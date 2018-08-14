Dividend Champion Spotlight: Caterpillar Inc.

This article is part of a series that will give a spotlight to "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The stock appears cheap, but history has shown that its best to buy shares during times when macro-economic factors are causing financial distress to the company.

The long-term evolution of energy consumption could provide some hurdles for Caterpillar, but a global landscape in dire need of heavy infrastructure investments will provide growth opportunities.

The industrial giant has a major presence in industrial construction, infrastructure, energy, transportation, and anywhere else that large amounts of earth are being moved.

Companies that are sensitive to the health of the economy are a bit less common on the dividend champion list. This is because profits can fluctuate wildly when the economy cycles. Today's spotlight focuses on a new dividend champion in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) whose 25-year dividend growth streak has survived multiple recessions, and put the industrial titan on the map of dividend growth investors. We take a look at what makes Caterpillar such a strong company, and what investors can expect over the long term.

Caterpillar engineers and manufactures various industrial construction and mining equipment ranging from vehicles, to diesel engines, to turbines, to diesel-electric locomotives. The company reports in four main segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy & Transportation, and Financial Products.

The company has generated more than $50B worth of revenues over the trailing twelve months, with construction, mining, and energy/transportation making up the vast majority of those revenues.

Powered By Economic Activity

Because the economy expands and contracts due to macro-level catalysts such as credit cycles, the performance of companies sensitive to economic activity can vary. While some companies sell everyday goods such as toothpaste and will always have pretty consistent revenues/earnings, Caterpillar's revenues fluctuate wildly over time with economic activity and that of its markets.

The company does have sizable CAPEX needs as the number of manufacturing, marketing, engineering, and dealer locations total more than 500 across the globe. As a result, CAPEX consumption can range between 5%-8% of total revenues every year.

The cyclical nature of the business means that cash generation also varies. The company generates a healthy amount of cash from operations, but because it needs to reinvest a good portion of that back into the business, the free cash flow conversion rate suffers. I typically look for businesses that convert at least 10% of revenues into free cash flow on a consistent basis.

This would allow for dividend raises and other uses of cash that add value for shareholders. The heavy consumption of cash by Caterpillar's business is an example of why many cyclical companies aren't able to consistently grow their dividend. A company needs to generate enough cash to get through both the valleys and the peaks of the business cycle.

When operating in a downturn, companies such as Caterpillar may borrow to bridge the gap between expenditures and cash flow. Notice how leverage shot up during the recession. The company remains at a higher leverage ratio than I would like to see. I would prefer to see the leverage at less than 2.0X EBITDA. But, you need to remember that as earnings grow larger that ratio will shrink.

Caterpillar has actually been paying down its debt, and the debt now sits at just over $26B as of year-end. Caterpillar currently carries an A3 rating with Moody's, which is "upper-medium investment grade." This debt load will continue to be paid down as the currently hot economy brings super-charged profitability to Caterpillar.

Dividend Outlook

Caterpillar was recently welcomed to the list of "Dividend Champions" with its 25th consecutive dividend increase. The dividend currently pays out $3.44 annually to shareholders, and yields approximately 2.53% on the price of stock.

The dividend growth will ebb and flow depending on the state of the business, but over the years, it will trend higher. Despite varying increases over the past decade such as the 10.3% increase recently issued (that followed the meager 1.3% increase before that), the dividend's cumulative growth rate surpasses inflation. Over the past decade, Caterpillar's dividend has grown at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Free cash flow per share varies, but has consistently remained higher than the annual dividend payout. Caterpillar will likely never be a company that grows its dividend in an overly aggressive manner. The company wouldn't want to put itself in a financial bind during business downturns. The dividend currently consumes a high percentage of free cash flow, so I would expect the dividend growth to throttle down some in the coming years. Over the long term, I see high single-digit increases during peaks and minimal raises during valleys. I would expect that to average out to a per annum growth rate in the 5-7% range long term.

