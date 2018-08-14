Vesuvius Plc: Will The Eruption Of A Global Trade War Hurt The Firm?

Introduction

Vesuvius Plc (OTCPK:CKSNF) is another under the radar UK listed firm that specialises in a niche market and does not attract much press attention other than the sporadic broker rating. It develops and builds components for use in Steel (SLX) making. Founded in 1916, its history is rather uneventful with various breakthroughs in steel coupled with small accretive acquisitions. The most notable aspect of the firm’s history was the 2008 Foseco, a UK based foundry focused firm. This was the key driver in their UK listing.

Vesuvius specialises across two main overarching business segments, steel and foundry. Steel comprises flow control, advanced refractories and digital services. With foundry being what it says on the tin. Steel is the main driver of profits, accounting for 2/3rds of trading profit and foundry providing the final 1/3rd. The business in general is seen to be facing a lot of heat (pardon the pun), with focus on steel import tariffs running alongside the general rhetoric on protectionist policies. But as will be reviewed below the geographically diverse business which Vesuvius has developed is well positioned to mitigate most of the risk associated with increasing import tariffs.

The firm is well positioned going forward due to the geography factor but also the focus on R&D and keeping the organisation lean and competitive in tight market environment. My view before researching this firm was that steel was a low tech, labour intensive and energy intensive industry and there was little room for innovation and the only way the lower costs was to move to lower cost base locations. This has proved to very naive and Vesuvius amongst others is focusing heavily on R&D and automation to improve and streamline their operations to the nth degree. This has allowed them to continually offer price competitive offerings to their main customers. The goal is to spend >2% of gross revenue on R&D and they achieved this in the past three years. In conjunction, is the focus on keeping the existing areas of the business competitive and that has resulted in the closure or restructuring certain locations.

Main business segments

The key strength of Vesuvius and why I believe they are well positioned in the face of a trade was the geographic spread of the businesses operations and the revenue. This is highlighted in the below chart, with Europe accounting for just over 50% of revenues and the Americas and Asia each representing 25%.

Source: Vesuvius - 2017 Annual report

As the chart above shows the spread of the business is vast and covers all three of its markets. It is also useful to contextualise this in a broader view, in 2002 roughly 70% of staff were based in mature markets across many facilities (55 in NAFTA and the EU), with the EU being their largest centre. The remainder of the workforce was based in the developing segment (mainly Eastern Europe at the time).

Come today and the picture has shifted dramatically the EU is no longer the largest segment, with Asia replacing it and headcount in all emerging territories has doubled. The mature market segments have seen a reduction in head-counts 15% for NAFTA and 10% for the EU but the number of facilities has been slashed to 31. The result is the concentration of staff at facilities has increased by almost 50%. This is in line with the streamlining of operations and focusing on having the better facilities rather than having numerous small inefficient ones. Economies of scale and the lean business principles that are being embedded in the operations should reinforce the low cost approach desired.

There is no denying that EU growth in pure economic terms or the demand for steel will never match the likes of China, India or Mexico. A major contributing factor to the reduction in operations in mature countries is that they just do not have a heavy industrial base as they once did and demand for steel and steel derived products is falling/flat. As seen in the below chart, demand for steel has never recovered from the last financial crisis in either NAFTA or the EU:

Source: Vesuvius - 2015 capital markets day

As such Vesuvius has taken the correct approach in looking to how to spread the skill base, access more markets and push into faster growth regions. It is not to say that the mature markets are not critical to the success of Vesuvius but more that upkeep of current levels is more important than targeting growth. As EMEA is still a massive revenue segment for the business and keeping revenue at those levels is crucial but with the mind-set that expansion will be capped due to both market size and characteristics of the economy (EU industrial production has never recovered fully from the 2008 financial crisis and policies such as the EU ETS are highly punitive against carbon intensive processes). The bubble chart below presents this excellently with the size of each bubble representing the % of revenue for Vesuvius:

Source: Vesuvius - 2018 H1 results

As alluded to the EU and the US are the largest two component shares of revenue are amongst the slowest growers. The US to an extent is experiencing better growth due to a pick up in the economic conditions there but the EU is exactly where you'd expect it.

The elephant in the room to this growth in mature markets is overhanging Import tariffs that are hanging over Steel and a number of other industries. Before imports and exports can be considered the origin of Steel products is worth reviewing. In the chart below, the dramatic rise in global steel production experienced in the past 20 years can be attributed to China alone.

