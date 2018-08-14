The Apple iPhone Just Got Lapped By Whom? Time To Rethink What Apple Is, And Isn't

Apple has a plan for new revenue streams, but it’s not yet clear how well they’ll work.

Shortly after the end of every quarter I explore the subtle (and sometimes not-so-subtle) shifts in smartphone market share. And, shortly after the end of every quarter I take something of a brow-beating for pointing out the fact that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is slowly but surely losing ground. The nerve of exploring factual information!

Be that as it may, last quarter’s smartphone market share report from IDC ultimately confirms what I had cautioned was brewing for a while. Samsung (OTC:OTC:SSNLF) is still in the pole position, but China’s Huawei pulled ahead of Apple in terms of smartphone deliveries… at least for last quarter. They may well swap spots again for the quarter currently underway. But, given how this is a trend that’s been brewing for a while, I wouldn’t count on a quick reversion. Indeed, I’m not sure I’d look for a reversion at all.

Just to stave off some of the blindly-pro-Apple arguments that inherently surface when anyone points out the company isn’t infallible, I’ll reiterate that Apple’s got plenty up its sleeve. Apple at its worst is still better than most other companies at their best. It doesn’t appear, however, that Apple’s plan to offset waning iPhone interest will be as potent of a revenue driver as the iPhone has been until recently.

Slowly Shrinking Market Share

Apple never really intended for the iPhone to be the dominant device in the business. Quality over quantity. Samsung was and still is the volume/value entrant in that race.

The lines between exclusivity and value have been blurred though, as Samsung’s quality has started to match (and some say exceed) Apple’s. The lines have been further blurred by the entrant of Huawei into the mix. It’s still aiming at the lower-end of the higher-end smartphone market, but has offered enough quality at a price good enough to make a solid splash in the space.

The graphic below plots the slow shift, away from Apple, towards Huawei – and others – and even slightly away from Samsung. Apple’s plot is in red. Huawei’s plot is in royal blue. Samsung’s plot is in light blue. It’s not a breathtaking trend, but it’s undeniable that Huawei hasn’t been working towards Apple’s numbers. Last quarter’s surpassing of Apple shouldn’t have been a surprise.

Source: Data from IDC, image made by author

To the extent it matters, the other graphic plots the raw deliveries by quarter for the same suppliers. The same color code applies.

Source: Data from IDC, image made by author

Notice that Xiaomi is gaining ground as well, at Samsung’s and Apple’s expense.

Why it Might Not Matter That Much…Yet

The counterargument has been, and continues to be (and is one I entirely agree with), what Apple lacks in iPhone volume it at least makes up for in higher iPhone prices. Beyond that, the company is aiming to extract more revenue per iPhone owner than it has in the past by offering them a variety of digital products and subscriptions, like music. In fact, I’ll go as far as to say the average investor is underestimating just how much digitally-driven revenue Apple will be able to induce from iOS users. Throw in the possibility that Apple may unveil a lower-end device with its next round of iPhone launches, and it appears there’s little to worry about.

Still, ignore the shift at your own peril. It remains to be seen if the company can fully offset what it may be about to lose on the iPhone front.

Opinions on the subject vary, though not widely. Morgan Stanley analyst suggests Apple garnered roughly $30 per year per active device via app sales and sales of digital content… a figure Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster believes will ramp up to almost $35 per device this year. By 2023, Munster figures the number will be north of $54 per year.

Revenue isn’t the same as profits, however, and while some aspects of the company services arm are high margin, others aren’t.

Erik Gordon, professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, notes that Apple’s services business may be “hard to grow in the face of the competitive monsters who have more history and deeper relationships with services customers.” RBC Capital Markets analyst Amit Daryanani isn’t all that worried though. He thinks that while the company’s Services arm could eventually drive 30% of the company’s revenue, at that time it could produce 50% of Apple’s profits.

In other words, given the choice – not that it has one – the services business may or may not be as profitable as the hardware business. Only time will tell, and it will largely be a function of how much the competition wants to step up their game.

There are other flaws in using rising per-user service revenue as the foundation of a bullish thesis too. One of them is, the fewer iPhones there are in active use, the fewer opportunities Apple has to make iPhone owners customers in other ways.

It doesn’t appear the number of actively-used iPhones and iPads has started to shrink yet. As of the latest tally offered by the company, there are 1.3 billion iOS devices still in use.

Source: Asymco, author Horace Dediu

But, as the graphic from Horace Dediu’s post at Asymco shows, the growth pace of active iOS devices is slowing. According to Dediu’s math and extrapolation, the figure will reach 1.8 billion devices sometime in 2022 and then really start to flatten… assuming nothing significant changes.

The introduction of a lower-cost smartphone has the potential to be one of those ‘significant changes,' but even then the future is fuzzy

One of the unspoken appeals of ownership of an iPhone or iPad is its role as a status symbol. Few care to concede it, but it is a tacit message of success and being on the cutting edge of where technology meets society. If a lower-priced version becomes available and common, the device loses luster as a trophy of sorts.

Let’s also not pretend like Apple isn’t being forced into making a decision about iPhone pricing. iPhone sales ARE falling. That’s not up for debate. The trailing-twelve-month figure washes out any calendar-based or timing/release-date effect.

Source: Statista, image made by author

Bottom Line

The point is, Apple can’t continue ‘business as usual,’ riding the iPhone’s coattails. The devices has likely reached its maximum possible price at a point where the masses are finding high-quality alternatives from Huawei and Xiaomi. Even more affordable smartphones from Samsung aren’t drawing the same kind of crowd they were just a few quarters ago… all as I warned last year was already taking shape.

Apple can adapt, and has been doing so. Apple is in an unusual position though, reacting rather than leading.

And that’s the big take-away for investors – the narrative has changed. Apple’s growth can’t be about the iPhone itself anymore. It has to be about what the iPhone can do for Apple as a driver of other kinds of revenue. It’s not clear if the market fully appreciates this idea.

It’s also not clear the market fully appreciates how difficult the transition could end up being for Apple. If Tim Cook doesn’t orchestrate this transition with near perfection, fending off new and improving competition in the apps and digital entertainment space, AAPL shareholders could be in for something of a sucker-punch. Nobody wanted to be in the streaming video space either, until Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) proved the business model had a shot at achieving standalone viability. Now the whole world, including Apple, is taking aim at Netflix’s dominance. Things change when money is clearly on the table.

Whatever the case just make sure you’ve moved your finger over to Apple’s increasingly important pulse point.

If you want actionable trading ideas rather than just insights like this one, become a member of the Well-Rounded Investor service today. The newsletter maintains an ongoing portfolio, along with a variety of sector-based and market insights. Go here to learn more, or sign up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.