AMD: Up Almost 80% Since I Made It My Top Tech Pick And That's Just The Beginning

I believe that AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), one of the largest chip manufacturers on the world, is fundamentally undervalued. As we will see in this article, the company’s increased competitiveness with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in markets experiencing rapid growth, combined with increasing retail growth and the company’s strong financial improvements means that the company still has significant room for growth.

On January 2, 2018, I wrote an article titled “AMD - Top Tech Pick For 2018”. At the time, AMD’s stock price was just under $11 per share. My thesis, discussed in this article, focuses on AMD's new generation products being as capable as Intel and Nvidia. Thanks to a strong year, in just over 8 months, AMD’s stock price has gone up almost 80%.

AMD And Intel Competitiveness

Intel and Nvidia have a combined market cap of almost $400 billion compared to AMD’s market cap of less than $20 billion. That leaves a lot of room for AMD to grow and capture market share. More so, due to stumbles by both companies, despite their size, it’ll take them many months to get back onto equal footing with AMD.

That’s perfect because months of domination will give AMD the capital it needs to go back to being regularly competitive with these other giants.

Looking at the processor space, AMD recently announced its new record breaking 2nd generation Desktop Threadripper processors, with initial availability in less than a week.

On the high-end desktop processor space, these processors blow Intel out of the water. Here are Intel’s competitors.

Model Cores/ Threads Boost/Base Frequency L3(MB) TDP(Watts) PCIe Gen 3.0 Lanes SEP(USD) I9-7980XE Extreme Edition 18/36 4.2/2.6 24.75 MB 165W 44 $1800 I9-7960X 16/32 4.2/2.8 22 MB 165W 44 $1300 I9-7940X 14/28 4.3/3.1 19.25 MB 165W 44 $900 I9-7920X 12/24 4.3/2.9 16 MB 140W 44 $800

AMD’s high-end desktop offering effectively wins outright. Despite AMD’s 4 pricing tiers being lower than or matching Intel, Intel doesn’t even have a processor that can compete with AMD’s top two options. In fact, the only place where Intel is competitive is in power consumption for its top-end processors, not surprising given that they have half as many cores.

There are some important distinctions to take into account though. First, Intel released this last round of Desktop processors in late 2017. There’s a rumor that Intel will have a new generation of processors arriving at year-end, a so-called “Coffee Lake refresh.” However, this is a refresh of Intel’s existing architecture, rather than brand new processors. As a result, the performance gains won't be what typically comes with fresh architecture.

More so, according to tech news source hothardware, this refresh is expected to be for Intel’s 8 and 6 core processors, meaning these aren’t processors that will compete head to head with AMD’s top end.

AMD vs. Ryzen Desktop Processor Lineups

Looking at the rest of both company’s processor lineup, we see that AMD and Intel are both much more competitive here. In fact, it’s here that Intel’s new 8 core processor will compete with AMD’s top end. However, given that Intel’s current top end with 6 cores is $360. That means it’s highly possible the 8 core will be even more expensive. At $400, that means it’ll be 20% more than AMD’s offering.

On top of that, unlike the high-end desktop range, AMD directly matches Intel on power usage. That means that both processors are competitive. Given that AMD’s last competitive processor was the “Bulldozer” range from 2011, AMD’s newfound competitiveness means the company will be able to eat up market share. AMD’s desktop processor market share has gone from 8% 4Q 2016 to 12% 4Q 2017.

That is a 50% increase in market share. We have seen above that AMD edges out Intel in overall processor offerings. However, assuming AMD moves to only a 36% market share, still some distance from a 50-50 match, AMD’s desktop processor revenue will triple.

Phoronix EPYC vs. Xeon

Moving onto server processors, AMD continues to be much more competitive than it was previously. This test shows AMD vs. Intel’s server processors in a wide variety of test situations. We can see there are some situations AMD is well ahead and there are some situations where Intel is way ahead. Overall, it does seem like Intel ends up having a slight lead here.

