Checkpoint Therapeutics: Potential For A Near-Term Run Up

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) have fallen by around 60% since the firm´s common stock began trading on the NASDAQ in June of last year.

In the past, I´ve been slightly biased against Fortress Biotech and its subsidiaries, whether due to pure skepticism, its controlling stake in National Securities’ parent (National Holdings Corp) or other potential conflicts of interest.

However, as I constantly tell readers my prior biases often get in the way of finding profitable trade ideas and with the recent announcement of data to be presented at IASLC, I believe it´s a great time to dig deeper.

Chart

Figure 1: CKPT daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: CKPT 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see depressing price action, a downtrend going all the way into August. From there, a sharp increase in relative strength and accumulation show the stock ¨waking up¨. In the second chart (15-minute), we can clearly observe the sudden increase in buying volume indicative of further upside in the near term.

Overview

In the case of Checkpoint Therapeutics, much of the firm´s early-stage pipeline was licensed from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate website)

It was formed in 2015 with Dr. Wayne Marasco, MD, PhD, a professor at Dana-Farber, serving as chair of its Scientific Advisory board. It´s also interesting that a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics (TGTX) was inked to commercialize Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs. I also find it interesting that Michael Weiss serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors (currently serves as President and CEO of TG Therapeutics and also as director/Executive Vice Chairman of Strategic Development of Fortress Biotech (FBIO).

At first glance I found it less than exciting to see another PARP inhibitor in development (considering the struggles of Clovis Oncology and Tesaro due to competitive concerns), not to mention another entrant in the crowded field of anti-PD-L1 assets. That said, as stated before it´s about overcoming prior bias and seeing what value we can uncover here.

Recent Developments

For the second quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $28.3 million as compared to net loss of $6.6 million. Research and development expenses were static at $5.5 million, while general and administrative expenses rose slightly to $1.4 million. The company´s last financing occurred in March (raised over $20 million) at price point of $4.35 and I wouldn´t be surprised to see another one later this year or early in 2019.

Two main catalysts were disclosed in the quarterly report, namely announcement of results for two lead assets (fully-human anti-PD-L1 antibody CK-301 and 3rd generation EGFR inhibitor CK-101). For the former, the dose-escalation portion of a phase 1 study in recurrent or metastatic cancers finished up in late March. The initiation of a dose expansion cohort (800mg CK-301 administered every 2 weeks) was also announced with initial data coming around the end of the year. Management commented that early data showed the drug candidate to be safe and well tolerated with mild to moderate treatment-related adverse events reported and no patients discontining treatment.

Recent strength in the stock is attributable to the announcement that preliminary safety and efficacy data from a phase 1/2 study evaluating CK101 in advanced non-small cell lung cancer has been chosen for a late-breaking, oral presentation at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer. This event will take place September 23rd through the 26th with the presentation occurring on Monday September 24th.

Figure 4: Pre-clinical efficacy data (Source: corporate presentation)

James F. Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkpoint Therapeutics, had the following remarks to add:

We are thrilled to announce that preliminary data from the Phase 1/2 trial of our novel third generation EGFR inhibitor has been selected for a late-breaking oral presentation at the World Conference on Lung Cancer. This marks the first clinical data to be reported by Checkpoint, an important clinical and corporate milestone. Third-generation EGFR inhibitors are highly selective and have the potential to demonstrate improved safety and tolerability versus earlier-generation therapies. There is currently only one third-generation EGFR inhibitor approved and we believe CK-101 could be second to market potentially with a differentiated safety profile.

Back in April the FDA approved AstraZeneca´s (AZN) TAGRISSO (osimertinib) for 1st-line treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have EGFR mutations. Median progression-free survival of 18.9 months as compared to 10.2 months for standard of care was quite impressive. The drug had already been approved in 2nd line and received Breakthrough Therapy designation. On the safety and tolerability side, grade 3 or higher adverse events ocurred in 34% of patients on TAGRISSO. For the sake of reference, peak sales estimates for TAGRISSO are in the range of $2 billion to $4 billion (I lean toward the lower end for the sake of being conservative).

For upcoming data from the phase 1/2 study evaluating CK-101, keep in mind that the dose escalation, open-label phase 1 portion is conducted in all tumors while the expansion cohort enrolled ex-US consists of TKI-naïve patients with activating EGFR mutation or those where TKIs failed and EGFR T790M mutation is present.

Figure 5: Targeting significant opportunities within front-line non-small cell lung cancer (Source: corporate presentation)

A phase 3 study could get underway in 2019 utilizing a similar design to that used for TAGRISSO, enrolling around 200 patients per arm and allowing for crossover after disease progression. However, patience will be required as it could take around 2 years to fully enroll such a study and then reach the primary endpoint of progression-free survival.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, my prior concerns regarding Fortress Biotech and competition in key areas being targeted by Checkpoint Therapeutics remain valid.

However, prior bias aside I do think that readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence would do well to initiate a pilot position in this speculative run-up play given significant opportunities being targeted. I would look to accumulate dips and hold shares into September´s presentation.

Risks include dilution in the near to medium term, competition from larger firms with significantly greater resources, uncertainty (and prior concerns) regarding Fortress Biotech´s structure and various endeavors and of course the potential for disappointing data. As readers are well aware, when Wall Street has high expectations (or simply there´s already a high bar set by a competitor) into a conference the outcome can be less than optimal for shareholders. Also, the company does not own any manufacturing facilities and relies on third-parties (risk of quality issues or not having enough product to complete trials). Under the agreement with NeuPharma (covers library of EGFR inhibitors including CK-101), NeuPharma could receive up to $40 million in clinical & regulatory milestone payments plus up to $40 million in sales milestones plus royalty payments (first part could add to cash burn concerns). Lastly keep in mind that Fortress owns the voting majority of common stock and as alluded to prior there are potential conflicts of interest with the Chairman of the Board (due to collaboration with TG Therapeutics) and directors of the board who also serve in similar roles at Fortress Biotech. I´m also not a fan of Fortress´ ¨right¨ to receive an annual grant of common stock equal to 2.5% of fully-diluted outstanding equity at the time of issuance (yet another source of dilution).

