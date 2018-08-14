Box Vs. Dropbox: Valuations Vs. Size - Which Is Better?

As the hype settles, a convergence in multiples is likely to make Box the better investment pick.

This has led to Dropbox trading at much higher valuation (and almost frothy) multiples.

Dropbox has a larger user base, much higher ARPU, and thus better profitability.

Box appears to have the better technology and COGS structure.

While both companies offer compelling investment propositions, Dropbox (DBX) scores on size and profitability. Box (BOX), on the other hand, is much better priced, making it a relatively better investment bet.

Technology

Both companies are leaders in the 'Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Collaboration Platforms', with BOX leading the entire market and DBX coming in as a distant second.

Source: Gartner

Additionally, both companies have a massive focus on data science - BOX for enhancing customer stickiness and DBX for improving sales productivity.

Key Customers

While BOX counts government and law enforcement related organizations (including DARPA) as its key customers, DBX has a presence in over 50% of the Fortune 500 companies with a recent win with the German Central Bank. Both companies seem pretty evenly balanced on this metric.

Geographies

Both companies consider Japan, Germany, and Australia as important markets. While BOX is additionally focused on Canada and South America, DBX sees Western Europe as a key market. Another metric, which is fairly balanced across both companies.

Volumes

While the registered user volumes are much higher, the business is driven by paying users.

Source: BOX and DBX Financial Models

While DBX has had a lead in the number of paying users, the margin of this lead is likely to increase. This can be attributed to multiple factors:

DBX believes that it has already reached out to most (total user base of 500 million) of the knowledge workers/addressable audience and thus has now aimed the company's focus on converting the free users to paying ones. The ARPUs for DBX has been quite stable, again allowing the company to grow the base of the revenues. DBX's self-serve selling process provides it with enough leads (300 million high-value targets) to choose from.

In comparison, BOX has a total user base of 60 odd million.

ARPU

Not much of a comparison here, too.

Source: BOX and DBX Financial Models

DBX has the clear lead with an ARPU of almost 2x that of BOX's.

Revenue

The stark contrast in volume and APRU is reflected in revenue, with DBX reporting revenue which is more than twice of BOX's.

Source: BOX and DBX Financial Models

While the BOX management expects to hit $1 billion in revenues in F2021 (another couple of years to go), DBX had already crossed $1 billion in F2017 (even before getting listed).

Gross Margin

This is an interesting one.

Source: BOX and DBX Financial Models

In the content management space, COGS is majorly a fixed cost. While DBX's ARPU is twice that of BOX's ARPU and the gross margins are practically the same, DBX's unit fixed cost per user appears to be much higher than that of BOX's! Also noteworthy is the fact that while DBX's ARPUs are likely to tread marginally higher, BOX's APRUs are likely to remain under pressure.

Furthermore, DBX is running out of levers to reduce the costs further, given the management expectation of long-term gross margins around 76% to 78%.

In summary, despite gross margins at the same level, BOX's COGS composition appears to be much better than DBX's.

R&D

DBX's focus on R&D seems to be much higher than BOX's.

Source: BOX and DBX Financial Models

The higher R&D has contributed to higher ARPUs for DBX.

S&M

There seems to be daylight between the numbers of the two companies.

Source: BOX and DBX Financial Models

While DBX has one of the lowest S&M expense in the SAAS world, BOX's S&M expense is possibly at the higher end of the spectrum. DBX runs analytics on its large user base and targets them with relevant marketing prompts. The promising cohorts of large paid users are assigned a dedicated sales rep to grow the business further. On the other hand, BOX has a fairly traditional way of selling enterprise class software.

Operating Margins

While DBX had achieved operational profitability before its listing in early 2018, BOX is yet to hit green.

Source: BOX and DBX Financial Models

Higher S&M expenses for BOX are a major contributor to BOX's lower operating margin.

Free Cash Flows

Another one in the bag for DBX!

Source: BOX and DBX Financial Models

Since FCF is reflective of the underlying profitability, DBX again has the upper hand.

Valuations

Both companies report a loss at the GAAP level, with BOX also reporting a loss at the non-GAAP level. Thus, instead of the P/E multiple, the following multiples may provide a better sense of valuations.

Source: BOX and DBX Financial Models

Source: BOX and DBX Financial Models

At both multiples, DBX looks in the overvalued territory. P/S of 9x is much above the SAAS average of 7x, and these companies are not even pureplay SAAS. DBX's EV/user is almost 3x that of BOX - in context of DBX's retention rates unknown and ARPU twice that of BOX, EV/user is again much higher.

Conclusion

While DBX's size has allowed it a valuation premium to BOX, BOX's operational losses and relatively smaller size have kept a lid on valuations. As the industry matures (read consolidates), the multiples for DBX and BOX are likely to converge, making BOX a relatively better investment pick.

Notes:

All numbers are sourced from the financial models for BOX and DBX The financial year for BOX ends on 31 Jan. and for DBX on 31 Dec. Unless explicitly stated, all forecasts used are for the base cases All margins discussed are on a non-GAAP basis, unless explicitly stated More details on individual companies can be found here and here

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.