McGrath RentCorp: Getting It Right

More importantly, McGrath is getting it right and ROIC continues to improve.

My investment club suspected the improvements would spur McGrath RentCorp to break out of its stepped dividend rate increases. We got it right.

McGrath RentCorp had focused on improving its return on invested capital (ROIC) since early 2016. The fruits of its labor were showing.

Understanding why you got it right when you get it right can be just as valuable as analyzing why you missed on an investment.

Honestly critiquing the misses in one's portfolio can be unpleasant and difficult while still being an enlightening and worthy effort. On the other hand, understanding why you got it right when you get it right can be valuable too.

I spent most of August 2017 grappling with determining a fair entry point on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) for my investment club. The company is a business-to-business rental equipment provider. It operates in three segments - Mobile Modular & Portable Storage, TRS-Ren Telco and Adler Tank Rentals. Mobile Modular & Portable Storage provides temporary office buildings, temporary classrooms and portable storage units. TRS-Ren Telco rents general purpose test equipment and communications test equipment. Adler Tank Rentals provides both solid and liquid containment solutions.

We first decided we'd like to nab McGrath at $38.50. But, setting and resetting limit orders seemed to only spur the price higher. We finally splurged at $40.99 in September.

Our rationale for ending the chase was that we weren't investing in McGrath based on finding a bargain. We were looking for GRAVY - “GR”owth “A”bility, “V”aluation and “Y”ield. We had decided it was a “healthy, fairly-valued dividend-payer with clear potential for dividend growth”.

In February, 2017, McGrath officially joined the ranks of Dividend Champions by bumping its dividend for the 25th year. Such an achievement tends to instill comfort in an income investor about the stability of dividend payments. My investment club, indeed, trusted there would be ongoing dividend payments by McGrath.

And yet, at that point, it probably would have appeared to many a DGI investor that McGrath should not be a first choice. Since 2010, McGrath had bumped its dividend rate by just $0.02 annually, equating to a five-year average growth rate of a measly 2.1%.

But, the club suspected the time was coming for the company to break camp. A sharp focus on improving its return on invested capital [ROIC] was improving McGrath's cash flow. It had actively paid down debt and bought back shares. Certainly, more of that could occur. Or, as we hoped, the dividend rate could finally see a healthy increase.

Our suspicion was confirmed with the reporting of McGrath's 2017 full-year results in February, 2018. The company boosted its annual dividend rate 31%, marking the 26th consecutive annual increase.

“The improved company performance and anticipated earnings and cash flow benefits from Tax Reform support the 31% dividend increase announced.”

As the anniversary of this pesky chase approaches, it doesn't hurt to give ourselves a quick pat on the back. McGrath has traded as high as $68.79 since we invested and recently hovers in the $57 to $60 range. Thus, the yield fluctuates between 2 and 2.4, a bit lower than would normally attract our attention. But, when yield declines due to share price appreciation, it certainly seems shortsighted to complain.

More importantly, McGrath's ROIC continues to improve.

ROIC Improvement

From initial investment to the final point of sale or disposal, McGrath measures its performance by return on invested capital. At the start of 2016, McGrath was dissatisfied with its ROIC plummeting to less than 5%. The company credits two distinct events for the negative shift – 1) the impact of the 2008 financial crisis on the California economy and 2) the pressures in the oil and gas industry. Both factors are waning in influence.

The company measures ROIC as operating profit less taxes divided by total assets less cash and short term operating liabilities.

Operating Profit (less Taxes) Total Assets Cash Total Liabilities Long-term Liabilities ROIC 2015 $66,377 $1,152,549 $1,103 $772,862 $381,281 4.30% 2016 $66,931 $1,128,276 $852 $733,989 $326,266 4.36% 2017 $83,452 $1,147,854 $2,501 $623,670 $303,414 5.69% TTM 2018 $91,409 $1,180,209 $4,484 $643,014 $314,860 6.08%

McGrath's original guidance for 2018 included an increase in operating profit between 8% and 12% over 2017. However, with release of 2018 first quarter results, based on performance and outlook, the company boosted that range spectacularly to 11% to 15%. It reaffirmed the range in the second quarter report. Using the midpoint of that range, McGrath's ROIC for 2018 could improve almost 200 basis points from the onset of its focus (assuming stability in the other contributing factors).

Operating Profit (less Taxes) Total Assets Cash Total Liabilities Long-term Liabilities ROIC 2015 $66,377 $1,152,549 $1,103 $772,862 $381,281 4.30% Est 2018 $94,301 $1,180,209 $4,484 $643,014 $314,860 6.27%

McGrath's fruitful efforts with its focus on ROIC is aptly illustrated when comparing year-over-year growth in revenue to year-over-year growth in operating income for each segment. Evident in the chart below, McGrath started its efforts to improve ROIC with the Mobile Modular business. This segment had the largest market opportunity and equipment inventory. Source: Author-created

Second Quarter Results

On July 31, 2018, McGrath RentCorp released 2018 second quarter results. Typically, McGrath has determined the second quarter “sets the pace for the year”. If that is indeed true for 2018, an optimistic outlook is justified.

The consolidated total of the income from operations from all segments improved 12% compared to the same quarter in 2017. For the first half of 2018, operating income has increased a staggering 23.4% from $37.7 million in 2017 to $46.5 million.

Rental revenues in all three segments improved year-over-year. In two, TRS-RenTelco and Adler Tanks, the percentage increase was at a double-digit clip of 12%. Mobile Modular's revenue improved by 9%. While some of the revenue increase can be attributed to improved rental rates, all three segments also saw increased utilization.

In the second quarter of 2017, average utilization in the segments was 76.5% for Mobile Modular, 62.4% for TRS-RenTelco and 54.4% for Adler Tanks. In the 2018 second quarter, the rates improved to 77.1%, 63.2% and 59.1% respectively. Demand in Mobile Modular is being driven across all geographies by both the commercial industry and the education market. TRS-RenTelco continues to see demand for more bandwidth due to fiber installations and the 5G rollout. The improved rate in the Adler Tanks segment is indicative of improved conditions in the oil and gas industry. Specifically, McGrath pointed to construction activity in that market as the “primary contributor”.

Sure, there is always some type of risk present. McGrath mentioned the threat of a government shutdown as a risk to R&D projects which could impact general equipment rentals. And, increased tariffs could impact the company's expenses for materials needed to prep inventory for rental placement.

But, the earnings call also abounded with tidbits of clarity feeding investor optimism.

“Business conditions are good and funding is available for projects.” “Semiconductor and aerospace and defense are good businesses [for general equipment testing rentals] for us right now.” “Construction demand [feeding portable storage rentals] is strong.” “Money is available right now [for mobile modular rentals], either through local bonds or state bonds or tax referendums for modernization projects, in the markets that we serve.”

Learning From Hindsight

It would be tempting, especially as relatively immature DGI investors, to chase high dividend growth rate percentages and ignore the steady growers. But, my club would have missed out on McGrath RentCorp had we done so. It was of great benefit to question why the company had adopted smaller step increases.

In that deeper dive, we found a company negatively, but temporarily, impacted by market conditions, a company set on improving its performance and a company prudently choosing how to share the fruit of its efforts with its shareholders. This combination of factors seemed to point to a clear potential for dividend growth – the “GRA” (“GR”owth “A”bility) in my club's GRAVY model.

There's no doubt we'll include the slower dividend rate growers in our filters from here on. There could me more to the story... which could mean a breakout is on the horizon.