Growth Opportunities And Threats

As one of the world's leading companies in essentially "moving dirt and rocks," there are a lot of growth catalysts present. In America, the US infrastructure system is in dire need of investment. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, US infrastructure is in "D+" grade condition. The report projects that approximately $2 trillion is needed in investments over the coming decade. As a company that builds earth-moving vehicles, locomotive products and more, these investments would be a huge opportunity for Caterpillar.

There are similar opportunities in various emerging markets where infrastructure is being built for the first time in many cases (as opposed to replacement opportunities in America).

The other major driver of sales for Caterpillar is continued global consumption of energy. Global energy demand is projected to vastly increase over the next two decades as emerging markets such as India, China, and Africa continue to industrialize.

Caterpillar has a presence in various areas of energy production. Mining (especially coal) is a huge market for Caterpillar. And even though the changing tides of energy production will eventually pose potential hurdles for Caterpillar, the company does already have its foot in the door of renewable energy with a hand in solar turbines, energy storage, and other solar infrastructure.

The rise of renewable energies on the other hand also pose a challenge to Caterpillar. The expected long-term decline of fossil fuels in favor of lower emission options will negatively impact investments into mining fossil fuels.

The ongoing trade conflict/war with China should continue to be monitored. China has been a source of investment for Caterpillar, and the company has about 25 of its more than 500 locations in China. The longer this trade conflict goes on, the greater an impact it could have on the operating results of Caterpillar. Management has stated that material costs will be impacted in the back half of 2018, and that they will remedy this with price increases on products. The trade war has been a huge factor in the continued fall of stock prices from 52-week highs.

The largest threat to the business though, is the natural cyclical environment that the company operates in. The pace and degree of heavy infrastructure investments tend to slow down when the economy is in a downturn. If a market event were to happen that put the business in a down cycle, profits would fall through the floor for Caterpillar. If investors can stomach the cycles and get the valuation right, the level of technology and scale that Caterpillar brings to the industrial sector give it strong staying power.

Valuation

When I say that the business of Caterpillar is cyclical, I mean the stock along with it too. Despite more than tripling in price since the crash a decade ago, the stock has been very up and down over that span. This stock is surely one that not only tests the emotional toughness of investors, but has likely encouraged investors to shoot themselves in the foot by trying to hop in and out (trading the stock).

At a midpoint of expected earnings, Caterpillar will earn approximately $11 per share for the full fiscal year 2018. With the stock at $135 per share, the earnings multiple of 12X is a discount to its median multiple of 17X. The dividend yield on today's price of 2.53% is also higher than decade norms (2.36%).

I don't think it is as "cut and dry" when it comes to valuing the stock though. The P/E is compressed because the business is performing so darn well right now. If the business were to slow down, the earnings floor would drop out and the earnings multiple would sky rocket.

If we look at price to book, we can see that the multiple is the highest it has been in six years (if we disregard the stock's run earlier in the year). So with moving variables, when is the best time to buy shares? The best way to approach cyclical stocks, is to buy during the downturns of the business cycle. The economy is smoking hot right now, and management said that its order log is already into 2019.

Look at the above chart's data points for 2009 and 2016. These downturns were caused by macro catalysts - first the recession following the crash in '08, and dive in oil prices in 2016. These macro events were followed by huge drops in financial performance for Caterpillar. These also represented lucrative opportunities to acquire shares.

Wrapping Up

Caterpillar is a strong company, but the cyclical nature of its profits make it a bit of a moving target for investors. The company is a rare dividend champion of its type, making it stand out just that much more.

I don't like the amount of debt the balance sheet is carrying, but as long as Caterpillar continues to pay it down while profits are strong, it shouldn't be detrimental in the long term.

While the trade war has knocked the price down a ways, the truly best time to buy Caterpillar is when macro-economic conditions are adversely impacting the financial performance of the company. With record-setting earnings, and the economy continuing to roll, the present simply isn't one of those times.

