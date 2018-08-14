Eco-Stim Energy Solutions' (ESES) CEO Chris Boswell on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESES) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Chris Arntzen – General Counsel

Chris Boswell – President and Chief Executive Officer

Barry Ekstrand – Chief Operating Officer

Alexander Nickolatos – Chief Financial Officer

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Mr. Chris Arntzen, General Counsel for EcoStim Energy Solutions. Thank you. You may begin.

Chris Arntzen

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining us today to review Eco-Stim’s second quarter 2018 financial and operational results which were released earlier this morning. With us today is Chris Boswell, Barry Ekstrand and Alexander Nickolatos.

There will be a replay of today's call and it will be available by phone through August 31, 2018 and the access information for the replay is included in today's press release.

With that I'd like to turn the call over to Chris Boswell, Co-Founder and CEO of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Chris Boswell

Thank you, Chris, and I want to welcome everyone to our second quarter 2018 financial results call. This was a tough quarter for the company despite several positive steps forward for our business. As we have communicated on our last conference call, our expectation coming into the quarter was to put two fleets to work in the mid-con region. We also expected with both fleets operating in normal utilization rates, the company would generate positive cash flow for the first time since we started the U.S. operation in May 2017.

Unfortunately as we began to rollout our two spreads, we experienced lower operational performance and a weakening spot market. At the same time, our primary customer in the U.S. market notified as that they were expected to increase their monthly workload as they have moved to multi well pads and increase the use of zipper manifolds and their completion process.

We saw this as an opportunity to increase efficiencies for our primary customer through the deployment of additional equipment in personnel resources. It’s with this backdrop that we decided to combine the two fleets and focus on driving a high-level of efficiency for our primary customer in order to drive profitability. Following this decision in late May, we saw fairly substantial increase in both efficiency and profitability as you can see on Slide 2 of the webcast.

In fact the gross margin for the U.S. business in Q2 was $2.4 million – the gross margin loss for Q2 was $2.4 million and approximately 95% of that loss was incurred in April and May before we combine the two fleets and began the process of adjusting our cost levels. We have strong revenues in July and would expect that effort to move the U.S. business in deposited gross margin territory for the first time, certainly far better than the margins we saw during the first half of last year – or first half of this year. We should see continued improvement as we lower our cost levels week by week.

Moving to Argentina, in the second quarter, the company generated positive gross margins of about $100,000 for the quarter. The first time the company has generated positive margins of $215,000. We were able to earn positive gross margins as we are not only providing Calfrac and coiled tubing services and no longer providing the third party bundled services which hurt us last year. Our transition agreement with our primary customer has been extended at the end of the year.

While the work program under the extension is being provided to us on a month to month basis, we do believe there is sufficient work in that country to keep the fleet utilized at the current levels for the balance of the year. In order to maximize shareholder value around the Argentina business, we have retained an Investment Bank to explore our strategic options. The effort could involve the sale or partial sale of that business. We expect the process underway to conclude in Q3 or early Q4 and we will report back once there is more clarity on the best path forward.

Fundamentally, the Argentina market is growing currently short of equipment needed to handle all the horizontal completions underway and this gap is only expected to increase in 2019 and beyond. We think our business is a perfect fit for a large organization looking to participate in one of the only successful shale developments outside of North America. Our Argentina unit is equipped with relatively new equipment, low hours and highly regarded and lien operations and maintenance crews.

With that I'm going to turn it over to Barry Ekstrand to make a few additional comments about our operation, but we’ll return to make a few closing comments.

Barry Ekstrand

Thank you, Chris. I'm proud to report that we've steadily improved our operating performance for the U.S. super-fleet [indiscernible] on June 1st. As you can see on Slide 3 of the webcast, we get a new record for stages pumped in June with 130, which represents an increase in efficiency of over 30% compared to our previous higher [ph]. This was accomplished by the super fleet after leveraging additional equipment, strengthened processes and additional experienced personnel to enable a plug-and-play maintenance approach where most of the maintenance has done on our site but offline.

We also set a new record for fleet revenue in July of $6.4 million with another 107 larger stages. We believe that super fleet concept will continue to drive efficiency and productivity improvements as we go forward. During the quarter, we also deployed our first pump down crew utilizing our spare turbine pumping units. We are actively marketing the units and believe the multi-fuel options of the turbines will be attractive to cost focused customers.

And with that I’ll turn it over to Alexander to review the financial results.

Alexander Nickolatos

Thank you, Barry. Good morning. $18.2 million of revenue during Q2 included $3.2 million or 18% from our Argentina operation and $15 million or 82% from our U.S. business. For the prior quarter, the breakdown was 28% in Argentina and 72% in the U.S. The monthly development of our U.S. business is reflected on Page 4 of the webcast. Our gross margin loss in the second quarter was $2.3 million and can be broken down as follows.

$100,000 positive gross margin in Argentina, $2.4 million loss in the U.S. Approximately 95% of the loss was generated prior to the transition to the super fleet concept. Our SG&A expenses were $3.4 million in the second quarter of that included $0.4 million in special chargers and $0.7 million in non-cash stock compensation charges. This compares to $2.5 million in the first quarter, which included $0.65 million in non-cash stock compensation charges.

A consolidated business inclusive of Argentina had an adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.2 million in Q2, a $2 million improvement over the adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.2 million reported in Q1. With the improving probability of both the U.S. fleet and the Argentina fleet combined with our efforts to reduce SG&A expenses, the business should move toward positive adjusted EBITDA in the second half of 2018.

Lastly, we are actively pursuing the sale of certain non-core equipment, which depending on the units sold have a value between $1.5 million and $3 million.

With that I will now hand it back over to Chris for closing comments.

Chris Arntzen

Thanks, Alex. As we stated in our press release, we're working hard to maximize shareholder value and take advantage of the significant hard asset value of our businesses, our high-quality workforce and the recent improvements in our operational performance. We have over 100,000 horsepower of equipment ready to work in the U.S. and another 25,000 horsepower in Argentina. Our U.S. pumping capacity includes 27,000 horsepower of differentiated technology from our natural gas turbines that should be really attractive to operators given the cost difference between diesel and natural gas today.

In addition, we have a beachhead in Argentina with an excellent reputation to lean organization and equipment with very low hours, which stood at significant value in Argentina and we've initiated a process to consider strategic alternatives for that business. Lastly, we’ve hired Johnson Rice in the U.S. in order to provide advice on ways to increase shareholder value. As you can imagine, we’re limited on what we can say on both fronts at this time, but we will report back as things develop.

And with that we will open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Chris Boswell

All right, very good. Well, thanks everyone for joining. It’s been a growth period for us in revenues and however we’re very much focused on the bottom line and generating cash flow. We've gone from $8.5 million in revenue in 2016 to $44 million in 2017. And based on the June run rate, we will be projecting out to over $75 million for the year in 2018 and now that we're focused on in the super fleet in the U.S. and the Argentina unit as is we expect the probability to improve. Hopefully, if anybody has any questions that didn’t get asked on here, which obviously were none, we’ll be in our offices and available to answer your questions all day. So, thank you.

