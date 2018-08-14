Smart Sand Changes Northern White Narrative

Consequently, Smart Sand is a buy at $5.00, and might act as a hedge to frac sand suppliers in investors' portfolios who recently added regional sand to their product mix.

This development has serious implications for the industry, and could mark the beginning of a shift back to Northern White sand.

For the first time in their history, E&Ps are now requesting conductivity tests of Northern White proppant in order to improve long term results.

Smart Sand is shipping record volumes and posting record income, yet its stock price has severely underperformed peers and the overall market.

Smart Sand (SND) reported a strong quarter, with revenues coming in at $54.4 million, and net income at $10 million. Volumes sold were the highest in company history and, as seen by the cash flow statement below, net income has jumped significantly since 2017. Source: E*TRADE

These are not signs of a company in distress. In fact, I cannot find a problem with Smart Sand. The company has zero long term debt, seen in the balance sheet below, and has more than twice as many assets as liabilities. Source: E*TRADE

If I had to name a problem, it would be Smart Sand's lack of brown sand in the Permian. Now, however, their decision to wait and pivot on developing brown sand reserves appears to be prudent, as sentiment is starting to negatively shift around in-basin supplies.

Smart Sand actually added more color to the frac sand picture in their recent call, which was much needed, as now investors can see that not all local brown sand is created equal. SND said that for the first time in their history, customers in the Permian are starting to request conductivity tests for their proppant in order to achieve better long-term results.

Frac sand companies like Smart Sand are strong buys for reasons touted numerous times before on Seeking Alpha. For the sake of not beating a dead horse, this article will focus on Smart Sand’s unique pure-play Northern White position, which is strengthening due to breakevens falling in smaller basins, and E&Ps looking to fix quick decline rates with sand that has more grades, and higher crush strength.

In addition to Northern White staying relevant, and fracking taking the world by storm, shares have declined so much on the Quickthree acquisition (which was overdone in the first place), that Smart Sand is now a screaming buy after their bullish earnings announcement.

Northern White Has A Permanent Home In New Basins

With 45% of all fracking set to occur in the Permian some day, it is easy for investors to lose sight of the other half of fracking in North America. Admittedly, those basins were not as viable as they are now. The Powder River Basin in Wyoming is seeing intense E&P activity, for example, with Chesapeake Energy (CHK) planning to double volumes in the region next year since breakevens have fallen to below $25 a barrel.

The same could be said about other lesser-known basins, such as the Niobrara in Colorado, the Uintah In Utah, and the Duvernay in Western Canada, where E&Ps are finding solace from the crowded Permian Basin, and ramping volumes in areas with favorable breakevens and lower differentials.

As a result, more Northern White sand will be needed to supply the growing appetite for proppant in newer basins, which, Smart Sand’s mines in Wisconsin are better located to ship those volumes, anyway, compared to a local sand miner in Texas.

E&Ps Pushing Back On Local Brown Sand Confirmed

U.S. Silica (SLCA) already echoed on their recent conference call what Smart Sand has been saying for months now about pushback from E&Ps on local sand. Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) also parroted the same thing that SLCA said, remarking that customers are unhappy with longer term results and are now requesting conductivity tests.

Local brown sand is supposedly lower quality than Northern White, and takes more water to wash out the high clay content (which raises costs, and reduces nameplate capacity). But, instead of some E&Ps just wanting a higher quality proppant to protect their rigs, now they are looking to improve longer term performance.

There are a number of optimization techniques that an E&P can use to boost longer term EURs of a well, including using a tail-in of coarse grades to improve conductivity and flow. Sand companies are privy to the fact that E&Ps are not trying to get fancy anymore with hybrid fracs or expensive technology like ceramics. They, instead, seem to be in manufacturing mode, where their goals are to frac as many wells as possible short-term, as opposed to perfecting less wells for the long term.

Undoubtedly, investors can never count out the greatness of American ingenuity, and their relentlessness to push the envelope on finding better ways to get the job done.

So, it comes as no surprise then that E&Ps are already looking to improve long term results by using sand that has higher crush strength and conductivity, instead of focusing solely on IP (initial production) rates.

Chart Showing A Bottom

We have just identified a new key trend affecting the frac sand industry, which is extremely bullish for a pure Northern White player in Smart Sand. But, there is another reason to be upbeat on SND's shares; the chart is showing a possible bottom and, hence, an attractive entry point. Source: E*TRADE

The stock is finding a rounding bottom near the $5.00 level, has room to run higher with an RSI that's only at 60, and saw significant buying volume after its last earnings call.

Analysts seem to agree, as well, as all targets imply that a large move to the upside is imminent.

Even the low target of $7.50 represents a 29% upside move from current levels. So, either the research methods of all analysts that cover Smart Sand are severely flawed, or the stock is offering an entry-point of a lifetime.

Conclusion

Smart Sand is changing the narrative on frac sand, confirming what others are saying about E&Ps pushing back on local supply, and going a step further saying that E&Ps in the Permian are now approaching them for conductivity tests of their Northern White supply. When I spoke personally with the CEO of Smart Sand at a frac sand conference last fall, he was explicit about the problems of brown sand, and was skeptical, even then, of full adoption by the industry.

Although companies like Chesapeake and Anadarko Petroleum (APC) are experiencing no issues with their 100% local sand completions, issues could arise longer term for their equipment and decline rates, and that is exactly what multiple sand companies are now starting to report.

When local sand crushes due to insufficient strength, it can cause duning and blowback in equipment, which can be extremely costly. Also, wells can decline much quicker when weaker sand drops out of the proppant pack, which can affect revenues long term.

These dynamics are forcing some E&Ps to re-visit the idea of Northern White sand supply, which Smart Sand is in better position to handle than peers since it is a pure play Northern White sand producer, has multiple transload storage sites, and a last mile solution now to address OSHA regulations.

These bullish underpinnings and renewed interest in Northern White sand from E&Ps make Smart Sand a buy at the $5.00 level and, therefore, investors should get aggressive on shares if another pullback opportunity arises.

