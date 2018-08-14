Zynga: Follow The Bookings Surge

The life blood of a mobile-game developer are the bookings. For this reason, the Zynga (ZNGA) investment story is always based on the ability of the company to grow bookings. The big Q3 bookings guidance will dictate the investment the rest of the year despite the initial negative reaction of Wall Street.

Bookings Surge

Zynga hit multi-year bookings records of $233.9 million due in part to the purchase of Gram Games during Q2. The utilization of $250 million in cash idily sitting on the balance sheet was a big boost to Q3 guidance for bookings of $248 million. These bookings are more valuable to a gaming company than cash doing nothing on the balance sheet.

My investment thesis has long held that Zynga would be a lot more valuable, if the market viewed the stock based strictly on the growth in mobile bookings. In Q2, mobile bookings grew by $30 million, or 17%, to top $200 million for the first time. The addition of Gram Games will further boost Q3 mobile bookings to new records.

In the last quarter, the forever franchises continued a trend of the company using live services and minor game updates to generate stable growth. These moves allow Zynga to ride the overall mobile gaming market growth that Newzoo forecasts as the fastest growing segment in a global games market growing at a nearly 10% CAGR through 2021.

The company confirmed the attractive investment story via this statement on the earnings call by CFO Gerard Griffin:

With respect to fiscal 2018, we remain on track to deliver low double-digit growth in mobile bookings excluding Gram Games and expect live services to deliver well north of 95% of our revenue and bookings.

The core mobile business is growing at a 10%+ clip and the company utilized cash on the balance sheet to further boost bookings totals. All of these bookings gains come without the benefit of material bookings from a new game release that could still provide meaningful upside from a quarterly base of around $250 million.

The Merge Dragons game has forever franchise potential and Gram Games only generates about $10 million in monthly bookings for a host of games that includes the also somewhat successful 1010!.

These games have more upside potential with the backing of Zynga's live operations and user acquisition machine. For these reasons combined with the traditional conservative bookings guidance, the $248 million estimate for Q3 is very low.

Zynga actually guided sequential growth despite the numbers not adding up. Q2 bookings were roughly $224 million outside of an amount around $10 million for Gram Games. Factor in about $30 million for Gram Games for Q3 bookings and Zynga needs to produce $254 million in bookings for actual organic growth.

Ignored Value

Zynga is now on the pathway to $1 billion in annual bookings, but the stock absolutely yawned following the Q3 guidance. Excluding about $400 million in cash, the company has an enterprise value of roughly $3.2 billion.

The elimination of the massive cash balance in relation to the stock price helps the comparison of Zynga to other gaming stock. The mobile-game developer still trades at below half the EV/S multiple of industry leader Electronic Arts (EA).

While Zynga is generating double-digit growth, EA saw bookings decline in the last quarter. At the same time, Zynga has some easy hurdles to continue growth. The addition of a competitive poker experience with World Poker Tour on Zynga Poker provides the potential to meaningfully drive revenue growth beyond current limited expectations.

The constant bookings beats including the nearly $6 million beat in Q2 provides confidence that Zynga will easily top the $1 billion target in 2019 and even possibly surpass the $1.09 billion analyst target.

The company already forecasts a $1 billion runrate starting in Q3. Using a similar 3% beat like in Q2, Zynga would actually hit $257.5 million in Q3 bookings. The World Poker Tour partnership and the ability for Merge Dragons to boost meager revenues places the company in a position to reach the 2019 target without the help of new games that are only forecast to contribute 5% of 2018 bookings.

For this reason, the negativity of Barclays is puzzling. The analyst places an underweight view on Zynga ironically due to the lack of new hit games.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Zynga remains on a path to grow core mobile revenues by double digits. Upside potential exists via a new hit game and growth via existing franchise games such as the work with the World Poker Tour. The stock is far too cheap at a forward EV/S multiple of 2.6x.

