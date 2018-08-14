Borr Drilling: A Market Leader In Modern Jack-Up Rigs With Long-Term Growth Visibility

The company's acquisition spree is completed, and the focus in the coming quarters shifts to procuring contracts for the rigs.

The jack-ups operate in shallow water, which has historically seen swifter recovery as compared to the deep-water drilling segment on the back of lower breakeven costs.

Borr Drilling has ample financial flexibility, and I don't see any financing concerns related to delivery of 14 new jack-up rigs by 2020.

Integrated services offering contract with Schlumberger is likely to be a game-changer as it brings efficiency and cost controls in challenging market conditions.

Borr Drilling has grown through acquisitions in the last 18-24 months and currently owns the most modern jack-up fleet in the industry.

Investment Summary

In general, companies in the offshore drilling market have shrunk in size as they attempt to divest assets and maintain sound credit health in challenging times for the industry. In addition, prominent companies like Seadrill (SDRL) have faced bankruptcy and subsequent restructuring.

Amidst these challenging times, Magni Drilling was incorporated on August 8, 2016, and the company later changed its name to Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF) on December 13, 2016. The company’s business comprises the ownership of jack-up drilling rigs with services focused on the shallow water segment (drilling in water depths up to approximately 400 feet).

This thesis will discuss the factors that make Borr Drilling worth considering for an initial investment horizon of 24-36 months. I rate Borr Drilling as a “Strong Buy” at current levels.

Borr Drilling is an acquisition-driven story, and since inception, the company’s acquisition has come at an attractive pricing in challenging market conditions for rig owners and yards.

Capitalizing on the attractive asset pricing Borr Drilling is positioned to be a leading market player in the premium jack-up segment in the next 24 months. This is the basis of the thesis, and my view is that Borr Drilling has strong revenue and EBITDA growth prospects in the next 24-36 months.

In addition, the thesis will discuss the industry factors that make the premium jack-up drilling segment attractive in the given time horizon. My conclusion from the industry analysis is that shallow drilling is positioned for faster recovery than deep-water drilling, and Borr Drilling is likely to benefit from that.

Borr Drilling trades with low liquidity in the OTC exchange, and investors can consider exposure to the stock from the Oslo stock exchange where the company trades with ticker “BDRILL.”

The Growth Story

After incorporation on August 8, 2016, Borr Drilling made its first investment on December 2, 2016, by acquiring two premium jack-up rigs from Hercules British Offshore Limited.

Subsequent to that, Borr Drilling has been on an acquisition spree, and as of 1Q18, the company has a fleet of 37 rigs that comprises of 29 premium jack-ups, 7 standard jack-ups, and 1 semi-submersible.

The chart below gives the company’s acquisition story in the last 18 months.

Considering the last fleet status report on June 5, 2018, Borr Drilling has 14 jack-ups under construction (included in total fleet of 37 rigs) that are scheduled for delivery by December 2020. Post-delivery of the premium jack-ups, the company will have one of the youngest premium fleet in the industry.

I must mention here that the company’s growth in the last 18 months has been funded by private placement of shares, issue of warrants, and debt offering.

The company got listed in the Oslo exchange on August 30, 2017, and even after the equity dilution during this period, the stock is higher by 31% within 12 months.

Why Initiate Borr Drilling Now?

There are various factors that make Borr Drilling attractive at current levels; some of the key factors in my view are as follows:

In May 2018, Borr Drilling issued prospectus for fresh equity and the prospectus had the following important point:

The Company has explored several different acquisition opportunities but do not see many remaining. The Company is thus close to having completed the building of the world’s leading jack-up drilling company both in terms of operations and assets.

Borr Drilling was incorporated at a time when the market saw distress selling of assets as companies and yards were under stress. Capitalizing on the opportunity, the company has built a fleet of quality assets.

With the company’s view that attractive acquisition opportunities do not exist in current markets, the entire focus will now shift to marketing of rigs and increasing the rig utilization in the coming quarters. This is likely to be a key stock upside trigger.

In addition, closing of the growth program also implies that Borr Drilling is unlikely to see any significant equity dilution in the coming 24-36 months. This is favorable for existing shareholders.

What Makes Borr Drilling Unique?

A key question for investors would be as follows – Borr Drilling was incorporated in 2016 and has no substantial financials to show. While the company has established itself as a premium jack-up player (with a young fleet), what makes Borr Drilling different in competitive market conditions?

There are companies like Rowan Companies (RDC), Ensco (ESV), Seadrill, and Noble Corporation (NE) among others, which have premium jack-up rigs.

On March 21, 2017, Borr Drilling issued 4,736,887 Warrants with a subscription price of USD 3.50 plus 4% p.a. per share to Schlumberger Oilfield Holdings Limited.

While the association with Schlumberger started with issue of these warrants, it was on October 6, 2017, that Borr Drilling and Schlumberger signed a definite collaboration agreement. In my view, this agreement sets Borr Drilling apart as compared to its competitors.

The agreement relates to an integrated drilling service contract where all services and equipment are integrated in one contract. The collaboration with Schlumberger will provide services, technology, equipment, and rigs to give enhanced value to E&P Companies operating offshore.