AMD vs. Xeon Server Performance - Next Platform

Looking at the overall performance, we can see that setting AMD EPYC 7601 (its top end offering) to a relative performance of 1, 25 Intel Xeon Platinum 8160 processors have 38% better performance, with 25 Intel Xeon Platinum 8180 have 53% better performance. At the top end, Intel still dominates servers. Here, Intel’s AMD EPYC and the Platinum 8160 are equally priced.

However, even Intel’s CEO believes they will lose server market share to AMD. Intel has been forced to delay its 10nm processors once again, which will hurt its competitiveness with AMD, as AMD releases new 7nm cards. In fact, AMD currently has a 1% market share, and Intel's CEO wants to keep that to less than 20%. That shows AMD's growth potential.

However, AMD's real brilliant move is that while AMD’s server offerings might be slower, they have room for 128 PCIE lanes (8 full bandwidth graphic cards) compared to just 48 PCIE lanes for Intel (3 full bandwidth graphic cards).

Graphic cards are currently becoming much more important in supercomputing. From a few years ago, where almost no supercomputers had graphics cards, they are now becoming commonplace. In the most recent Top 500 supercomputer rankings, 56% of the performance increases came from Nvidia’s Tesla GPUs being added. That means server processors are less used for computing and more for supporting graphics cards.

Being able to support twice as many graphics cards as Intel means big things for AMD. AMD is forecasting a mid single-digit market share from 1% currently in the supercomputer markets, something that could lead to a 5x revenue share in a rapidly growing market.

There’s a theme in these markets with AMD’s new offerings. In these markets, I don’t see AMD’s market share and earnings going up by 10 or 20%. They’re likely to go up hundreds of percentage points. For a company whose last quarter EPS of $0.11 annualized gives it a current P/E of 40, less than Nvidia’s current P/E and just over 3 times Intel’s, that could mean significant stock price gains for AMD.

AMD And Nvidia Competitiveness

Now that we’ve seen that AMD is competitive with Intel, let’s look at the company’s newfound competitiveness with Nvidia in the rapidly growing graphics card market.

AMD Radeon Momentum - AMD Investor Presentation

AMD’s Radeon processors are in 400+ million PCs and Consoles with “Vega” graphics card shipments up 1000% compared to the last generation. That massive growth shows how AMD Radeon is directly capturing market share from its rivals.

Intel vs. Nvidia Market Share - 3dcenter

This market share comparison chart of AMD vs. Nvidia provides a better image. There was a long time up until the early-2010s AMD was below but fairly competitive with Nvidia. However, Nvidia’s latest efficient GPUs hurt that. Despite that, AMD has become more efficient lately, and while it still can’t match Nvidia, it is recapturing market share.

Most importantly, someone who has built desktops can tell you that there tends to be less issues when you use components from the same company. As a result, the growth of AMD processors will support the growth of AMD graphics cards. AMD also continues to beat Nvidia for the most stable drivers (how stable the cards are). That’ll support continued adoption.

AMD 7nm Vega - AMD Investor Presentation

Plus, later this year, AMD plans to launch the Radeon Instinct, the world’s first 7 nm GPU. Smaller architecture tends to be associated with increased efficiency, so it’s likely that AMD will become more competitive of power consumption and capabilities as a result of this launch. More so, this launch is aimed towards the server markets, which will become increasingly lucrative as AI grows.

One last thing to add on the graphics front. Intel normally includes Intel graphics with its processors. However, it has recently announced a new partnership to include AMD mobile graphics. Maybe they're worried that Nvidia is too big as its market cap has crossed $100 billion, a the enemy of my enemy is my friend scenario. Either way, I don't know how it'll play out, but it's exciting for AMD.

AMD Increasing Retail Growth

Lastly, in terms of growing markets, is AMD’s strong retail growth.

AMD Retail Positioning - AMD Investor Presentation

AMD has managed to gain access to premium consumer and local retail companies. One of the most impressive accomplishments is that AMD has become the main graphics card company for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) laptops, likely because they were able to offer a better deal to Apple. That accomplishment means free branding for AMD.

