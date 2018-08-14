3M: A Solid Dividend Investment

Thesis:

3M (MMM) posted quite impressive 2Q18 results, especially when considering the negative impact the TCJA is having on its earnings, as well as its settlement in Minnesota, in which 3M has agreed to pay $850 (in millions) to the state for water quality programs. While it’s possible that 3M’s FY18 earnings will come in under $10 per share, their holistic segment growth, strong free cash flow conversion, consistent free cash flow, low debt-to-equity ratio, and historical excellence and commitment to its dividend make me feel confident that 3M will continue to be a strong dividend investment down the road.

Segment Growth:

3M has demonstrated impressive growth in all of their business segments. While 3M isn’t pushing double-digit figures, the growth is solid enough to push its bottom line up and enable it to continue providing its shareholders with a generous dividend. 3M has grown its health care segment 4%, safety and graphics 9%, industrial 6%, electronics and energy 5%, and its consumer segment 4% from a year ago. Holistically 3M’s growth from the same quarter a year ago came in at 6%. I would also like to mention that 3M’s Industrial segment and its Safety and Graphics segment are its two largest business segments. This is good to see because the segments that derive the largest portions of 3M’s revenue stream are the segments with the best growth results. Combined those two segments consist of approximately 50% of 3M’s revenue stream. As I said, the growth isn’t extraordinarily substantial, but 3M has holistic segment growth which I like to see. With a long position in 3M, I believe 3M is capable of being a solid dividend investment as well as providing decent capital return gain if held long enough.

Free Cash Flow Conversion:

As investors know, dividends and share repurchase programs come from a company’s free cash flow. So while a general look at a company’s free cash flow can be a good indicator of its ability to sustain its dividend and dividend growth, its free cash flow conversion rate is also an important metric to look at. The free cash flow conversion rate essentially tells what percentage of profit a company is capable of converting into free cash flow. Free cash flow is of course important because—per Warren Buffett—it is the owner’s earnings. When a company has a high free cash flow conversion rate, it essentially means that they are converting the majority of their earnings into shareholder earnings and equity. As a shareholder, that’s precisely what you want to see. 3M has a beautiful free cash flow conversion rate of 90%-100%. This metric is an extremely strong indicator that 3M is capable of sustaining their dividend and generating shareholder equity. This metric also shows that as long as 3M can maintain consistent free cash flow figures, and as long as its dividend payout ratio isn’t maxed out, which it isn’t, 3M is capable of providing consistent dividend growth by simply increasing their payout ratio. With a free cash flow conversion rate of 90%-100% I firmly believe that 3M is capable of providing its shareholders with a consistent and growing dividend; especially when looking at the fact that it is still posting growth in all of its business segments.

Free Cash Flow Consistency:

3M hasn’t posted strong growth in its free cash flow recently, but has demonstrated its ability to remain consistent. It has posted free cash flow just below or just above $5,000 (in millions) since 2014. Also, 3M’s 5-year free cash flow growth rate is 8.80%, which is quite impressive. I will discuss more about 3M’s dividend below, however, 3M has a dividend payout ratio of 52.5%. With its free cash flow conversion coming in at 90%-100%, the payout ratio at 52.5%, and consistency in cash flow, all 3M has to do is increase its payout ratio to continually provide a consistent and growing dividend to its shareholders. 3M is growing its bottom line which gives them the ability to grow its dividend without even increasing its payout ratio. While 3M hasn’t posted strong growth in free cash flow recently, I believe they will do so down the road. In general, I believe 3M is more than capable of continually providing a consistent and growing dividend, even with the recent lack of growth in their free cash flow.

Debt-To-Equity:

3M has a relatively low debt-to-equity ratio as well. This shows that 3M isn’t too leveraged against shareholder equity, which is a strong indicator that it is capable of sustaining its dividend. 3M has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Low debt-to-equity ratios show a company’s ability to generate more shareholder equity more effectively than those with high debt-to-equity ratios. This metric shows that 3M doesn’t have to tap into its free cash flow to reduce its leveraged debt, which is a good sign that it won’t have issues sustaining and/or growing its dividend.

Dividend Excellence:

3M has demonstrated dividend excellence throughout its history as a company. It has increased its dividend for 59 years straight. It has a dividend yield of 2.68% with an annualized dividend payment of $5.44 per share. As stated above, it has a payout ratio of 52.5%. 3M has had an average P/E ratio of 22.85 over the last five years. According to NASDAQ, 3M is forecasted to have FY20 earnings of $12.02 per share. If 3M trades at its 5-year average P/E multiple of 22.85 and achieves its FY20 earnings forecast, it will trade around $274.66 per share in FY20. That market price would represent an upside of 37.37%. If 3M were to keep its payout ratio of 52.5% with earnings of $12.02, it would have an annualized dividend of $6.31 per share. If shares were purchased at today’s market price of $199.93 per share, that dividend would represent a FY20 forward dividend yield of 3.16%. While the yield isn’t massive, it’s extremely achievable and is accommodated by a potential market price increase of 37.37%. The fact that 3M has grown its dividend for 59 years along with the other factors I’ve discussed above should provide comfort that 3M’s dividend is solid and very safe. If held for an extended period of time, I believe 3M could provide a 5%+ dividend in less than ten years if purchased at current levels.

Conclusion:

Overall, 3M’s segment growth, strong free cash flow conversion, consistent free cash flow, low debt-to-equity ratio, and historical commitment to its dividend makes me feel confident in 3M, especially in its ability to provide a stable and growing dividend for its shareholders. I believe 3M will have a FY20 forward dividend yield of over 3% with a market price around $270 per share by FY20. For those looking for a security with decent capital gain upside potential as well as a stable and strong dividend, I would recommend looking into 3M as a potential investment option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MMM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.