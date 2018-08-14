3 Stocks For A Retirement Portfolio

The chase for higher-yielding stocks has always been a source of great concern for me. The point is quite simple; there are no free lunches in finance. If a stock shows a higher yield than its peers, it’s because there is something wrong. I know, from time to time the market will be wrong and you will be the genius who found this hidden gem before everybody. But let’s be honest (just between you and me), most of the time, high yield stocks (6%+) lead to more deception than happiness. You don’t believe me? Look at all REITs for the past 3 years. You will be surprised to find out that about a third cut their dividend during this period.

However, I totally understand why income-seeking investors won’t be interested in Microsoft (MSFT) and its mediocre yield under 2%. For this reason, I pushed my research a little further and built a solid retirement portfolio following minimum requirements:

Yield must be between 4% and 6%.

The company must show dividend growth history and potential.

The portfolio must not include more than 25% in the same sector.

I’ve built a portfolio at Dividend Growth Rocks, including 20 holdings that meet those requirements and that will perform in the future. Here’s a peek under the hood with 3 of my selections.

EPR Properties (EPR) to add fun(d)

Back in May, I wrote a full analysis on EPR Properties here. At that time, the stock was starting to recuperate from macroeconomic concerns. Lots of investors were concerned with EPR and its concentration of tenants and high exposure to the entertainment business. Its top 5 tenants represented 64% of its total revenue and its 151 Megaplex. Theaters represent about 38% of its net operating income (NOI)).

Source: Ycharts

But it turns out the economy is still doing well and EPR increased its 2018 guidance not too long ago. The Company is increasing its 2018 guidance for FFO as adjusted per diluted share to a range of $5.97 to $6.07 from a range of $5.75 to $5.90. While people continue to sing the “movies are dead” song, EPR shows an occupancy rate of 100% for its 151 Megaplex Theaters.

I have picked EPR properties in my retirement portfolio mostly due to what it can offer to income-seeking investors. It’s true, the company has cut its dividend following the last financial crisis in 2009. Since then, the company is showing 8 consecutive years with a dividend increase. Over the past 5 years, EPR shows a dividend CAGR of 6.46% (including a 6% increase this year). Even better, EPR is paying a monthly dividend!

Source: Ycharts

Blackstone Group (BX) for the Connoisseurs

The next selection is showing a hectic dividend history. You will rarely find a company paying an irregular dividend and still be considered as a “retirement-friendly” stock.

Source: Ycharts

Instead of being scared by this graph, you should try to understand the engine behind the hood of this race car.

Source: BX investor presentation

Blackstone is an asset manager with nearly $440B (up +13.5% since Nov 2017) in assets under management (AUM). The company specialized in alternative assets under 4 different segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions, and Credit. Those asset types are less liquid (and sometimes more speculative) than equities or ETFs. This is why BX is paying dividend according to deals it has successfully completed quarter after quarter.

What convinced me to pick BX in the retirement portfolio is the company’s natural alignment with investors #1 goal: making money. The CEO, Steve Schwartzman, derives most of his annual income from the BX dividend. In 2017, he is reported to have made $787M in total salary where its 231.9 million Blackstone "Partnership Units” played a big role with a $2.32/share annual dividend paid.

National Health Investors (NHI) for a healthy demographic tailwind

The final company included in this article fits more of a “classic” retirement portfolio. First, we are talking about a REIT, one of retirees’ favorite sector. Second, NHI shows a highly stable business as it manages healthcare properties such as assisted living facilities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, entrance-fee communities, and medical office buildings. Third, NHI shows a stellar dividend growth history for 8 consecutive years. Considering its 5%+ yield, the company has everything an income-seeking investor is looking for.

National Health Investors has also proven its strong management abilities as the company grew its funds from operations (FFO) faster than its peers while reducing the percentage of its revenue needed for administrative costs.

source: NHI Q2 2018 presentation

The ability of efficiently raising its FFO year after year is crucial to support their dividend growth policy. The company deals with 34 operating partners and aim at continuing and growing those relationships instead of going “all-in” with a bunch of new clients. At the same time, NHI shows a great diversification as none of its partners represent over 20% of its revenue.

Final Thought

Disclosure: I do hold EPR, BX, NHI in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they’re making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it’s because it is also growing their revenues and earnings. Isn’t this the fundamental of investing – finding strong companies that will grow in the future? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out my picks at Dividend Growth Rocks.

