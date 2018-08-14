Frontier Markets - Diversification At A Cheap Price

Frontier markets will pay you to be patient. Currently, they offer a higher yield than emerging markets, international equities, and U.S. equities.

Frontier markets are near 52 week lows, down more than 10% Year-to-Date, and down 20% from the highs of the year.

This article will primarily look into the details of the iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (FM), which is the larger and more liquid frontier market ETF available. However, there are several other frontier market ETFs that much of this commentary applies to as well:

Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (FRN)

iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (AGT)

Global X Next Emerging and Frontier ETF (EMFM)

So what exactly are these ETFs invested in, and do you really need another international ETF in your portfolio?

What is a Frontier Market?

These are economies that are smaller and less developed than today's emerging markets. For that reason, these countries are also commonly referred to as "pre-emerging" countries.

These economies are rapidly evolving, and for the most part, growing relatively fast. Currently, FM's portfolio has exposure to 17 different countries:

Country % of Assets 2017 GDP Growth Argentina 20.28% 2.9% Bahrain 1.47% 3.9% Bangladesh 6.41% 7.3% Croatia 0.26% 2.8% Jordan 1.82% 2.0% Kazakhstan 2.44% 4.0% Kenya 6.74% 4.9% Kuwait 20.46% -2.9% Mauritius 2.69% 3.8% Morocco 7.98% 4.1% Nigeria 5.96% 0.8% Oman 3.86% -0.3% Pakistan 0.49% 5.7% Romania 5.27% 6.9% Slovenia 0.57% 5.0% Sri Lanka 1.12% 3.1% Vietnam 12.30% 6.8%

Sources: Asset Allocation is from the fund's most recent Annual Report. GDP growth is from the World Bank

Why Frontier Markets?

I'm sure at least one of the countries on the list made you question why you should even consider exposure to frontier markets. Argentina currently has interest rates of 45%, Pakistan's public debt is 159% of GDP, the third highest in the world, and Nigeria is plagued by the Boko Haram insurgency and political conflict that has resulted in thousands of deaths this year alone, just to name a few.

But with this volatility comes the potential for growth that developed markets will likely never see again. Bangladesh, Vietnam and Romania, which combine to make up nearly a quarter of the assets in FM, are seeing their GDPs growing at nearly 7% or higher annually.

This makes the potential for explosive long term share price growth - Frontier markets returned more than 33% in 2017, compared to just under 22% for the S&P 500. Since their inceptions, average annual returns of frontier markets (6.43%) have been nearly twice that of iShares core emerging market fund (IEMG) (3.43%).

More importantly, frontier markets have returns that have been uncorrelated to many other asset classes, making them a very valuable portfolio addition for those looking for diversification, but still desiring a potential for high returns.

Diversification in Frontier Markets

Frontier markets provide returns that have a low correlation to asset classes that likely have leading roles in your portfolio today.

All correlation data below is for the time period from September 2012 through August 10th, 2018. All correlation data is from Portfolio Visualizer's Asset Correlation tool.

First, exposure to frontier markets is not the same as emerging market exposure. In fact, frontier market correlation to emerging markets and small cap international stocks is fairly low.

Correlation to emerging markets:

ETF Correlation to FM Emerging Markets (SPEM) 0.54 International Small Cap (GWX) 0.53 Emerging Market Small Cap (EEMS) 0.45

Just for reference, the correlation between the S&P 500 (as measured by the ETF (SPY)) and emerging markets (as measured by the ETF (SPEM)) is 0.76. So if you believe emerging markets provide you valuable diversification from your U.S. equity exposure, Frontier markets provide valuable diversification to emerging markets (and also U.S. equities).

How has frontier market's performance correlated to larger, more developed world economies?

FM correlation to larger, developed stock indices:

ETF Correlation to FM Developed World (ex-US) (SPDW) 0.55 Total World Stock Index (VT) 0.57 S&P 500 (SPY) 0.54

A large portion of the assets in FM (44% per the iShares fund page) are allocated to companies in the financial sector. However, even with the concentration, the correlation between FM and other financial sector ETFs is very low.

Correlation to financial sector:

ETF Correlation to FM Global Financials (IXG) 0.54 U.S. Financials (XLF) 0.48 Small Cap Financials (PSCF) 0.39

Many of the countries and companies with the frontier market have exposure to commodities. Drastic changes in the prices of commodities can greatly affect FM's underlying investments. However, this does not lead to identical performance compared to other commodity related investments.

