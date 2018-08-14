Turkey's Economic Crisis Weighs On Gold

As expected, the gold bears raided the market on Monday after the latest breakout in the U.S. dollar. Gold has now fallen to its lowest price level since early 2017 as investors wonder when the carnage will finally end. In today's report, we'll examine the latest damage to gold, and I'll make the case that until the latest wave of the emerging markets crisis subsides, gold will remain vulnerable to additional losses.

Metals, base and precious alike, have struggled in recent months thanks to a stronger dollar and other factors. Worries over trade tariffs and concerns over an economic slowdown in China and the emerging markets have resulted in lower prices for steel, copper, aluminum, and zinc, as well as gold and silver.

The migration of foreign flight capital into the U.S. dollar has accelerated in recent days as another chapter in the emerging markets deterioration unfolds. Investors' attention is now focused on the collapse of Turkey's economy as the Turkish lira has dropped nearly 25% against the U.S. dollar in just the last two days. The lira is down by about 45% since the start of the year, while Turkey's benchmark stock index has also come under selling pressure of late. India's rupee currency has also fallen to an all-time low versus the dollar as other emerging markets currencies have been hard hit in the wake of Turkey's crisis.

The strengthening U.S. dollar is leaving a wide path of damage in its wake. For gold and silver, the strong dollar has been especially pernicious. Investors' appetites for precious metals as a safe haven investment have diminished in recent months as the U.S. currency and Treasury markets have seen far greater demand among global investors seeking to ride out the emerging markets storm.

As I suggested in my previous commentary, the gold price was expected to respond negatively to the dollar's latest rally to new highs. There was a delayed breakdown of the gold price in response to the upside breakout in the DXY last Friday. On Aug. 13, the December gold futures price (GCZ8) fell 1.5% to the $1,200 level - its lowest point of the last year.

Source: BigCharts

The $1,200 level is a benchmark level which analysts have long referred to as being "pivotal". Some gold analysts and investors consider the $1,200 level to be a potential support, which could mean we'll soon see some buying around this level and possibly a reversal. However, as long as the dollar remains in a rising trend above its 50-day moving average, the likelihood is that gold's downward trend will remain intact. Shown here is the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) which stood at a 52-week high as of Monday.

Source: BigCharts

Normally, a crisis the magnitude of Turkey's economic turmoil would benefit gold. These aren't normal times, however, as we've discussed many times in previous commentaries. The immediate need for investors with exposure to the emerging markets (including Turkey) to raise cash has helped strengthen the dollar while relegating gold to the sidelines. For that reason, until the latest wave of fear over Turkey has subsided, gold will likely remain under pressure.

Meanwhile, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold proxy and trading vehicle, is still feeling the stress of a rising dollar. IAU fell to a new yearly low on Monday and is no closer to confirming a bottom than when its slide began nearly four months ago.

Source: BigCharts

Also feeling the effects of the dollar rally are the actively traded gold mining and exploration stocks, which have done worse than the physical metal. The PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) lost over 3% on Monday (compared to gold's 1.5% loss) and fell to a new low for the year. The one potentially positive thing that can be said about the XAU's latest fall is that it has created an especially "oversold" short-term technical condition based on the latest reading of its 20-day price oscillator (below). When the XAU finally does bottom, its subsequent rebound is likely to be a strong one based solely on the extremity of its oversold internal condition.

Source: Barchart

On a strategic note, I recommend that investors avoid new commitments to the iShares Gold Trust. The burden remains on the gold bulls to prove the metal's immediate overhead supply problem has been resolved and that they are serious about regaining control of gold's immediate-term trend. Until they do, remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.