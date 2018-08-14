Apple Is Still A Buy At $1 Trillion Market Cap

Apple (AAPL) recently surpassed $1 trillion in equity market capitalization. While this is a fairly arbitrary milestone, some commentators have concluded that Apple is too big to be a good investment (source: Why the largest companies are too big to succeed). The reasoning behind this negative view is that it is not practical for investors to get a good return given how large the company is. In other words, Apple isn't going to double from a $1 trillion stock to a $2 trillion stock anytime soon.

While I agree that it is unlikely to achieve astronomical returns from here given how successful and established the company already is, I strongly believe that an investment in Apple will outperform the S&P 500 average, making it a fine investment for long term investors. Warren Buffett agrees as he has made Apple Berkshire's (BRK.B) largest investment in a public company (source: Why Warren Buffett Loves Apple Stock).

The investment thesis is simple but powerful. Apple is a durable consumer franchise that is here to stay. Consumers will pay up for the Apple brand, giving the company excellent pricing power. Apple is able to continue growing by extending its brand into further reaches of technology hardware and services. Furthermore, Apple trades at a cheaper valuation than the S&P 500 and generates strong free cash flow which it is primarily using to fund dividends and stock buybacks (further juicing per share earnings growth).

Apple Business Overview

Apple is organized by geography as well as by product. Geographically speaking, the company is fairly diverse, with significant sales in every major market in the world. However, there is still plenty of room for growth as Apple has a lower market share outside of the US (in all categories). Apple will also greatly benefit from the continued per capital GDP growth in developing parts of the world.

Source: Apple 2017 10K.

From a product perspective, most of Apple’s revenue and earnings come from its iPhone hardware sales. Although Apple’s global market share in the mobile phone category is only ~15% (compared to Samsung at ~22%), Apple likely won’t gain much share from here because its phones sell at significantly higher prices (source: Apple Trails Samsung in Smartphone Market-And Won't Catch Up in 2018). That is fine though because despite Apple’s relatively small market share, the company still generates nearly 90% of industry profits (source: Apple Continues To Dominate The Smartphone Profit Pool). Apple is simply playing a different game than other smart phone manufacturers. Apple is THE premium product while the other players fight for share in the lower-end of the market. Apple’s iPhone simply isn’t affordable to working class Chinese and Indian consumers who make up a large percentage of the total market.

Apple’s static market share has resulted in unit sales peaking. The company has been able to offset this by annually increasing the average price of each iPhone sold. Last year saw the launch of Apple’s most expensive phone yet: the iPhone X which priced starting at $999 (source: Buy iPhone X). Despite rising average selling prices, Apple has seen its iPhone revenues decline from the peak in 2015. Another factor impacting the stymied growth in iPhone sales has been that iPhones last longer and consumers are waiting longer before upgrading their phones. It is unclear how much the latter factor plays into the grand scheme of things but it is worth pointing out (source: iPhone Owners Opt For Saving Money Over Upgrading).

Apple’s critics are quick to point out that the iPhone has likely peaked in the near term and that other hardware products such as Apple Watch and Apple TV are unlikely to ever be as successful as iPhone. However, many of these smaller products are showing solid growth, enough to stabilize overall revenues and show growth in the future. For example, Apple Watch grew over 50% in 2017 (source: Report: 2017 brings huge Apple Watch growth, 18 million units, up 54% YoY). Furthermore, Apple is constantly investing in R&D and opportunistic acquisitions to bring forward the innovative products of the future. Consumers trust Apple’s strong brand and are quick to take note when new products come out. There are plenty of rumors about potential Apple products, such as a car, virtual reality headset, etc. (source: Apple's working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR and VR). Needless to say, Apple will keep innovating to address future customer desires.

A real bright spot for the company is services. Services revenue consists of sales from App Store, music (streaming & iTunes), iCloud, Google search licensing, Apple Care, Apple Pay, and more. Services is growing at a rapid 20%+ rate and revenue growth appears to be accelerating. In the most recent quarter, Services grew 31% year over year. If this pace of growth sustains, Services revenue will rival iPhone revenue within 5 – 10 years. Services is the most obvious engine for future revenue growth going forward.

What’s more is that Services revenue on average is very high-margin. Quite simply, Apple doesn’t need to manufacture a product with physical raw materials. In fact, for much of Apple’s services revenue it just collects a fee from the work and investments of others. For example, Apple collects a percentage of fees paid to download certain iPhone apps, even though third-party software companies made those apps. This points to Services being a very good business for Apple.

Apple’s Financial Performance

As mentioned above, Apple saw its revenue decline after iPhone unit sales peaked in 2015. However, over the past couple of years, Apple has seen its iPhone unit sales stabilize and has seen massive growth from its services and solid contribution from other products such as Apple Watch. The company has essentially returned to growth mode and is now generating a record level of sales.

Profit Margins have been strong although margins have contracted a bit as the company has increasingly spent on R&D and other operating expenses. R&D expenses have increased from $3.3 billion in 2012 to over $13 billion in the most recent LTM period. The company has also famously built a new world class headquarters campus for $5 billion that is now complete (source: Here's how much every inch of Apple's new $5 billion campus cost to build).

Despite stagnating earnings over the past few years, the company has juiced EPS with significant buybacks (in addition to generous dividends). The massive capital return program has kept the stock’s valuation in check. The below table shows that over the past 6 years, the company has returned over $230 billion in capital to shareholders.

Source: Apple 2017 10K.

Apple’s Valuation

Apple is an extremely high quality company that, if anything, deserves to trade a premium valuation multiple. However, Apple trades at a discount to both its peers and the S&P 500. Perhaps Apple deserves to trade at a discount to its peers given its relatively slower earnings growth. The discount to the S&P 500 is unwarranted.

What kind of return can we expect from Apple’s stock going forward? Apple has repurchased roughly 5% of its shares annually and has a 1.4% dividend yield (the dividend per share is likely to grow). Operating earnings should be able to grow at a GDP-like pace of at least ~3% (if not, higher). Adding it up: 5% + 3% + 1.4% = 9.4% total return. A 9.4% annual return isn’t eye-popping but it should beat the S&P 500 over the next few years.

Key Investment Risks

iPhone sales contract

A trade war hurts Apple’s margins

Revenue from services fail to grow at a rapid rate

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.