Estee Lauder's Play In China: Next Growth Driver In The Makeup Segment

Faced with a slowing domestic market, Estée Lauder (EL) is quick at its overseas expansion. It now heavily relies on the Chinese market for sales growth, and risks come with such dependence. Just like Chinese consumers are turning away from Starbucks (SBUX) because bubble tea tastes much better and is more affordable, Chinese consumers also face more choices in cosmetics compared to ten years ago. As the market of skin care, the predominant category for Estée Lauder's China operations, gets increasingly diversified and saturated, Estée Lauder’s next growth driver in China lies in the under-explored makeup segment.

Business Overview



So far, Estée Lauder has been quite successful at creating brand awareness and seizing market shares in Greater China. In the third quarter of FY2018, net sales in Americas grew only by 1% from the prior-year period, while in Asia/Pacific it grew by 38%, largely driven by momentum from China and Hong Kong. Operating income in the Americas in Q3 FY18 saw a year-over-year decline of 62%, while in Asia/Pacific it grew by 57%. It is foreseeable that in the near future, Greater China will continue to support Estée Lauder’s overall growth.

In Q3 FY18, the skin care segment delivered a 66% growth in operating income, while the makeup segment incurred a 38% decrease. Reasons for such gap lie in different strategies for individual brands. Skin care brands like La Mer and Clinique have been proactive in gaining shares in travel retail and China, which fueled growth for the whole segment. However, under the makeup segment, growth achieved by M.A.C in the Chinese market is completely offset by Smashbox, Too Faced and Becca’s disappointments in the U.S. due to a soft retail environment.

The Makeup Business



According to Euromonitor, in 2017 total retail sales of skincare products in China reached RMB186.7 billion with yoy growth of 10.3%. As to makeup products, the retail sales in 2017 is RMB34.4 billion, only 18% of the size of skin care products. Yet it achieved a yoy growth of 21.3%, doubling the growth rate of skin care products.

The makeup segment presents great potential for growth. For Estée Lauder in Q3 FY18, its skin care business in China achieved double-digit growth. Yet its makeup business impressively doubled. The management has been aware of the importance of makeup for future growth. According to Fabrizio Freda, President and CEO of Estée Lauder, in Q3 FY18 Earnings Call:

“So, this other thing which is happening in China, which is sustainable, is China has been for years mainly driven by skin care, and this is continuing. Actually, it's accelerating. But importantly, it's also driven by makeup and fragrance acceleration. So, our portfolio now in place in China is leveraging its scale at full, while in the past was mainly a skin care discussion. That's another big change that is here to stay.”

Growth in makeup business has a lot to do with changes in consumer behavior. According to the HKTDC survey, women in China have gradually formed the habit of wearing make-up. This is particularly true for millennials as they are deeply influenced by fashion styles from Japan, Korea and Western countries. Nowadays, more ladies like to experiment with colors on their face, and they go to Weibo for inspirations just like American young people do on Instagram.

For Chinese makeup lovers, a lot of American brands are not accessible to them within the country. Thus, they usually go to Taobao.com for “daigou”, meaning overseas professional shoppers who buy things for residents on mainland China. Smashbox and Becca are quite popular on Taobao, especially Smashbox’s matte lipsticks and Becca’s highlighters. Considering these two brands’ disappointing performance in the saturated U.S. market, it will be worth some try to open their first online stores on Tmall, the b2c retail platform operated by Alibaba Group (BABA).

Fiercer Competition



Social media campaigns have enabled Estée Lauder to reach millions of consumers in over 500 Chinese cities without the need to open physical stores there. However, that is not Estée Lauder’s privilege. Social media and online retail provide opportunities also for start-up indie brands which don't have enough capital to open brick-and-mortar stores, and for vintage brands that seek to rejuvenate themselves. For example, HEDONE FASHION SNOBS is a Chinese indie brand founded in 2015. Its recently launched eyeshadow palette called “1986 Journey to the West Sands” has been bought by over 30 thousand people on Tmall, 30 times the online sales of “Mischief Minx” palette launched by M.A.C this summer.

Millennials are less loyal to one specific brand. They would not buy a M.A.C lipstick just because it’s M.A.C. They would buy one only because it has good quality and a reasonable price. Currently, Estée Lauder has a gross profit margin high as 23% in the Asia/Pacific market, while in the Americas market the margin is only 2.7%. However, as the competition in China gradually intensifies in the future, it will be very challenging for Estée Lauder to grow its market share and maintain as high a margin at the same time.

Conclusion

The Chinese market has rewarded Estée Lauder with significant growth. To further capitalize on the giant market, it is time for Estée Lauder to find diversified value drivers besides the traditional skin care business. As time goes on, competition will also intensify in China, which could have a negative impact on Estée Lauder’s current high margins in Asia Pacific.

