segments, and it's positioned itself all over the globe. Thus, it has the necessary structure to continue growing and succeeding.

The Competitiors

Marsh & McLennan Company falls under the special insurance industry, with other brand name companies such as Brown & Brown. MMC currently has a P/E ratio of 25.74, which falls in the middle range of P/E ratios in this industry. That being said, a lot of the company's peers have increased their share price by double digit percentages just this year. MMC has had the steady revenue trend that many competing companies have shared, and the company has a better positioning globally. Thus, I believe the current share price of MMC is undervalued and has not reflected the company's buy backs and growth.

Downside

An obvious downside is the uncertainty of the future. There have been many times that a company has demonstrated historical success, but then the company has fallen off. However, MMC has done a great job in the past with positioning in global markets. Thus, I believe the company has only continued to increase its presence and its financial growth.

Another downside is the chance of the company to miss its targeted EPS growth of 13%. This would be the case if the organic revenue growth is at the lower end of its target 3%-5%, but this alone would not be enough to fall short of the 13%. Furthermore, MMC's EPS performance can been partially attributed to the number of buy backs. Thus, if MMC decides to change the pace at which it is buying back stock, the company could also be short of its 13% EPS Growth.

Upside

Despite the talks of international disputes between countries, I believe there still has been a global economic expansion. This would provide support for an increasing need for P&C insurance. US Property insurance rates have also increased in the past year.

Summary

Despite little talk of the company, MMC has done a great job in its individual segments. The company is a leading insurance broker, and it's maintained solid financial growth throughout the past 10 years. With its international presence and track record, I believe the share price of MMC will only continue to increase.

(Source: Marsh & McLennan Companies)

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.