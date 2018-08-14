Loxo Oncology: Out Of The Frying Pan And Into The Fire, Part 1

In part two of this two-part series I will dive deeper into Loxo's business operations to explore how the company is positioned to transition to a commercial-stage biotech and comment on implications for the company's valuation.

It has been 14 months since we have seen updated clinical data on larotrectinib. Durability of responses presented in October at ESMO will be key to de-risking the larotrectinib franchise.

Loxo is squared away to approve a targeted therapy before the infrastructure exists to affordably and reliably screen patients that are eligible for treatment at scale.

With a probable Larotrectinib approval upcoming in November, and an expected LOXO-292 regulatory submission in late-2019, Loxo is on the verge of transitioning from clinical R&D to full-blown commercialization.

Loxo Oncology has broken ground in oncology, pioneering the basket clinical trial to evaluate drugs based on a cancer's genetic profile, along the way generating enormous returns for investors.

Loxo Oncology (LOXO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision, small molecule inhibitors to treat cancer. On May 29, 2018, the FDA accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for Larotrectinib for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring an NTRK gene fusion. The FDA granted larotrectinib priority review with a target action date of November 26, 2018.

Following-up on stellar results for their second drug, LOXO-292 which were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2018 meeting, the company announced in their Q2 earnings call that they are pursuing a timeline to submit at 2019 NDA for LOXO-292. This timeline would make it one of the fastest drugs ever developed for an oncology indication, with ~2-3 years from first-in-human trials to a marketing approval.

Loxo has generated incredible returns for investors, with the stock price soaring over 300% in 18 months. In that time, the company’s strategy has been remarkably simple and effective: They take a well-studied mechanism in oncology (kinase inhibitors), identify novel genetic targets where existing inhibitors are lacking, and validate their drug in large basket trials where patients are treated based on a genetic profile that is independent of the tumor origin. This approach has been largely supported by:

A corporate team with a crystal-clear business strategy and a knack for negotiating favorable licensing agreements;

Oncologists David Hyman and Alexander Drilon, who have mastered the art of storytelling and broken ground with the basket trial in oncology;

Access to a darn good team of scientists at Array.

Now, with two probable drug approvals, Loxo finds itself on the cusp of becoming a new company. Instead of developing new drugs and ways to test them, Loxo now needs to sell them to continue generating returns for investors.

And this starts in an unlikely place for a therapy on the verge of approval: finding patients.

NTRK fusions, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), and the quest for a genetic unicorn

The NTRK 1, 2, and 3 genes encode a family of protein kinase receptors called TRK-A, B, and C. TRK receptors are naturally expressed in the nervous system and promote survival and plasticity of neurons in the brain.

Source: NTRK gene fusions as novel targets of cancer therapy across multiple tumor types

Very rarely, a genetic rearrangement called a translocation results in the fusion of the NTRK gene with an unrelated gene from a different chromosome. The resulting fusion creates a constitutively active receptor—a receptor that creates signaling even in the absence of target binding. The resulting signaling acts as a molecular driver of cell proliferation and oncogenesis.

Larotrectinib, Loxo’s lead compound is a potent, highly selective inhibitor of NTRK fusions. Larotrectinib turned heads at ASCO 2017, where David Hyman announced jaw-droppingly good response rates independent of tumor type, in a basket trial including patients with lung, colon, thyroid, and breast cancer, among 17 unique types of cancer.

Source: Presentation at ASCO 2017

The frequency of TRK fusions is very rare, and estimates on the frequency of TRK fusions vary. Gene fusions have been regularly identified in certain subsets of rare cancers, but are infrequently detected in more common forms of cancer. A recent publication placed the number at ~0.2% of all cancers.

Source: Basket trial of TRK inhibitor demonstrates efficacy in TRK positive cancers

Historically, a minority of patients have been referred for next-generation sequencing assays such as Foundation One. Less than 25% of diagnosed patients receive genomic testing, and not all genomic tests include screening for NTRK fusions.

