Time For A Change: More Value And Income At The Expense Of Growth And Momentum

Is it time to shift? We believe so. Here's why.

The ratio between growth to value is at an all-time high.

Growth stocks have been the main driver of the markets over the past (almost) decade.

Introduction

The S&P 500 (SPY) touched its all-time high on January 26th 2018. Based on the closing price on August 13th (2821.93) the index only needs to move up by 1.81% in order to break the 2872.87 record level.

^SPX data by YCharts

Nonetheless, when one looks at the data based on sectors, it's clear that the index is somehow misleading. Furthermore, a more in-depth analysis of the underlying constitutes - through the eleven different sectors that are part of the index - one can easily reach few interesting conclusions.

S&P 500 Mix

Sector exposure:

Industry Exposure:

Geographic Exposure:

Currency Exposure:

S&P 500 Sector Performance YTD

As data collected by Yardeni Research shows, the top-performing sectors YTD are (from top to bottom):

Information Technology: +15.7%

Consumer Discretionary: +13.6%

Healthcare: +8.4%

S&P 500 Index: +5.5%

Energy: +2.6%

Utilities: +0.5%

Real Estate: -0.4%

Financials: -1.0%

Industrials: -1.6%

Materials: -3.9%

Consumer Staples: -7.0%

Telecommunication Services: -8.5%

When you look at the Y/Y revenue growth, this makes a lot of sense and it's almost 100% justified.

Ranking based on each sector YTD performance / Y/Y revenue growth / Y/Y EPS growth (bold = abnormal ranking)

Information Technology: 1st*, 4th* , 3rd*

Consumer Discretionary: 2nd* , 8th**, 7th**

, 8th**, 7th** Healthcare: 3rd*, 3rd*, 11th**

Energy: 4th** , 1st*, 1st*

, 1st*, 1st* Utilities: 5th**, 10th**, 10th**

Real Estate: 6th**, 7th**, 9th**

Financials: 7th** , 5th*, 5th*

, 5th*, 5th* Industrials: 8th**, 6th**, 6th**

Materials: 9th** , 2nd*, 4th*

, 2nd*, 4th* Consumer Staples: 10th**, 9th**, 8th**

Telecommunication Services: 11th**, 11th**, 2nd*

*Above benchmark

**Below benchmark

Possible-Interim conclusions:

1. Consumer Discretionary and materials have performed much better than they deserve. Likely overvalued now.

2. Healthcare margins are contracting/in danger. Time to reduce exposure.

3. Financials have been published a bit too much. Perhaps only a "Hold" but there's still meat on the bone here.

4. Telecommunication Services are trading nowhere near where they should be assuming that the current EPS growth is here to stay.

S&P 500 Sector Performance Since Peak (1/26/2018)

Unlike the YTD performance, when looking at the performance of the various sectors since the S&P 500 peaked on 1/26/2018 you get a completely different picture.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Information Technology: down 1 spot, from 1st to 2nd

Consumer Discretionary: down 5 spots from 2nd to 7th

from 2nd to 7th Healthcare: down 2 spots, from 3rd to 5th

Energy: no change at 4th

Utilities: up 4 spots , from 5th to 1st

, from 5th to 1st Real Estate: up 3 spots , from 6th to 3rd

, from 6th to 3rd Financials: down 2 spots, from 7th to 9th

Industrials: no change at 8th

Materials: down 1 spot, from 9th to 10th

Consumer Staples: down 1 spot, from 10th to 11th

Telecommunication Services: up 5 spots, from 11th to 6th

Do you see/feel what I see/feel? Allow me to repeat the interim conclusions (as posted before/above) with additional commentary:

1. Consumer Discretionary and materials have performed much better than they deserve. Likely overvalued now. >>> Guess which sector is the biggest loser since 1/26/2018? Justice has been/is being made!

2. Healthcare margins are contracting/in danger. Time to reduce exposure. >>> down two spots; not too much but just what the sector deserves.

3. Financials have been published a bit too much. Perhaps only a "Hold" but there's still meat on the bone here. >>> Strange move but probably a result of shrinking spreads, rates/yields and, of course, geopolitical risks.

