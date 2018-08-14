Shining A Light On Acuity Brands

Intro

Sometimes an exciting investment can be found in a boring industry. I believe this to be the case of Acuity Brands (AYI). The company has strong fundamentals with several short-term catalysts. One of the primary short-term catalysts is the improvement in the Nonresidential construction sector. Besides this, the company has achieved high rates of return on equity and investment while using little leverage. These factors make Acuity Brands, a leading manufacturer of luminaries, a potential addition to your portfolio.

According to the National Electrical Code, a luminaire is defined as “a complete lighting unit consisting of a lamp or lamps together with the parts designed to distribute the light, to position and protect the lamps and ballast (where applicable), and to connect the lamps to the power supply.” A luminaire could best be described as a light fixture, and it is hard to imagine a world where light fixtures will not be needed. Therefore, wherever there is a need for a light there is a market for Acuity Brands products. This fact gives the industry and company a certain level of attractiveness because the need for the product will always be there and the chance someone will reinvent the light socket and up-end the industry is slim. The downside of this is light fixtures are a commodity that follows the cycle of construction and renovation spending. However, with new IoT technology, there is an opportunity to put a new twist on an old product, increase margins and separate oneself from the pack.

Cyclical Nature

Over the past year the cyclical nature of the business manifested itself in Acuity earnings. Revenue lost steam through 2017 but has rebounded in the recent 3rd quarter, which ran between March 1st and May 31st of 2018. This improvement was in part due to a turnaround in the Commercial and Industrial construction cycle, where 60% of Acuity Brand's earnings come from. According to management, in the 3Q 2018 earnings call, the company's sales typically lag nonresidential construction data by about 6 months because lighting normally is bought at the end of building projects.

Source: ycharts.com

The weak revenue reported in 1Q 2018 and 2Q 2018 can be correlated with the mid-2017 dip in construction spending, while the strong 3rd quarter revenue follows the pickup in spending in late 2017 and early 2018. An investor can use nonresidential construction spending as a leading indicator for Acuity Brands earning. Due to strong spending in the middle of 2018 there is a good probability that strong earnings will continue to be reported in the 4th quarter. Part of the increase in sales will likely be due to new technologies that Acuity Brands have invested in.

Internet of Things

One of the leading units in the 3Q 2018 growth was luminaires that are IoT enabled on their Atrius Platform, which grew at 40% last quarter and now represents 15% of the company’s net sales. This is up sharply compared to the 20% growth rate the segment had in the 2nd quarter, according to their 3Q 2018 investors call. Atrius is a platform that goes well beyond lights and into the entire building management space. Luminaires that are enabled with the platform are then sold alongside it.

Source:www.acuitybrands.com

The expansion into building management has also manifested itself in the acquisition pipeline as well. Recently, Acuity purchased Lucid a company that specializes in building management using big data. While the company sees building management as an opportunity, they do not appear to be giving up their lighting manufacturing business. Rather, they see it as a way to better serve customers and complement their exciting portfolio of products. The move into this sector is already helping boost earnings over the short term and will continue to help Acuity brands over the long term as they prepare for a digitizing world.

Source: www.lucidconnects.com

“Lastly, we are focused on and very excited by the long-term potential of the many opportunities to enhance our already strong platform including the expansion of our Tier 3 and 4 holistic lighting, building management and Atrius IoT platform and software solutions. The world of data optimization targeted by our Atrius platform, is in the early stages of development and we believe Acuity is uniquely positioned to take full advantage of these high growth opportunities.” – 3Q 2018 Vern Nagel CEO

Competitors like Signify, formerly Philips Lighting, and Eaton Corporation have also rolled out connected lighting solutions as well. However, they mostly focus on just the lighting and not on all elements of building management. Therefore, if someone were to buy a competitor's system the business would still have to have another system for the other components of building management. The Atrius system would cover multiple needs and not just lighting. Since most companies upgrade to these systems during renovations or new construction they probably do not have building management software in place already and therefore could see the advantage of using just one system rather they having multiple suites of software. Having a complete platform should help position Acuity Brands to keep performing at the high levels of its past.

Fundamentals

The company's past performance demonstrates that they are well-managed. This can be seen in the consistently high rates of return on investment and equity the company generates. According to Morningstar, the 5-year average return on investment and equity are 15.3% and 17.8%, receptively. The company also exhibits strong cash flows and converts income into cash at a high rate. The 5-year average net income is $242 million while the 5-year average free cash flow is $232 million, almost all of the companies income is converted into cash. This gives Acuity Brands the freedom to pursue acquisitions and buy back shares without taking on much debt. However, they do carry some long-term debt and have a debt to equity ratio of 22%. Due to strong free cash flows, this debt should not be a problem for the company.

Debt and Buy Backs

Most of the company’s long-term debt is in $350 million worth of bonds due to mature in December 2019. However, the company recently put in place a $400 million senior unsecured loan due 2023, with delayed draw provision, to be used “mainly for opportunistic share repurchases, with possible other uses of acquisition funding and debt repayment.” Acuity Brands also increased their revolving loan from $250 million to $400 million giving them even more flexibility moving forward.

Some the increased borrowing will likely go towards share buybacks. In the past the board has exhibited wise judgment on when to buy back shares. Acuity Brands has recently been repurchasing shares at a fast rate. However, before the 3rd quarter of 2017 no shares had been repurchased since 2011, according to the companies 2017 10-k. Between 2011 and 2017 the company had a PE ratio that often reached up into the high 30’s, at this high valuation Acuity did not buy any shares. Instead of buying back expensive shares the company deployed capital organically and through acquisitions to the tune of 15% return on investment. Now that the PE has decreased to 18 the valuation is more attractive to buy back shares and as the share price began to slide in 2017 the company started repurchasing shares once again. Since the price has reminded low the board increased the share repurchase program to 6 million shares or about 15% of the company. This should give the share price a short-term catalyst and demonstrates the good judgment of the board making Acuity Brands a good long-term investment as well.

Conclusion

The combination of increased share buybacks and new strength in the nonresidential construction sector could propel a well-managed Acuity out of its slump and towards new highs. Along with short-term catalysts, the long-term potential is also strong. There will always be a need for luminaries, and new technologies are helping to differentiate products allowing a small moat to be built in this commoditized industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.