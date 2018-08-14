The company's stock has roughly quadrupled since 2013, but given the positive developments and incredible momentum surrounding Microsoft, shares are likely to go substantially higher.

Microsoft: Firing On All Cylinders

Microsoft (MSFT) has performed extremely well in recent years. Following years of stagnation Microsoft’s stock took off in 2013, and hasn’t looked back since. The company’s shares have roughly quadrupled over the past 5 years, but given the positive developments surrounding Microsoft, its stock is still likely to go substantially higher from here.

Microsoft has essentially transformed itself in recent years. It is no longer the sluggish and stagnant giant it once was. Microsoft has become exciting again, it has substantially and successfully diversified its business, has reinvigorated growth, has created extraordinary value for shareholders coupled with one of the most valuable and influential brands in the world, and has become a notable leader in the technology segment once again.

Earnings: Better Than Expected

Microsoft reported fiscal year 2018 Q4 earnings several weeks ago and the results were significantly better than expected.

EPS came in at $1.13, better than the $1.08 expected by analysts.

YoY EPS increased by 15% from $0.98 in Q4 2017.

Revenue also beat targets coming in at $30.09 billion vs estimates of $29.21 billion.

YoY revenues increased by roughly 22% from $24.7 in Q4 2017.

Revenue guidance for Q1 2019 came in higher than anticipated, $27.35-28.05 billion vs expected $27.38 billion.

Microsoft’s Azure cloud segment yielded an estimated $2.05 billion in revenues, with growth of over 80% YoY.

Total cloud operations brought in $9.6 billion in revenues vs estimates of $9.09 billion, 23% YoY increase.

Personal computing segment delivered $10.8 billion in revenues, above the $10.41 billion estimates, up 17% YoY.

The productivity and business processes segment delivered $9.67 billion in revenues, a 13% YoY increase.

LinkedIn revenues came in at $1.46 billion, 37% YoY increase.

Gaming revenues rose by 39% YoY to $2.29 billion.

Microsoft's Revenues by Quarter

Microsoft is a cash generating powerhouse, and we can see that most of its segments surpassed expectations and grew substantially YoY. Also, Microsoft has become an extremely well diversified technology company, with substantial operations in software, cloud, hardware, gaming, social media, search, and many other segments. Essentially Microsoft is firing on all cylinders, and given its remarkable momentum it is very likely that the company’s revenue, and earnings growth will continue higher along with the company’s stock price.

Significant Growth Likely to Continue

Microsoft has managed to transform itself into a growth company again in recent years. The company grew YoY revenues by an impressive 15% in fiscal year 2018. Moreover, consensus estimates call for revenue growth to continue to climb. In fiscal year 2019, Microsoft is projected to bring in about $123 billion in revenues (12% YoY growth), and next year the company is likely to deliver over $135 billion in sales. This is compared to the roughly $87 billion the company brought in in 2014. This represents roughly a 55% revenue increase in just a few years, substantial for a mega cap company like Microsoft.

Financial Highlights

Income statement

Segment Results

Microsoft’s PC segment has been of a somewhat low growth story lately, so the company has wisely concentrated on its Intelligent Cloud IC division, and its Productivity, and Businesses Processes PBP segment. Microsoft’s PBP segment has grown by 40% since 2016, and the company’s IC division has increased revenues by 29% in the last 2 years. The two segments now account for roughly 62% of total Microsoft revenue vs just 55% in 2016.

Microsoft's Revenues by Segment

Global Market Share Held by Operating Systems for Desktop PCs

Microsoft's operating platform remains incredibly dominant around the world.

Profitability and Value Creation

Microsoft is a massively profitable enterprise. In fiscal year 2018 the company delivered $72 billion in gross profit and had a gross profit margin of roughly 65%. In addition, the company’s operating income came in at $35 billion, (operating margin roughly 32%). The company only reported about $16.5 billion in net income for the year, but excluding one time, largely tax related charges Microsoft’s net income for the year would have come in at over $30 billion or nearly $4 a share in fiscal 2018.

Also, Microsoft has a distinct propensity for beating analysts’ earnings expectations. In fact, the company has surpassed analysts’’ estimates by an average of about 12% in each of the last four quarters. This strongly suggest that Microsoft could continue to outperform analysts’ expectations in 2019 and beyond. Therefore, the company’s earnings are likely to come in towards the top end of the consensus estimate range in the future.