Correlation to commodities:

ETF Correlation to FM Global Natural Resource Companies (GNR) 0.52 Broad-based Commodity Index (GSG) 0.26

And lastly, the currencies of the countries that make up the frontier markets are volatile. Recently, the strengthening dollar has put pressure on international equity prices. However, FM's performance has a low correlation to other currency investment options as well:

Correlation to international currencies:

ETF Correlation to FM Emerging Market Currency (CEW) 0.39 U.S. Dollar (UUP) -0.12 Chinese Yuan (CYB) 0.11

So, historically the returns offered by frontier markets have been relatively uncorrelated to other asset classes. However, that alone may not be a sole reason to invest in the frontier market. Is there a fundamental reason to allocate money to frontier economies?

Frontier Market Valuation and Fundamentals

This year has not been friendly to many international markets, especially frontier markets.

Year to date performance:

Frontier Markets (FM) -10.65% Emerging markets (SPEM) -6.54% Developed World (ex-US) (SPDW) -2.46% Emerging Market Small Cap (EEMS) -9.21% International Small Cap (GWX) -3.05% Total World Stock Index (VT) -0.08%

But with short term pain comes long term opportunity. Frontier markets currently trade on a cheaper P/E multiple than emerging markets, developed international markets, or U.S. markets despite high earnings growth rates.

Fund Median Market Cap P/E Ratio P/B Ratio Earnings Growth Frontier Markets (FM) $3.8 billion 12.8 1.8 13.6% Emerging markets (SPEM) $22.7 billion 14.0 1.7 14.2% Developed World (ex-US) (SPDW) $25.7 billion 14.6 1.6 10.1% Emerging Market Small Cap (EEMS) $1.1 billion 13.9 1.5 13.2% International Small Cap (GWX) $1.1 billion 14.5 1.4 13.9% Total World Stock Index (VT) $41.7 billion 16.9 2.1 8.9%

A common struggle in today's market is finding value. Large cap U.S. stocks have led the charge higher, but the S&P 500's current P/E ratio of 24+ should give some investors pause. However, there are some signs of potential value overseas. Frontier markets in particular trade at a P/E multiple that is nearly half that of the large U.S. companies.

By the way, the last time the U.S. stock market (as measured by the S&P 500 Index) traded at a P/E under 13? 1989! (Source: Shiller - Multpl)

For those who believe frontier markets will turn around, and who are patient enough to hold through the volatile price movements - You are rewarded with a decent dividend yield. Frontier markets currently pay a higher dividend yield than emerging markets and developed markets.

Yield (as measured by the fund's 30 Day SEC Yield):

Frontier Markets (FM) 2.86% Emerging markets (SPEM) 2.35% Developed World (ex-US) (SPDW) 2.57% Emerging Market Small Cap (EEMS) 1.80% International Small Cap (GWX) 1.88% Total World Stock Index (VT) 2.19%

Though it should be noted, FM pays dividends only semi-annually (June and December), perhaps not ideal for an income investor.

This past June, FM's semi-annual dividend was $0.805, based on a NAV of $29.41 at the time, a 2.73% yield from that payment alone.

Distributions have been volatile, so it is tough to know what to expect for the end of the year. If December distributions are the same as last year, FM currently has a 4.11% dividend yield!

Source: Fidelity

Precautions to Frontier Markets

Obviously, the countries that make up the frontier markets are much less developed than most investable markets today. Certain risks that we take for granted in our developed markets are much more prevalent and very real in these markets. There are significant political risks, currency risks, and commodity risks in this fund.

The performance of frontier markets is volatile. Current concerns about international markets have sent FM's stock price down to a 52 week low, down 10% on the year.

But frontier markets have the potential to fall much more than that. FM posted a 15% decline in calendar year 2015, but that hides the real pain investors felt. The decline was more than 44% from the May 30th, 2014 peak and the January 20, 2016 low:

Source: iShares

Also, in today's age of ultra-low cost investment options, FM has the potential to be the most expensive fund in your portfolio. Currently, the fund has a 0.79% expense ratio. With little competition in the frontier market investment space, they are likely not feeling the same pressure as other funds to lower their expenses. Unfortunately, you have to pay to gain exposure to these markets.

In Summary

If you thought international stock market exposure ended at emerging markets, you could be missing out on potentially large returns. Frontier markets provide a unique exposure to international equities that can not be found elsewhere.

At a time when growth is priced at a premium in many worldwide stock markets, frontier markets offer double digit earnings growth, at a P/E multiple of just over 12. Best yet, frontier markets currently sit at 52 week lows.

With risk comes the potential for reward, and frontier markets certainly add the potential for explosive long term growth to your portfolio.