Loxo estimates there are 1,500-5,000 patients with NTRK fusions in the United States, consistent with a relative frequency of ~0.2%. The rarity of this mutation begs a number of questions regarding the targetability of this patient population. How do you screen, diagnose, and treat these patients in a reliable way? How do you convince physicians to refer patients for an expensive screening assay when the odds are more likely than not that over the course of their career they will never write a prescription for larotrectinib? And how do you convince insurance providers to extend reimbursement for NGS assays?

In face of such challenges, Loxo Chief Business Officer Jake Naarden, on the 2Q earnings call, tempered expectations by stating:

We expect the initial launch to be challenging, though we remain optimistic about the longer-term trajectory. One of the truisms you often hear about new drug launches is that the first few quarters determine the commercial fate of the drug. Given the penetration of tumor genomic testing today, we do not believe that the first few quarters of this launch will inform very much.

The outlook for LOXO-292 is more sanguine, but challenges remain. RET fusions are present in a higher percentage (~2%) of non-small cell lung cancer patients, an indication where genetic screening has become more standard practice due to therapies targeting EGFR, KRAS, and ALK mutations. Further, RET fusions are estimated in 10-20% of papillary thyroid cancers, and RET mutations in ~60% of medullary thyroid cancers. I previously wrote extensively on RET inhibitors and refer the reader to my original article for more information.

Despite these challenges, Loxo is well-positioned to take advantage of changing paradigms in genetic screening.

Loxo has nailed down two partnerships to help address challenges in screening patients for actionable NTRK and RET alterations. In April, Loxo announced a partnership with Illumina to develop a companion diagnostic assay in Tru Sight Tumor 170 for Larotrectinib and LOXO-292. Previously, Loxo partnered with Ventana, a Roche subsidiary, to develop and commercialize an immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay to detect NTRK alterations. Updated validation data will be presented in Mid-September at the Molecular Analysis for Personalized Therapy conference.

Furthermore, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) revealed in March the final coverage policy for next-generation sequencing tests as companion diagnostics for advanced cancer. A number of NGS kits, including Illumina's Tru Sight Tumor 170, are expected to seek FDA approval in the next year or two. Widespread reimbursement from private insurers is likely to follow.

The FDA is recognizing the potential of these assays and issuing new approvals each year. The cost of NGS is plummeting. Physicians are increasingly adopting NGS outside of large academic institutions, and insurers are developing appropriate reimbursement policies.

Source: National Human Genome Research Institute

Perils remain in the final runway to a commercial launch

Loxo has lined up a slew of scientific presentations in the next few months leading to the larotrectinib PDUFA.

While Loxo’s data at ASCO17 were excellent, there are several unknown factors that could still spell disaster. We haven’t seen any real larotrectinib data since July 2017 and we have no compelling indication as to the durability of responses. Previously at ASCO17, Loxo reported that over 90% of evaluable patients maintained ongoing responses at 6 months with a median follow-up of 5.8 months.

One of the most prominent criticisms of the basket trials used by Loxo is that they are small and single-armed, which means there is no placebo or control group. Reduction in tumor size is generally a very good sign, but we know nothing about the durability of these responses or the effect on overall survival. Although I see this outcome as unlikely, cratering response rates would significantly diminish larotrectinib's outlook.

Management notes that enrollment for LOXO-195, Loxo’s next generation TRK inhibitor, has been slower than expected, and has delayed guidance on a clinical readout until 1H 2019. This is likely a positive sign. As that patient population is essentially larotrectinib refractory, slow enrollment rates may be an externality of larotrectinib durability.

Notes in transition:

The commercial implications for larotrectinib, and to a lesser extent LOXO-292, are complex, and with a number of biotechs struggling to transition from clinical research and development to becoming commercial companies, a reasonable investor stops to ask if Loxo will actually be able to sell their drug.

To me, it is painfully obvious that future treatment paradigms will incorporate next-generation sequencing as standard practice in many settings. There is no complex strategy to guide Loxo forward. The solution requires patience as the company continues to build a stable patient population with an emerging NGS toolkit. For the investor that has become accustomed to seeing overnight, double-digit returns, Loxo might not be the right investment moving forward.

I believe that Loxo retains enough value to generate future returns for shareholders. In Part 2 of this series, I will dive-in to Loxo's business operations, taking a closer peek at the nuts and bolts of their licensing agreements with Array and Bayer, and looking at additional factors affecting their valuation.

