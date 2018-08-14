Manchester United: Old Trafford Is The Place To Be

I have recently purchased the club’s shares and plan to hold them for a considerable amount of time and have no interest to sell them in the next 12 months.

Last week, English Premiere League kicked off with Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) beating Leicester City 2 - 1 in its first game of the new season at Old Trafford stadium. And while fans are eager to find out how Manchester United will play this season, investors have a unique chance to benefit from the club’s earnings, as Manchester United is a publically traded company. After looking at the sports management sector, I believe that Manchester United stock offers truly one of the best and most unique opportunities that are available for average investors in the club business.

Before going through its financials, it’s important to understand that there is no other football club that has its shares traded on US stock exchanges, so it’s nearly impossible to make a comparable analysis of the club, as all the other organizations are mostly private. Also, Manchester United became public only in 2012 and since that time its stock had a number of ups and downs, and only recently started to appreciate in value and currently trades at its all-time high.

In September, Manchester United will report its Q4 and full fiscal year results, so for now I have decided to look at its Q3 earnings that were reported a couple of months ago and see where the club’s major strength is and what should we expect from the upcoming report. Right now, Manchester United makes money from three different sources: commercial revenue, broadcasting revenue and matchday revenue.

The commercial revenue comes from the sponsorships, retail, merchandising and apparel licensing. In Q3, the commercial revenue was ~$86 million, up 0.3% Y/Y. Over the last couple of years, Manchester United signed a number of lucrative sponsorship deals that are going to help the club to receive vast amounts of money in the long run and create additional shareholder value along the way. The club’s biggest sponsor is Chevrolet (NYSE:GM) that in 2014 agreed to a ~$80m-a-year shirt deal to feature the logo of an American car manufacturer on the players’ jerseys. During the first nine months of the current fiscal year, Manchester United has also signed 5 new sponsorship deals, which shows that thanks to the clubs brand recognition, it will be able to boost its commercial revenues for years to come, without worrying where to find new sponsors.

As for the broadcasting and matchday revenues, they were up 26.4% and 6.1%, respectively. Right now, Manchester United is the owner of a unique asset, the Old Trafford stadium that was built back in 1910 and is also called a Theatre of Dreams due to its rich history. In the 2017/2018 football season, the stadium had the biggest attendance out of all stadiums from the English Premiere League, as nearly 1.5 million people visited during 19 home matches, with average attendance of almost 75000 people per game. Currently, the stadium is operating at peak capacity and there was news of the possible expansion, but it seems that in the next two season the stadium will not go through a serious reconstruction.

For fiscal 2018, earnings of which are going to be reported in September, Manchester United expects its total revenue to be in the range of $735 million to $748 million, with the adjusted EBITDA of $224 million to $236 million. I believe that those targets are achievable, as the latest quarter of the year has historically been the strongest period for the club. As for the fiscal year 2019, Manchester United has all the chances to continue its strong performance on the field, as during the summer the club signed three new players and the club has high chances to fight for the 2018–19 UEFA Champions League trophy, which will boost its total revenues.

In addition to the strong performance in the first nine months of the fiscal year and Q3 in particular, Manchester United also pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share. While the payout is not as good as what the other companies pay, we should remember that there is no other public club like Manchester United on the market right now, and the dividends should not be considered as a main reason to invest in the club.

Considering Manchester United’s rich history and a strong financial performance in the last few months, I believe that its stock represents a good buying opportunity in the club management sector and gives investors an ability to invest in one of the most popular sports club in the world with a history that dates back to the 19 th century. The September earnings report will show us whether the club managed to achieve its annual goals, but if the revenue will be slightly lower from the club’s target, I will still consider Manchester United as an attractive value bet for the long-term. Because of that, I have recently purchased the club’s shares and plan to hold them for a considerable amount of time and have no interest to sell them in the next 12 months.

