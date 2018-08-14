Covering Our WisdomTree Short Call

Investors who followed our sell recommendation of WETF at $10.85 have realized a 25% return in just over ninety days.

We are redirecting our resources to uncover more potentially attractive return situations.

August 14, 2018

Price (as of close on August 13, 2018): $8.10

Rating: Buy/cover

12-Month Target Price: $8.00

Company Description

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) operates as an ETF sponsor and asset manager. The company offers Equity ETFs, International Hedged Equity ETFs, Currency ETFs, Commodities ETFs and Fixed Income ETFs. It is the ninth largest ETF sponsor globally with AUM of ~$65 billion.

WisdomTree Investments

With our near-term objective of $8 realized, we elect to close out our sell call and redirect our resources to higher return opportunities. Locking in a 25% return in approximately ninety days.

52-Week Range $8.14 – 13.41 Total Debt (million) $30.7 Shares Outstanding 151.3 million LTD/Equity 2.1% Insider/Institutional 27.7% /94.5% ROE (TTM) 21.2% Public Float 120.7 million Book Value/Share $1.49 Market Capitalization $1.58 billion Daily Volume (90 day avg) 1,663,167

FYE DEC FY2017A FY2018E FY2019E EPS($) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $0.05A $0.07A Q2 Jun $0.09A $0.10A Q3 Sep $0.06A Q4 Dec $0.03A Year* $0.20A P/E Ratio 52.2x Change 4.5%

FYE DEC FY2017A FY2018E FY2019E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $54.6A $59.6A Q2 Jun $63.4A $75.2E 74.78 a Q3 Sep $57.9A $76.2E Q4 Dec $61.4A $79.8E Year $237.4A $290.9E Change 8.2% 22.6%

Numbers may not add up due to rounding. EPS in table are pro-forma. GAAP and pro-forma EPS are in financial statements.

INVESTMENT THESIS: WisdomTree has continued to see a net drawdown in asset under management, as it continues to flood the marketplace with new product. WETF may represent fair value at the $8 level, but certainly continued downside will be a higher risk proposition. We elect to redeploy our resources in other more potentially attractive total return opportunities that we will launch soon. We will drop coverage of WETF and thus will not maintain current financial data or estimates on this company.

RISKS: WETF may improve its net inflows faster than anticipated, in particular by technology-enabled solutions (AdvisorEngine) and new product launches. The company may continue to enjoy takeout premium which could keep the stock price high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.