Source: International Steel Association - 2018 - Authors own chart

With over a 50% share, China is the key player in the market and as shown above is still growing at 5% p/a. In conjunction with the large production is the fact that China is also the largest exporter but mainly to its Asia pacific counterparts. The US does not even make the top 10 and China accounts for just under 2% of steel imports to the US (Source). China's balance of trade is not meaningful as they produce such large volumes internally and import from mainly Japan, that tariffs are not a threat to Vesuvius in this region.

The parties who should be concerned from the imposition of US steel tariffs are Canada, Mexico and South Korea:

Source - Global Steel Monitor - https://www.trade.gov/steel/countries/pdfs/imports-us.pdf

The EU as a collective would account for 5% and be in line with Japan and as such is an important but not massive source of US steel. The US is a net importer and as such the imposition of trade tariffs is going to have a detrimental impact on the countries who rely on the US as a market for their steel (As Turkey has found out in the past week).

How all of this impact Vesuvius is complex but in my view the spread of operations (26 manufacturing bases) across locations reduces the inherent risk in having tariffs applied to products. The ability to produce in a domestic location is the prime advantage for them having and investing in a wide reaching facilities base and developing the skills in the countries where their products are being consumed. The real risk from the incoming US sanctions would be if Vesuvius had a large presence in Canada, which luckily it does not.

As noted on the US front there are risks from losing production in South Korea, Turkey and Mexico. As the cumulative revenue of the three is less than 10% of group the risk is sizeable and in the short term it might be damaging as production cannot be shifted quickly. But as I keep coming back to, the sheer network that Vesuvius operates over should allow it to be expand operations in areas exempt from tariffs and rebuild on that lost capability over a longer time horizon.

The real risk for Vesuvius is that the trade tariffs result in economic slowdown and overall economic conditions deteriorate. As mentioned China is the real catalyst for growth and India has also been identified as (slower burning) growth market for the future. If another economic crisis occurs, then not only will the mature markets in which they operate bottom out but so will any growth potential they have. Heavy industry like Vesuvius is a play on economic growth and the confidence in emerging markets delivering on future revenues. While it is out-width my remit to know the answer to that, I do believe that while conditions remain as they are Vesuvius has built a strong base and is relentlessly focused on keeping it lean to ensure success in the coming years.

Valuation, debt & Dividend

With the above in consideration the valuation of Vesuvius shall be addressed. Being a largely cyclical stock, pricing on the expectations of future growth is challenging due. However, pricing on a DDM basis with 5% dividend growth (5-year CAGR) produces a value of £4.85, which represents a 22% decrease from today's price of £6.16. If this is pushed to 9% dividend growth in line with exceptions for FY 2018 then the valuation rises to £5.76, a 7% decrease from today's price. The price today is close to the year high of £6.50 and the stock appears to have been trading in a range between £5.50 and £6.50 for the past year. As the economic cycle is arguably near or at its peak I would be cautious about buying at current levels without a margin of safety. At levels between the £4.85 and £5.76 I would feel more comfortable about initiating a position.

One strength that Vesuvius has is its balance sheet and it net-debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.3 and debt-service coverage ratio of almost 16. In the years after the financial crash and the merger with Foseco, cutting costs and focusing on debt has been high on the agenda. As such a concerted effort has been made to lowering debt and being able to build a strong balance sheet should economic conditions change. Alongside this is a business that generates vast free cash flow, which in the event of a crash could reduce by a large percentage and they could still easily service their debts.

Finally looking at the dividend which has a chequered history and is part of the course of investing a highly cyclical industry. It has been fully cut in 2002 and 2009 due to prevailing market conditions and going forward this consideration that long-term dividend growth is important to the board but it is massively dependent on market conditions. The last dividend cut was in 2013 Vesuvius was spun out of Cookson group and the demerger came as a priority over the dividend. Over the past 5 years’ dividend growth has varied between 9% and 0.9%. When things are going well it would be within reason to expect rises in the high single digits but as shown in 2015/16 when things are not going well, anaemic growth can be expected. It will likely not become a dividend champion but if expectations of global growth are strong then it may be a solid bet to capitalise. The current yield is 2.93% and the most recent dividend raise has the interim 2018 to 6p, which represented a 9% increase. Assuming this is applied to the final dividend then a pay-out of £0.19 could be expected this year. Pay-out ratio is high however at over 80% and until they realise the growth they expect in developing markets dividend increases will remain at current levels at best.

In conclusion, Vesuvius is an interesting firm who operates in a space which is still essential to the functioning of the global economy. It is a small but focused and efficient organisation which has spread itself over all of the key steel markets in the world. The impending tariffs wars should not have a direct detrimental impact on the bottom line for the firm but it does remain exposed to the overhanging risks associated with a slowing global economy.