4. Telecommunication Services are trading nowhere near where they should be assuming that the current EPS growth is here to stay. >>> Guess which sector is the biggest gainer since 1/26/2018? Justice has been/is being made!

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

S&P 500 Sector Performance - Past 3 Months

If we shorten the time frame even further, looking at the past three months, the shifts we described above are becoming even more vivid.

XLV Total Return Price data by YCharts

Here is the order of the best performing sectors over the past three months:

Health Care Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLV)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLP)

Consumer Discret Sel Sect SPDR® ETF (XLY)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLU)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Technology Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLK)

SPDR® S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) ***

Industrial Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLI)

Materials Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLB)

Financial Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLF)

Energy Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLE)

*** Communication Services Sel Sect SPDR®ETF (XLC) only got launched about two months ago.

Among the top -4 YTD, only Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary maintain their lead with Information Technology and Energy losing steam, especially the latter (which seems to be running out of gas).

Consumer Staples, the second-worst YTD performing sector, is second-best over the past three months.

While Real Estate maintains its position, the Utilities sector jumps two spots and the Telecommunication Services sector jumps four spots.

Financials, Industrials and Materials are quite stable, remaining more or less at their spots.

Dividend Yield by Sector

Here are the S&P 500's 11 sectors sorted by yield (based on closing prices of 8/13/2018), from highest to lowest:

Real Estate (VNQ, VNQI, IYR): 4.36%/5.02%/3.66% (average: 4.35%)

Telecommunication Services (XLC, VOX): N.A./4.03%

Utilities (XLU): 3.32%

Energy (XLE): 3.11%

Consumer Staples (XLP): 2.74%

Materials (XLB): 1.89%

Industrials (XLI): 1.78%

S&P 500 (SPY): 1.75%

Financials (XLF, VFH): 1.66%/1.81% (average: 1.74%)

Healthcare (XLV, VHT): 1.39%/1.23% (average: 1.31%)

Consumer Discretionary (XLY): 1.11%

Information Technology (XLK, VGT): 1.26%/0.89% (average: 1.08%)

If you match the dividend yield of the sectors to their past three months' performances - you'll find a high correlation.

Ranking based on each sector Past 3-month performance / Dividend Yield

Healthcare: 1st*, 9th**

Consumer Staples: 2nd*, 5th* >>> Strong momentum

Consumer Discretionary: 3rd*, 10th**

Utilities: 4th*, 3rd* >>> Strong momentum

Real Estate: 5th*, 1st* >>> Strong momentum

Information Technology: 6th*, 11th**

Telecommunication Services: 7th**, 2nd* >>> Improving momentum

Industrials: 8th**, 7th*

Materials: 9th**, 6th*

Financials: 10th**, 8th**

Energy: 11th**, 4th*

*Above benchmark

**Below benchmark

Momentus-Growth vs. Value-Yield

Momentum stocks (MTUM) are coming under some pressure recently while value stocks (IWD) are showing a first sign of strength in quite a long time. Reversal of this trade would be painful for many.

Bottom Line

The S&P 500 is trading neat its all-time high.

On one hand, the growth stocks momentum was - and it still is - strong. On the other hand, there are more signs that value stocks are making a comeback.

With geopolitical risks clearly on the rise - be it trade wars, tariffs, failed negotiations or simply an act of pulling muscles - it's prudent to become more defensive and more value/income-oriented.

Few sectors that have been lagging in 2016-2017 are showing signs of life in 2018. Add to that the high dividend yield they offer and you get yourself a hard-to-beat combination.

We, at the Wheel of FORTUNE, are overweight few sectors over the past six months or so: Consumer Staples, Utilities, Real Estate and Telecommunication Services. Now you know why.

These sectors are already attractive now based on risk/reward, dividend yield, earning prospects and valuations. They will become even more attractive once the current monetary policy tightening phase will be over.

We don't know how quickly this might happen but with the risks we're seeing all around us - we certainly feel better and safer compromising on one front (higher rates/yields) while being compensated on other fronts (lower risk/volatility, higher yield, strong/improving momentum)

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLP, XLU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.