This year, in fiscal 2019 Microsoft is expected to earn $4.28. However, higher-end consensus estimates point to a slightly higher figure, $4.59, and given Microsoft’s tendency to beat EPS forecasts the company is likely to report EPS closer to the $4.59 number this year. Next year, Microsoft is projected to deliver $4.91, however, if we apply a 12% increase to the estimated figure, in line with recent outperformance we arrive at a likely $5.50 EPS number for fiscal year 2020, (still lower than top-end $5.76 analysts’ forecasts).

$5.50 EPS in fiscal 2020 suggests Microsoft is currently trading at around 19.6 times forward earnings. This is relatively inexpensive for a dominant industry leading company growing YoY revenues double digits. In addition, $4.91 to $5.50 illustrates a YoY EPS growth rate of roughly 20%, and if we implement the 19.6 times 2020 valuation, we arrive at a PEG ratio of about 0.98 for Microsoft, also relatively inexpensive for a company in Microsoft’s position.

Smart Acquisition Strategy

Microsoft’s substantial growth has a lot to do with the company’s numerous acquisitions made over the years. Moreover, Microsoft has made very smart acquisitions that have added substantial value to its businesses. The company has purchased numerous businesses in various segments, but perhaps most notably the company acquired Skype for $8.5 billion in 2011, and LinkedIn for $26.2 billion in 2016.

Microsoft's Top Acquisitions

In 2011 when Skype was purchased, the platform had about 760 million users worldwide. Now the platform has roughly double that number, an estimated 1.43 billion worldwide users. With this many worldwide users and with growth projected to continue going forward Skype is likely worth at least three times what it was when Microsoft paid $8.5 billion for it. Skype would likely be valued at $25 billion, possibly even more right now. Also, LinkedIn, with over 500 million users worldwide is likely worth much more than what the company paid for the social media giant in 2016. If LinkedIn was a separate company right now it would likely be valued at $50 billion or more right now.

Skype Worldwide Users

Microsoft has made numerous lucrative purchases in gaming, cloud, social media, and many other segments. Smart acquisitions are a primary reason why the company has realized such phenomenal growth and is such a well-diversified juggernaut right now. Moreover, Microsoft continues to acquire new companies. In fact, just this year, Microsoft has already acquired 10 companies, which is 2 more than it purchased throughout all of 2017. Microsoft’s shopping spree is likely to continue going forward, and it is likely to continue to fuel growth and create further value for investors.

Amazing Brand

Microsoft has become “cool” again, a factor that seemed to allude the company for many years. With the company’s numerous acquisitions, and diversification into many businesses Microsoft has seen a substantial reinvigoration of its brand. The company now has a brand value estimated at an astounding $200 billion, behind only Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN).

Microsoft's Brand Value Growth

Rotation in Leadership

Microsoft is also becoming an apparent market leader once again. The company has had a relatively big market cap for decades. However, Microsoft’s market cap is now approaching a trillion dollars, making it the 4thlargest company in the world by market cap, and investors are increasingly looking to Microsoft for leadership once again. There is even a new acronym for tech leadership floating around, MAGA, instead of FANG, and yes, the first stock in MAGA is Microsoft. Rotation into the more stable tech giants like Microsoft is likely to continue and should impact the company’s stock very favorably going forward.

Microsoft has substantially outperformed Google, Apple, and Facebook (FB) over the past 3 and 5 years.

Over the past year Microsoft has outperformed all the MAGA FANGs except Netflix (NFLX), and Amazon (AMZN). However, Microsoft is far more stable, and is priced substantially cheaper than the extreme high flyers. Microsoft may be the top MAGA FANG to own going forward for its stability, relatively cheap valuation, moderate growth, and substantial momentum.

The Bottom Line

Microsoft has performed extremely well for a mega cap stock in recent years, appreciating by approximately 330% over the last 5 years. Smart acquisitions and operational improvements have enabled the company to substantially diversify and grow its businesses segments. Microsoft is now a dominant player across a wide range of industries, including software, cloud, hardware, gaming, social media, search, and many others. Moreover, the incredible momentum behind the company’s revenue and EPS growth should continue, and the company is very likely to continue to surpass analysts’ forecasts going forward.

Microsoft is illustrating signs of a growth company once again, but despite growing YoY revenues by 15% this year (and double digit growth projected to continue), the company is still trading at only around 20 times fiscal year 2020’s earnings. In addition, Microsoft’s PEG ratio relative to 2020 estimates is likely below a 1 right now, making the company’s stock still look very attractive. Ultimately, robust growth, a relatively inexpensive valuation, continued smart acquisitions, rotation into high quality/stable tech names, and other constructive factors should continue to drive Microsoft’s shares higher going forward.