According to Borr Drilling, the collaboration with Schlumberger could reduce the number of contracts required for a project from above ten to two or three. This is likely to make the projects simple, efficient, and cheap for E&P companies.

Importantly, Schlumberger is the world’s largest oilfield services company and is likely to leverage on its scale, size and long-term association with E&P companies to secure integrated rig contracts.

With Schlumberger currently holding 14.2% stake in Borr Drilling, the effort to push this integrated drilling services model is likely to be strong.

Strong Fundamentals

With Borr Drilling still having 14 premium jack-ups for delivery until December 2020, one of the key points to discuss is the company’s financial position. I believe that the company is unlikely to face funding concerns considering the following factors:

Schlumberger currently holds 14.2% stake in Borr Drilling, and this gives the company strong backing from the largest oilfield services company in the world. As of March 2018, Borr Drilling had total debt of $261 million as compared to total equity of $1,670 million. With low debt-to-capitalization of 13.5%, there is ample scope for leveraging. The company has already leveraged post 1Q18 with $350 million issued in convertible bonds. My view on easy financing of new rigs is underscored by the point that post 1Q18, Borr Drilling secured $432 million in delivery financing from the yard for the five rigs from Keppel. This loan will be non-amortising and payable 5 years after delivery of rigs. This will give Borr Drilling ample time to secure cash flows from rig operations. In May 2018, the company secured $200 million senior secured revolving loan facility. This provides additional liquidity buffer with the company having $51.5 million in cash as of 1Q18. As of March 2018, the book value of jack-up rigs and new builds was $1,840 million. Considering 1Q18 debt and assuming all the above facilities as fully drawn, the company’s total debt post 1Q18 comes to $1,243 million. This gives a loan-to-value of 68% and underscores my point on ample financial flexibility.

Industry Outlook

Borr Drilling has successfully built a modern fleet of jack-ups, and the integrated service offering with Schlumberger provides additional advantage to the company as compared to peers.

Overall, I have a positive industry outlook for the company’s premium jack-up rigs, and the following points back my view:

Historically, the jack-up rigs are the first to witness an uptick in demand as offshore markets recover. The reason is that jack-up rigs operate in shallow water where per barrel break-even is lower as compared to deep-water drilling.

According to a July 2017 article, Rystad Energy was of the opinion that nearly 20% of jack-up needs to be scrapped to correct oversupply in the market.

It is worth noting that more than 50% of the jack-up drilling rig fleet is more than 30 years old. I expect scrapping activity to accelerate in the coming quarters for old rigs that are cold-stacked.

The illustrative analysis from Ensco July 2018 presentation (with data from IHS Markit RigPoint) elaborates on the point I am trying to make. Idle old jack-ups along with aged jack-ups that are going off-contract in 2018 will find it difficult to secure term-contracts with ample availability of modern jack-ups. This is likely to translate into higher scrapping activity.

It is worth mentioning here that Borr Drilling has been actively participating in old rig scrapping. Just as an example, the company divested 14 old jack-ups that were acquired from Paragon. The rigs have been sold to a non-drilling company, and none of the rigs will enter the international jack-up drilling market post this transaction.

To further underscore my point on gradual recovery for jack-ups, the IHS Markit data clearly shows that there has been a sharp increase in jack-up utilization for Northwest Europe. While day rates have remained steady above $50,000, I expect improvement in day rates as modern rigs are utilized and older rigs scrapped.

Having discussed the relatively optimistic outlook, I must point out that Borr Drilling is not going overboard when it comes to timing of recovery. According to the company’s 1Q18 report –

Borr will be a rational market participant focusing on opportunities that generate positive cash returns after re-activation, mobilisation and operating costs. However, we observe that several of our major competitors now are low on, or out of short-term available capacity. Together with the strengthening of the oil price, this is likely to lead to improving dayrate levels. Such a trend can already be seen in the North-Sea market. Management anticipate to enter into several more rig contracts in 2018, but shareholders should not expect significant uptick in contracting until 2019.

Considering an investment horizon of 24-36 months, I believe that the impact of increasing utilization, higher day rates, and term contracts will be seen in the stock price.

Risk Factors

Since the company is at an investment stage with 14 new jack-ups to be delivered by 2020, financing is one of the key factors. As discussed in the thesis, the company has ample financial flexibility and with backing from Schlumberger, I don’t see any financing risk.

Oil price volatility is another risk as it can potentially delay the recovery in the jack-up markets. However, oil has remained firm above $65 per barrel and with the company’s focus on shallow drilling; the market is likely to see recovery well before deep-water drilling. I must also mention that the company expects acceleration in new contracts only in 2019, and that factor is discounted in the stock.

Conclusion

Borr Drilling does not have much to show in terms of contracts, revenue, and EBITDA at this point of time. However, in the last 18-24 months, the company has positioned itself well in the premium jack-up market with a modern fleet.

The company has strong backing from Schlumberger, and the agreement to provide integrated services is one of its kinds in the industry. This should give Borr Drilling an advantage over peers, and as market recovery sustains, the company’s order backlog is likely to swell in the next 24-36 months.

Borr Drilling is a “Strong Buy” at current levels, and I expect exciting times ahead for the company. The coverage would need review once the company sees more order inflow, and there is scope for estimating revenue and EBITDA.

