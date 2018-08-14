Tesla: Um, What About Q3?

To go private or not to go private? That is the question for Tesla (TSLA), and it could also be the title for this week's episode of the soap opera "As the Tesla turns". However, I'm not here today to discuss what may or may not happen in the coming months. Rather, I'm wondering how the actual business is doing at present, as it seems Elon Musk's grand plan could all be a giant distraction to hide more failures.

This week marks halfway through Q3 for those that haven't looked at a calendar lately. There are high hopes in the back half of the year in terms of deliveries, profits, and cash flow. In a previous article discussing the current Tesla situation I provided some July sales estimates that were not very good. Unfortunately, as the table below shows, the situation really hasn't improved since that update.

(Source: teslastats.no, TMC Europe tracker, InsideEVs monthly scorecard. *Norway MTD is through first 13 days of August for respective year.)

As of Monday, Tesla had a total of 81 registrations in Norway for the Model S and X during Q3, compared to 210 as of that date last year. This is one of the company's most important markets, so if the trend continues, Tesla is in trouble. As a reminder, Norway had a huge finish in 2017, with monthly registrations for 2,005, 295, 998, and 2,462 from September through December respectively. With management guiding to second half deliveries of the S/X to be up this year over last overall, more declines in Norway would put a significant dent in that effort.

Part of the above declines outside the US may be due to the Jaguar I-Pace finally starting to get to consumers. There were an estimated 223 registrations in July, bringing the year to date total to 418, and UK customers will start to receive some batches this month. As the I-Pace spreads to more European markets and eventually to the US, it will be interesting to see how Model X sales fare for Tesla. We're also only a month away from the unveiling of Audi's e-tron, another competitor that will have more access to US tax credits.

I'm curious to see how the S/X do in the US during the remainder of 2018 as the Federal EV tax credit winds down in 2019. Currently, the design page for the Model S, as well as the X, shows an estimated "September" delivery for the East Coast of the US. Usually by now, deliveries would have been set for either the next quarter or perhaps "late September", implying that demand isn't exactly off the charts. Is the Model 3 starting to cannibalize US sales of the S perhaps? Tesla may also have significant sales issues in China thanks to a major price raise due to tariffs, as well as the recent surge in the US dollar against the Yuan seen below.

(Source: cnbc.com)

On the other hand, most eyes will be on Tesla's Model 3 and the continued production ramp. Competition is starting to increase, with Hyundai starting to export the Kona EV in a meaningful fashion, and claiming to have over 20,000 reservations for the new vehicle. The Kona is beating the Model 3 to market in several countries, which could result in Model 3 deposit cancellations.

Tesla has guided to production of 50,000 to 55,000 units of the Model 3 this quarter, and VIN registrations so far back that up. My personal VIN model as of Monday puts Tesla just above the top end of the range by about two days worth of production. Quarter to date as of Monday, the Bloomberg Model 3 tracker implied about 54,000 units for the period, but by using the current rate the number was almost 66,000. Of course, with a holiday still to go this period and perhaps some factory downtime, we'll see where things end up. Don't forget towards the back half of May, Q2 production based on VINs appeared to be in the low to mid 30,000s, and Tesla finished quite a bit under that.

So with all eyes on whether or not Tesla will be going private, I'm focused on how the company is actually doing during Q3. Delivery estimates for July weren't very good, and Norway's August isn't faring much better. China is a huge wildcard thanks to tariffs and currency issues. While Model 3 VIN registrations are high so far for the period, we don't know how production is doing. Also, InsideEvs' July Model 3 delivery estimate wasn't great, and there remain questions about quality with bumpers falling off in rain seen below. Investors and the media continue to spend tons of time on Elon Musk's tweets and the go-private situation, but how about discussing whether Q3 is shaping up to be the tremendous quarter Tesla said it would be?

(Source: electrek article, seen here)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.