That branding that comes with it's impressive. More so AMD products are also appearing in ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo products, the largest companies in the world. These are some of the largest laptop and desktop companies in the world, and shows AMD’s dominant and improving market position in retail growth. This helps to support AMD as an investment and its growth potential.

AMD's Strong Financial Improvements

Overall, we’ve discussed AMD’s competitiveness vs. both Intel and Nvidia along with its impressive retail growth. Now let’s translate this into the financials that will help AMD’s stock price to grow going forward.

AMD Y/Y Growth - AMD Investor Presentation

As we can see, AMD has done a great job of execution. That strength has allowed the company’s revenue and gross margin to both increase hand in hand. The company’s revenue has increased by almost 35% since 2015 while the company’s gross margin has increased by 6%. More importantly, these financials will continue to grow.

As a result of these decisions, AMD has managed to grow its earnings per share from -$0.54 in 2015 to $0.17 in 2017. In 2Q 2018, the company reported GAAP earnings of $0.11 per share with Non-GAAP earnings of $0.14 per share. That annualizes to earnings of $0.44 per share GAAP, which compared to a share price of almost $20 means a P/E of ~45. Not bad for a company growing rapidly.

Nasdaq AMD Earnings Forecasts - Nasdaq

In fact, looking at the consensus earnings forecast for AMD, by year-end 2020, just over 2 years from now, the Consensus EPS forecast will be $0.74/share. This alone will give AMD a P/E ratio of just under 26. Compared to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) P/E ratio of just under 25, that means the company will reach the market P/E ratio in just over 2 years.

More importantly, at that point, the company will still be growing at double digits. However, how close the company is to a fair valuation, shows the company’s potential going forward.

AMD Revenue/Margin Trends - AMD Investor Presentation

This picture should provide a better image of the growth of the company’s revenue and gross margins. The company’s revenue is up 53% year over year and the company’s margins are up 3% year over year. If that continues for another year, the company’s P/E will reach the market average in 2020.

If it continues for a year after that, the company’s stock will have to double to stay at the market P/E.

Now, past the consensus, I’m the first to say we don’t know how long this will continue. However, the nature of the chip business is every time AMD grows, it increases its chances of growing even further in the future. The chip business is very R&D intensive and AMD has taken this long to become competitive again because of the capex required.

The longer AMD can earn, the more income it can have, and the more capex it can dedicate towards maintaining its position.

AMD Long-Term Financial Model - AMD Investor Presentation

This shows the long-term financial model for AMD. Long term the company anticipates double-digit revenue growth at a 40-44% margin, well above the margin the company has now. That margin expansion means profits will expand very quickly from current levels, something that will lead to rapid immediate share price growth.

On top of this, the company will have OPEX of 26-30%, fairly low OPEX margins leading to EPS of >$0.75 that will continue going forward. Looking at analyst predictions, this should be accomplished in 2 years.

So you invest in AMD and here’s what you get.

A company in 2 years with a P/E ratio at the market average, growing at double digits while expanding margins. That is rapid and significant growth that could lead to significant growth in stock price.

AMD Capital Structure - AMD Investor Presentation

Lastly, from a capital structure, AMD will continue to keep cash at >$1 billion annually, with any extras allocated to reduce debt. That debt reduction, the company currently has $1.4 billion of it, down by almost $1 billion in 2 years. That debt currently costs the company almost $100 million in annual interest expenses.

At $0.75 EPS, AMD paying off its debt will increase its EPS by $0.10 and help margins to remain strong. This shows AMD’s strength and potential going forward along with its incredibly strong financial portfolio.

Conclusion

AMD had a rough start to the decade. The company, challenged by new strong products from Intel and Nvidia watched its stock price peak at late-2015 at less than $3 per share. Since then, the company has already been an 8 bagger, including the 80% gain since I last recommended it, some impressive growth for my Top Tech Pick.

Despite this, I think there is additional growth to be had. AMD is undervalued and has significant growth potential going forward. The company is simultaneously cutting costs, capturing market share, improving margins, all leading to rapid growth in profit. It’s like the perfect storm and it helps to highlight why this is just the beginning for AMD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, NVDA, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.